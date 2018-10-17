Oak Hill, Hargrave play at SCHS tonight

DOBSON — Anyone wanting a look at some of the future stars in college basketball can see a whole slew of them tonight.

For the past several years, the post-graduate team from Hargrave Military Academy and the high-school level team from Oak Hill Academy have called on Dobson for an early-season exhibition game, and the 2018 edition of that game will be played tonight.

The Surry Stars Athletic Club and the Surry Central High School Basketball programs are excited to host this fantastic pre-season High School Basketball matchup between these two perennial powerhouses. Together, they have combined to win 12 National High School and National Prep Championships (nine for Oak Hill and three for Hargrave), and they have combined to produce over 50 NBA players. The game will be played in the Surry Central gym at 6:30 p.m. As of the time of this writing, a limited number of tickets to the game are still available at Surry Central High School or online at TicketLeap.com. (https://thebigscsports.ticketleap.com/oakhill-hargrave-basketball/dates/Oct-18-2018_at_0630PM). Tickets to the game are $10 each.

Oak Hill, a boarding high school located only about 100 miles away in Mouth of Wilson, Va., has been known as a basketball factory for more than 30 years. The school’s first NBA draftee was Calvin Duncan, who played for the Warriors through 1981, and then was a second-round draft choice of the Chicago Bulls in 1985, following college. There have been 24 more former Oak Hill players drafted into the NBA since then, including All-Stars Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Jerry Stackhouse. Oak Hill has been named the mythical national champion of high school basketball 10 times since the 1992-93 season.

Coach Steve Smith and Oak Hill Academy will bring a stacked roster full of players drawing national interest to Dobson, including three uncommitted ESPN Top 100 prospects. Cole Anthony (#2 ESPN Top 100), Kofi Cockburn (#31 ESPN Top 100), and Chandler Lawson (#58 ESPN Top 100), along with several other Division 1 prospects will again have Oak Hill among the strongest High School teams in the nation.

Hargrave fields a high school team, but it is best known for its post-graduate team, which consists mostly of players who are looking to improve their academic credentials and/or their game in order to get more attractive college scholarship offers. The school, located in Chatham, Va., has produced 23 NBA players since 1999, and was voted “Program of the Decade” by RealGM Basketball.

Second-year Hargrave Head Coach Lee Martin has local ties, having played at North Surry High School in Toast before playing at Hargrave. This year’s squad is currently ranked the #3 Post-Grad team in the nation and features Tennessee commit “Ticket” Gaines, Navy commit Tyler Nelson, and a handful of other top uncommitted prospects.

Several prominent college coaches and scouts are expected to be in attendance.