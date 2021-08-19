Mount Airy tennis tops East Surry 6-3

August 19, 2021
By Cory Smith

Mount Airy lefty Kancie Tate hits a two-handed backhand in the No. 3 singles match.

Cory Smith | The News

Just two months after facing off as Northwest 1A Conference opponents, East Surry hosted Mount Airy to open the 2021-22 tennis season.

The Lady Bears got a bit of payback Thursday after the Cardinals won both meetings last season. Mount Airy won four singles matches and two doubles matches to win the non-conference match 6-3.

East Surry book-ended singles with wins at the No. 1 and No. 6 spots, and Mount Airy won everything in-between.

East’s Tara Martin defeated Mount Airy’s Carrie Marion 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Carrie battled back from a 3-0 deficit to cut Martin’s first-set lead to 3-2, but then Martin responded by nine of the next 10 games.

In the No. 2 singles match, Granite Bear sophomore Ella Brant defeated Evelyn Ruedisueli 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6). The two went to a third-set tiebreaker after exchanging 6-3 wins. Brant took the initial lead in the tiebreaker and never relinquished it.

The Bears’ wins in the No. 3 through No. 5 singles matches all came in straight sets. No. 3 Kancie Tate defeated Rosie Craven 7-5, 6-0, No. 4 Audrey Marion bested Haley Chilton 6-0, 6-3, and Charlotte Hauser overcame Chloe Koons 6-4, 6-2.

The Cardinals’ second singles win came from Sophie Hutchens in No. 6 singles. Hutchens pulled away from a close battle in the first set to win 6-4, then cruised to a 6-1 win over Lily Morris in the second set.

East Surry’s lone doubles win came from its junior duo that finished the 2020-21 season as 1A State Runners-up: Martin and Ruedisueli. The Cardinal team defeated Brant and Carrie Marion 8-4.

Mount Airy secured the team win with victories in No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Tate and Hauser defeated Craven and Chilton in a tiebreaker 9-8 (9-7), while Morris and Audrey Marion defeated Koons and Hutchens 8-3.

Mount Airy is back in action August 23 against Forbush. East Surry hosts North Wilkes the same day.