Lady Hounds blank Sauras in season opener

August 19, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Whitley Hege hits a forehand against West Stokes in this file photo.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Katie Butler, seen here in a match against West Stokes last spring, returns as the Greyhounds’ No. 2 seed for her junior season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Katie Butler, seen here in a match against West Stokes last spring, returns as the Greyhounds’ No. 2 seed for her junior season.

Cory Smith | The News

Rain held off just long enough for North Surry tennis to pick up a win in its season opener 9-0.

The Lady Greyhounds hosted South Stokes on Wednesday. North Surry was originally scheduled to open the season on Tuesday against West Stokes, but the match had to be postponed due to bad weather.

The delayed start to the season didn’t impact the Hounds, who didn’t drop a set against the Sauras. North Surry returns four of its six starters from the spring 2021 season.

Greyhound junior Whitley Hege returns as the team’s No. 1 seed. Hege defeated South Stokes’ Erin Heavener 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 2 singles match featured North’s Katie Butler, a junior, and South Stokes’ Flor Rodriguez. Butler didn’t drop a single game in the double-bagel victory of 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Molly Reeves earned a win North Surry in the No. 3 singles spot. She defeated South’s Gabby Resnick 6-1, 6-3.

The final singles match was the No. 4 match between North Surry junior Allyn-Claire Simmons and the Sauras’ Marissa Booth. Simmons won the match 6-4, 6-2.

North Surry seniors Carrigan Willard and Jacey Ward won the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches via forfeit. The duo of Willard and Ward was also awarded a forfeit win in No. 3 doubles.

The Lady Greyhounds only dropped four total games in the remaining doubles matches. Hege and Butler defeated Heavener and Rodriguez 8-1 in No. 1 doubles, and Reeves and Simmons defeated Resnick and Booth 8-3.

North returns to the court on August 23 to face Wilkes Central.