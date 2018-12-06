Ex-Surry star breaks out of slump

BJU Athletics Bedsaul - BJU Athletics Former Surry Homeschool star Sydney Bedsaul, now a senior for the Bob Jones University women’s basketball team, won Player of the Game honors in her team’s most recent outing. -

TOCCOA, Ga. — Sydney Bedsaul had been in a shooting slump, but the former Surry Homeschool standout ended it emphatically in her most recent outing.

The senior guard for Bob Jones University had made just five of her 23 shots over a five-game stretch in which the Bruins lost three out of the five contests. The Lady Bruins had lost the previous night by 16 points to NCAA Division I South Carolina State, and continued their road trip the next night with an important conference game at Toccoa Falls College, a rival in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Bedsaul kissed her slump goodbye, Bob Jones won the game 65-45, and the Lady Bruins improved to 2-0 in conference play, all in the same night. The next day, she was named as the PlanFIRST Player of the Game for Bruins women’s basketball for her performance.

Bedsaul, a sport management major from Mount Airy who played for the Lady Patriots from 2012-15, scored 12 points while shooting 67% from three-point range.

Despite her recent slump, Bedsaul was in Bob Jones’ starting lineup. Things didn’t start off well for the Lady Bruins, who didn’t score until almost two minutes were gone. Bedsaul didn’t help, with a turnover and a missed shot during this period. However, she and the rest of the team began to settle in, and the score was tied at 5 after five minutes of play, only to see Toccoa build a 10-7 lead after eight minutes of play.

However, Bob Jones came alive after that, ripping off a 23-0 run over the next eight minutes. Included in the run were two 3-pointers by Bedsaul, the last of which capped off the run and gave the Lady Bruins a 30-10 lead with 3:40 remaining in the first half. The Lady Bruins led 34-13 at the break.

After intermission, Bedsaul added a third 3-pointer with 17:17 left in the game, and a fourth with 14:46 remaining. She ended up going 4-for-6 from long range, and might have done much more danage had not head coach Mike LeViere subbed out all of the starters at the 12:51 mark, with BJU leading by 26 points. She re-entered the game about 10 minutes later, but didn’t score down the stretch as the Lady Bruins focused on running out the clock.

Bedsaul has played in 11 of the team’s 13 games this season, starting nine times. She missed two early-season contests due to an illness, but returned to action as a reserve on Nov. 15, when the Lady Bruins fell 68-64 at LaGrange College. Bedsaul played 26 minutes off the bench and scored 10 points. LaGrange built a 16-point lead in the third quarter, but Bob Jones rallied down the stretch. Bedsaul had an old-fashioned basket-and-foul three-point play with 2:27 left to get her team within five, and they got as close as three in the last minute, where Bedsaul had to give a foul that eliminated her from the game.

She returned to the area on Nov. 27, when Bob Jones traveled to Salem College in Winston-Salem. The Lady Bruins scored 29 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers from Bedsaul, and routed the NCAA Division III Spirits 86-67.

As a team, BJU is 5-8 overall, but this includes several losses to NCAA Division I and II teams. The Lady Bruins have been strong contenders in the NCCAA the past few years, and are 2-0 in league action. They complete their road trip on Saturday with another Division I foe, USC Upstate.

Bedsaul is one of two former Surry Homeschool stars competing in the NCCAA. Bedsaul’s former teammate Jessica Boyd is a standout on the team at Pensacola Christian College, one of BJU’s top rivals in the league. A year ago, they ended their season against each other in a consolation game in the NCCAA national championship tournament. They meet for the first time this season on Jan. 18, 2019 in Greenville, S.C.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

