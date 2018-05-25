Former Hound star part of memorable year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Former North Surry baseball standout Nick Wilson’s high school career featured a remarkable three-year turnaround. Now his college team has achieved the same feat.

The baseball team at the University of Charleston (WV), a member of the Mountain East Conference of the NCAA Division II ranks, completed its season on Tuesday evening with a loss to Millersville in the Atlantic Regional of the NCAA D2 Tournament. The Golden Eagles won the MEC Tournament this season and won twice in the Regional, marking the school’s first two NCAA Tournament wins in the program’s history. Those wins also enabled the 2018 team to set a new single-season record for victories with 36. Two years ago, in Wilson’s freshman season, Charleston lost 36 games. Before 2017, the Eagles had never won more than 29 in any single season.

During the 2018 season, Wilson appeared in 37 games as a catcher, first baseman and designated hitter for Charleston, hitting .283, with 28 hits in 99 at-bats. He proved to be a clutch hitter, driving in 30 runs on those 28 hits. His best game came in the first game of a March 18 double-header with Urbana College, where he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. The next day, against Notre Dame (Ohio), he had just one official at-bat, a single, but still drove in four runs with the help of a walk and a sacrifice fly. He was slowed by injuries later in the season that reduced his playing time and hampered his hitting, but still finished sixth on the team in RBI, behind five players who played much more than he did.

As a sophomore, he hit .373 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 47 games, and was named the Atlantic Region Hitter of the Week once. It was an impressive breakout season after Wilson appeared in just nine games during Charleston’s poor 2016 campaign.

At North Surry, Wilson and the Greyhounds endured losing seasons in each of his first two varsity seasons, but then went 24-6 and reached the 2A West Regional championship series in his senior year. Wilson hit .418 with 12 home runs, was named All-State, and signed with Charleston on April 15, 2015.

Nick Wilson https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_WILSON_1_of_1_.jpg Nick Wilson Univ. of Charleston Athletics Former North Surry standout Nick Wilson and his University of Charleston (W. Va.) teammates set a school record for wins and won twice in the NCAA Tournament this season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_wilsonn640.jpg Former North Surry standout Nick Wilson and his University of Charleston (W. Va.) teammates set a school record for wins and won twice in the NCAA Tournament this season. Univ. of Charleston Athletics

Wilson, All-State for North Surry in ‘15, part of record-setting season at Charleston

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.