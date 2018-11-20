Bears’ comeback kid makes good

John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Luke Welch signed with North Greenville University for baseball on Monday, surrounded by several family members, friends, coaches and administration. Welch hit .440 for the Bears in his junior year, two and a half years after a devastating knee injury that put him out for a season. - John Cate | The News In addition to his big hitting numbers for the Bears last spring, Welch also stole 12 bases. The senior first baseman signed with North Greenville University on Monday. -

Luke Welch was one of a handful of talented freshmen who arrived in the Mount Airy baseball program prior to the 2016 season, with dreams of one day playing at the next level.

Then came an unexpected detour.

“I tore my ACL playing baseball and it put me out my entire freshman year,” he recalled. “It’s always been a really big goal for me to play in college, and didn’t really think I would get a chance.”

The injury was serious, but Welch’s doctors were able to repair the damage to his knees and get him back on the field in time for the 2017 season. But it was up to the 6’2”, 203-pound first baseman to get back where he’d been mentally before the injury. As a sophomore, he admittedly slacked off at times and found himself stuck on the JV team for the entire campaign, in a year where the Granite Bears’ varsity had one of the biggest turnarounds in the state, going from 3-19 to 12-10 and a state playoff berth.

Before long, Welch’s mindset followed his body back to health, and he realized that he still had plenty of time to prove himself and earn a spot on a college team.

“I was on JV and not playing very well,” he said. “But it was my dream to play college ball, and I wasn’t going to let an injury stop me. I was like ‘If I want to do my dream and play ball, I really need to pick it up.’ My work ethic started again, and I followed my dream and never gave up on myself.

“I’ve worked hard every single day to get where I’m at now.”

A strong 2017 in summer and fall ball followed. Welch’s 5 Star Carolina team qualified for the Perfect Game USA 16u Super 25 National Championship tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., and he was named to the All-Tournament Team.

In the spring of 2018, Welch not only earned a spot on the Mount Airy varsity, but also became the Bears’ starting first baseman. After excelling against national-caliber competition, the Northwest 1A Conference didn’t have much of a chance.

In his junior season at MAHS, Welch hit .440 (22-for-50), with five doubles, four triples and four home runs. He scored 20 runs, drove in 16, and walked 16 times on his way to a .603 on-base percentage. His on-base plus slugging (OPS) was a Ruthian 1.543. The left-handed hitter even had no weakness against his own kind, as three of his four homers were against lefties.

He was named all-NW1A, was named to the PBR Southern Academic Games, and played in the PBR Top Prospect Games in July.

A year and a half after being on a middling JV team and doubting his future, Luke Welch fulfilled his dream on Monday morning, signing a National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at North Greenville University. Welch and teammate Alex Hall both signed for college in a ceremony inside the Howard Finch Gym.

“I thank all of my friends and family and God for where I’m at now. It’s a dream come true,” said Welch, who will play first base for the Crusaders and plans to study exercise science.

The senior had been on the radar of college programs ever since his 2017 performance in travel ball, and his season for the Bears drew even more attention. Some of the schools that had Welch on their wish list included UNC-Charlotte, Lenoir-Rhyne and Samford. However, it was Division II power North Greenville, coached by former major-leaguer Landon Powell, that proved to be the right fit.

“The coach saw some of my film, and called me to invite me down for a visit. It was one of those feelings where as soon as I got there, it was ‘this is it,’” recalled Welch. “When I went down there and practiced with the team on the field, hanging out with them, I knew that was where I wanted to go.”

He made a second visit to NGU a month later and made his verbal commitment during that visit.

Like many local baseball standouts, Welch had a love of the game from an early age, stating that he started out in T-ball and has played baseball year-round ever since.

Before joining the Crusaders, who went 46-10 this season and were ranked No. 1 in the nation for a time, he has one more season to play for Mount Airy. Last year ended on a positive note for the Bears, who returned to the playoffs and upset South Stanly in their playoff opener, coming back from a 6-4 deficit to win 8-6 before falling to No. 1-ranked Murphy in the second round.

Helping to lead our team in our first state playoff game, it was huge. The way our team came out and played, it was just a huge team win for all of us and our program,” he said.

The upcoming season will be one of transition for the Bears, who got a new coach in Weston Payne and will have to replace six seniors who graduated last year. But Welch believes Mount Airy can win more games next spring and go further in the playoffs.

“Coach Payne is good, he knows what he’s doing. We just need to do what he tells us and make sure everyone is on board,” he said. “We’re young, but there’s a lot of good talent coming up. The ultimate goal is to do better than last. We have the talent and we’re looking forward to Coach Payne helping us get there.

“I’m really looking forward to it, being a senior and a team leader this year. Some of the freshmen and younger guys we have coming up, it’s part of my job as a leader to get them ready to perform. We’re going to be good.”

Welch overcomes injury, disappointment to fulfill dream

