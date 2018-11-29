SC’s Hooker signs with Knights

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Alex Hooker (center) signs his national letter of intent to join the Surry Community College baseball team after graduation. Hooker is joined by his parents, along with coaches from both Surry Central and SCC. - Cory Smith | News File Photo Central’s Alex Hooker in a familiar spot for opposing teams last season, taking a lead off first base. The rising senior had a whopping .456 OBP for Golden Eagles last season, and was dangerous on the basepaths, stealing five bases in six attempts and tying for the team lead in runs scored. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College head baseball coach Tim Collins has done some of his best recruiting by simply walking next door.

Three members of last year’s Region X regular-season champion Knights, including Region Player of the Year and first-team All-American Michael Roberts, were graduates of Surry Central High School who decided to stick around after graduation and play their college baseball at SCC. On Thursday, the Knights’ backyard pipeline delivered its latest recruit, as senior Alex Hooker signed a national letter of intent to join Surry after graduation.

“It should be a good time to reconnect with some guys I’ve played with in the past,” said Hooker, who said his initial goal for playing beyond high school was to join the Knights. “I wanted to stay at home. It’s in Dobson, I know the coaching staff there pretty well, and I feel like it’s going to develop my game.”

Hooker became the first Central baseball senior to make his college selection. The 6’1”, 175-pound catcher is a two-sport athlete for the Golden Eagles who also plays on the school’s basketball team. However, baseball has always been his favorite sport.

Like many other local baseball players, Hooker took up the game basically as soon as he could pick up a bat, starting out in T-ball when he was five years old. From that point on, the bat and ball has been his athletic siren song.

“We play pretty much year-round, except when it gets to be too cold outside, and haven’t stopped,” he said.

Baseball turned out to be fun, and he was good at it, as well.

“When I was about 12, my dad and some other coaches mentioned that I could play at the next level. We started working on my game to elevate it,” he said.

After getting to high school, Hooker played on the Eagles’ JV team as a freshman and sophomore, first earning time on the varsity roster in his sophomore season. However, his full-time promotion to the varsity team had to wait until he was a junior. Last spring, he stepped into the starting catcher’s role on a team that had just seen eight of its players sign to play college ball. Central had a four-game winning streak late in the season to get back into playoff contention, but ultimately came up short.

As for Hooker, he earned the starting catcher’s role and started throughout the season, hitting .260 (13-for-50) in his first year of varsity competition. This was a respectable performance, but it was also misleading as to how well he had actually hit. He displayed excellent plate discipline and drew 16 walks, giving him an on-base percentage of .456, second on the team, and tied for the team lead in runs scored with 11. He also stole five bases in six attempts.

The highlight of his season came during the team’s late-season winning streak, when the Golden Eagles traveled to South Stokes. Although a non-conference game, both teams were trying to build up a resume to reach the playoffs as an at-large team, and Central had taken a tough and controversial loss at home to the Sauras just two nights before.

In the rematch, Hooker drove in two runs and threw out two baserunners as Central claimed the win. The Eagles then won at arch-rival Mount Airy and downed Atkins to make it four in a row, but were still a little short of making the playoffs. However, Central was a fairly young team and has high hopes for 2019 after finishing last season playing well.

“I’m hoping to earn a spot on the All-Conference team, and hopefully, me and my teammates can carry Central to a conference championship,” said Hooker, whose team hasn’t won a league title since 2010. “It’s been too long, and I think we’re due.”

Regardless, Hooker doesn’t plan on hanging up his catcher’s mitt anytime soon, stating that he would like to continue his baseball career even beyond Surry.

“I just wanted to make an impact at Surry and be in the starting lineup,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get (a four-year) school to notice my talent, and get an opportunity to play baseball there and get an education.”

Eagles’ catcher will join Surry for ‘20 season

