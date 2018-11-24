Bears’ Hall to join the Aggies

John Cate | The News Alex Hall (left) and teammate Luke Welch both overcame serious knee injuries to emerge as college baseball prospects. The two signed together on Monday, Hall with N.C. A&T and Welch with North Greenville. - John Cate | The News Alex Hall signs his National Letter of Intent with N.C. A&T State University on Monday, surrounded by family, coaches and faculty from Mount Airy High School. - John Cate | The News Alex Hall gets ready to take a swing at a pitch during the 2018 baseball season. - John Cate | The News Alex Hall takes a lead off first base against North Surry in a game played during the 2018 baseball season. - -

Alex Hall wasn’t going to let a knee injury keep him from his favorite sport, or from his dreams.

The 6’3”, 185-pound senior was playing football for Mount Airy in the fall of 2016 when he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear that ended his season and required reconstructive surgery. While this is an almost routine procedure in modern medicine, it normally requires up to six months of rehabilitation before an athlete returns to form after the injury. However, recovery is possible in a shorter amount of time with hard work.

Hall was back on the field for the 2017 baseball season, in which the Granite Bears were one of the state’s most-improved teams. After winning just three games the season before, Mount Airy was in contention for one of the three state playoff berths out of the Northwest 1A Conference when North Stokes came calling on the evening of April 4.

Hall, with his surgically repaired knee, got the call on the mound for the first of two games in four days against the Vikings, who would ultimately finish right behind the Bears in the conference standings that season.

“That was a big game for us,” recalled Hall, a four-year member of the varsity baseball team. “It was a big moment for me, especially coming off tearing my ACL in football, then rehabbing that hard just to make it back that same season to play baseball.”

It was a big game, and Hall turned out to be a big-game player. He no-hit the Vikings with seven strikeouts in a game that he still describes as his favorite as a Mount Airy baseball player, due to what he’d overcome in order to get back to that moment.

The Bears made the playoffs that season and made it again in 2018, with Hall as a key member of the team both years. As a sophomore, he had a 3.05 ERA on the mound, with 24 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched, and was again one of Mount Airy’s top moundmen in his junior year. When he wasn’t pitching, he played in the outfield.

During the Bears’ season and during summer ball as a member of the Carolina Rockies Key 17U team out of Winston-Salem, Hall started to draw interest from college teams. On Monday, he signed with North Carolina A&T State University, choosing the reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champs over UNC-Asheville and UNC-Greensboro.

Hall chose A&T after making an official visit to the school and feeling like it was the best fit for him.

“It just felt like the place I needed to be,” he said. “They’re a coming off a 32-win season where they won a conference championship and played in a regional.”

The Aggies won the Southern Division of the MEAC in 2018 after finishing two games behind Northern champ Coppin State in the regular season, but beat Coppin in the semifinals of the MEAC Tournament on their way to the title. In the NCAA Regionals at Chapel Hill, A&T lost to North Carolina and Purdue to end their season. It was the first league title for the Aggies since 2005, culminating a rebuilding project for head coach Ben Hall, who took over the program after a 10-win season in 2014.

“Going in, it’s good to join a team that knows how to win. They have a good tradition there,” said Alex Hall, who will pitch for A&T when he joins the teams for the 2019-20 season.

Academically, he said he would likely be a biology major at A&T, and then go to graduate school and study to be a physical therapist.

Hall took up baseball when he was six years old and said it has been his favorite sport ever since. Playing at the next level was a dream of his long before he arrived in high school.

“I love baseball more than anything,” he said. “Since I knew I could play in college and had the ability to, it’s something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve been working for this my whole life.”

When he sustained the knee injury, it was a eerily similar situation to his teammate Luke Welch, who had sustained an injury playing baseball as a freshman. However, Hall said his was easier to recover from.

“Luke hurt a lot more in his knee,” he said. “He’d hurt his ACL, MCL (and) PCL, and mine was just the ACL.”

However, both eventually made a full recovery, and the two signed together on Monday, with Welch choosing North Greenville shortly before Hall’s signing ceremony for the Aggies. Both players are excited about the upcoming season and the revamped program of new head coach Weston Payne, himself a former college baseball player.

“We have a new coach and new traditions here,” Hall said. “We’re having fall workouts with lifting, and that’s something the program needed. We’re excited.”

MA baseball standout will play for A&T after graduation

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

