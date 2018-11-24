Johnson stings for E&H Wasps

John Cate | The News Staymon Johnson (2) was a standout linebacker for East Surry until he graduated after the 2015 season. Johnson has been a member of the team at Emory & Henry University for the last three seasons. - E&H Athletics Johnson -

EMORY, Va. — Former East Surry football standout Staymon Johnson received the first start of his college football career two weeks ago, and the Emory & Henry linebacker made it a good one.

Johnson, a junior with sophomore eligibility for the Wasps, got the call for the team’s regular-season finale on Saturday, Nov. 10, when E&H was hosting Guilford College for a game in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. He was one of the team’s top defenders in what turned into a 70-27 blowout win for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry (4-5, 3-4 ODAC) trailed 7-0 after one quarter of play, but scored three times in the second quarter and led 21-13 at the half. The Wasps scored seven touchdowns after halftime to blow the game open. It was the most points ever scored by the program in its 45 years in NCAA Division III, and the most scored by E&H in any division since 1927.

As for Johnson, he had 13 tackles (3 unassisted), one tackle for a loss, and an interception, the first of his college career. After an outstanding high school career for the Cardinals in both football and basketball, he signed with the Wasps on March 11, 2016. As a freshman that fall, he played in three games as a reserve linebacker, but spent all of 2017 on the Emory & Henry scout team. He returned to the field on Sept. 1 of this season, playing in a 45-29 win over Ferrum College, but spent most of the season on special teams.

On Nov. 3, Johnson got into the game as E&H lost 53-13 at Bridgewater University. He entered the game at linebacker in the fourth quarter and teamed up with Deonte Geddis to make his first college tackle with about six minutes left in the game. At the time, the Wasps were down 53-7, and the Eagles were looking for more points until three plays after Johnson’s stop, when E&H’s Hunter Norris sacked the Bridgewater quarterback and teammate Brodyn Huddleston returned it for a touchdown.

Johnson then went on to pick up his first solo tackle on the next offensive series for the Eagles.

He must have made an impression, as he found himself starting at linebacker for the Guilford game.

At first, things weren’t going well for the Wasps. The Quakers scored on their first offensive series and then got the ball back with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter. They marched right down the field on a series where Johnson made two assisted and one solo stop. However, Guilford had first-and-goal at the Emory & Henry 6-yard line after 11 plays.

Then Johnson made the play that turned the game around for the Wasps. Quaker quarterback Alex Manley dropped back, and Johnson picked him off at the 2 and rumbled for 58 yards in the other direction.

“The pick kind of changed the game, because it could have gone the other way,” head coach Curt Newsome told the Bristol Herald-Courier following the game. “We had a different feel on the sidelines after that. I think it motivated the whole team.”

Even more significantly, Manley is a former teammate of Johnson and the other Wasps. He transferred from E&H to Guilford during the previous off-season. Johnson, the son of East Surry assistant coach David Johnson and his wife Donna, himself chose Emory & Henry over Guilford when he signed out of high school.

Emory & Henry finally got on the board on a drive that bridged the first and second quarters, and scored on three straight possessions before the Quakers scored with 14 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-13.

Guilford (3-6, 2-5 ODAC) had the ball first to open the second half and moved the ball into Wasp territory, but on a third-and-6 from the 48, Johnson and Dalton Wilson teamed up to make the stop on a Guilford receiver two yards short of the first down. E&H then scored on its next two offensive series to take a 35-13 lead.

Later in the third quarter, with the Wasps leading 49-20, Johnson and Wilson did it again, stopping Manley two yards short of the first down on a fourth-and-11 play at the E&H 30-yard line.

Johnson played the entire game on defense, and his 13 tackles were second on the team behind the 20 collected by teammate Justin Banks.

