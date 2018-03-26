Tucker makes college choice

In the unlikely event that an opposing running back got past the Mount Airy defensive line, or a receiver snagged a short pass during the past two seasons, they weren’t likely to get any further than that.

Going any further toward the Granite Bears’ end zone meant getting past the sheriff, only he wasn’t wearing a badge, just the number 54, and people didn’t get past Grey Tucker.

The 5’8”, 205-pound senior inside linebacker led Mount Airy in tackles during the 2017 season, making 129 stops in a 14-1 season that didn’t end until the Bears lost to Tarboro in the 1AA state championship game. He was just as formidable as a junior, when he racked up 117 tackles in a 13-2 season, second on the team. He earned All-Conference honors both seasons.

On Friday, March 9, Tucker was one of seven senior members of the 1AA West Regional champions to announce his college choice in a signing ceremony along with his teammates. Tucker signed with Shenandoah University, a member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

“I visited a lot of schools, but Shenandoah just reminded me of home,” said Tucker. “They seemed like the best fit when I visited the campus.”

Tucker was one of several 2017 Bear seniors who first came up to the varsity during their sophomore season, and then came into their own as juniors, when Mount Airy won its first 10 games of the season and a share of the Northwest 1A Conference title, then advanced all the way to the West Regional final. He made 12 tackles in his third varsity game, against Elkin, and was at his best in all of the big games, getting 12 against Walkertown, 10 and then 12 in the two games with East Surry, and nine each in the Bears’ regional semifinal and final.

His senior year was more of the same, and he hit double figures for tackles in all of his final three games. In the West final against Murphy, he made eight solo stops and returned a fumble for a touchdown, after having had nine in the previous round against Bessemer City.

Tucker had let college scouts know all along that he was interested in playing at the next level, and his outstanding play for the Bears meant that interest was soon reciprocated. Tucker is a bit undersized to play linebacker at a big-time college program, but his combination of high skill level and hard-nosed play is just the sort of profile that smaller schools salivate over. The football teams in the ODAC called on Tucker like UNC and Duke call on McDonald’s All-Americans.

“There were a lot of other schools recruiting me,” he recalled. “Hampden-Sydney was probably next up, but Brevard, Emory and Henry, Bridgewater and a few others were involved. Most of them are in the same conference as Shenandoah, and those were my top choices.”

Shenandoah hasn’t had a college football program for nearly as long as several of the other schools in the league, but the Hornets have always been a competitive team, one of the better programs in the USA South before joining the ODAC in 2012. They went 6-4 last year, but are expected to be near the top of the league this fall.

“The coaching staff is just incredible there. They showed me a lot of love, and that was the main reason I chose Shenandoah,” Tucker said. “They’ve only had a football team for a little while, but they’re looking to win their conference this season. That would be great to get a ring in my first year in college.”

Tucker, who projects to play at his usual inside linebacker spot for the Hornets, was one of the first seven players that Shenandoah recruited as part of its 2018 recruiting class.

He said that reaching the state finals was the best memory he had of his time at Mount Airy.

”Going to the championship and playing in the snow with my brothers was something that I will remember forever,” said Tucker, who intends to study environmental science at Shenandoah. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but the atmosphere and just being there was special.”

He hopes to have even more memorable moments when he suits up for the Hornets during the next four autumns.

“I’ve said since I was six years old that I wanted to play college football,” he said. “I report to camp on Aug. 1, and I can’t wait for that day to come. I couldn’t imagine going to college and not playing four more years of football.”

Mount Airy linebacker Grey Tucker signed his national letter of intent to Shenandoah University on March 9 with dad Todd and mom Conni Tucker in attendance. The Bears' Grey Tucker (54) gets ready to make one of his team-high 129 tackles during the 2017 season. Tucker was a two-year starter at linebacker on a team that went 27-3 during those seasons, reaching one West Regional final and one state championship game.

Bears’ “Sultan of Stop” casts lot with Shenandoah Hornets

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

