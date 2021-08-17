Lady Eagles ‘Golden’ in win over Lady Bears

August 17, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Erica Coe, middle, prepare to return a Mount Airy serve in Tuesday’s match against the Granite Bears.

<p>Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps dives to return a serve against Surry Central.</p>

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps dives to return a serve against Surry Central.

<p>Mia McMillen tallied 16 kills in a 3-0 Surry Central win over Mount Airy.</p>

Mia McMillen tallied 16 kills in a 3-0 Surry Central win over Mount Airy.

<p>Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth (21) rises for an attack.</p>

Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth (21) rises for an attack.

<p>Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield serves in the first set of Tuesday’s match at Surry Central.</p>

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield serves in the first set of Tuesday’s match at Surry Central.

<p>Marissa McCann serves for the Lady Eagles.</p>

Marissa McCann serves for the Lady Eagles.

DOBSON — The Surry Central Golden Eagles won their 2021 season opener by sweeping Mount Airy 3-0 on Tuesday.

The first and third sets were neck and neck, while the second was all Surry Central. The Eagles scored five of the final six points to win the opening set 25-20, then closed the second set with a 10-2 run to win 25-12.

Central ran out to a big lead in the third set before Mount Airy battled back and made things interesting. Strong serving helped the Eagles hold on for a 25-19 win in the final set.

“It’s very humbling as a coach to see the talent we have out there and seeing them not only play together, but to see how much they enjoy playing together,” said Surry Central coach Carrie Bruce. “We have our disagreements, don’t get me wrong, but the love they have for this game shows.”

The Lady Golden Eagles lost just two players from last year’s squad to graduation. The team returned its top four leaders in kills, its top three leaders in service aces and four of its top five players in blocks.

One advantage the 2021-22 Eagles already have over the 2020-21 team is a crowd full of fans. Teams were limited to just 25 total fans at matches last season. Although fans and players are still required to wear face mask, Bruce said having fans back made a world of difference for her team.

“Oh, it was amazing,” Bruce said. “I talked with our principal about having a crowd and I realize we get weary having a lot of people in the gym, but these girls needed fans. Even with masks on, they got a little taste of things being back to normal. It’s just a good feeling to have the community come together for them and it really fueled their great performance.”

Tuesday’s match also served as the season opener for Mount Airy, and was the first match under new head coach Shelby Bryant.

“I feel like it went really well,” Bryant said. “We had a few rocky spots, but it wasn’t terrible for our first time playing full speed in something other than a 40-minute scrimmage. We had some miscommunication errors that could’ve been fixed, but it wasn’t too bad overall for our first game. We can grow a lot from tonight.”

Bryant takes over a Mount Airy team that finished third in the Northwest 1A Conference last year behind two of the top teams in the 1A division. This year’s Lady Bears are led by seven seniors, including many that are multi-year veterans of the varsity squad.

Even when trailing by six points in the third set, the seniors led a comeback and kept the energy level high.

“That was one thing I was super impressed with,” Bryant said. “There’s a lot senior leadership on this team. The girls have a lot of drive. This was definitely a tough loss because they did want it so bad.”

The Granite Bears ran into a Surry Central team that seemed to be in mid-season form on night one. The Eagles finished with 36 kills, led by 16 from senior Mia McMillen. Fellow senior Jaylyn Templeton had nine, Marissa McCann added six, Lainey Smith had four and Carlee Jones had one.

The Eagles were efficient across the board. The team only committed four ball-handling errors and didn’t commit a single serve receiving error.

“This is probably the first time in my coaching career that we had zero error on serve receives,” Bruce said. “I’m very proud of them for that, and I’m very proud of them for persevering. We try to be an all-around team, and the girls we have work very hard in all aspects of the game. They work very hard in every skill that goes in this game.”

But Central wasn’t without fault in the win. Serving was a strong point for the team, but it also gave Mount Airy numerous chances to battle back. The Eagles committed 13 service errors, including five each in the first and second sets.

“We’re still learning,” Bruce said. “We did a lot great things tonight, but there are some things we have to clean up to be competitive in our conference. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Bryant has a similar mindset for the Lady Bears.

“I think the next step for us is working on communication,” Bryant said. “There were a few plays where we stepped back and waited for people to make moves as we just watched. We did see the court pretty well, and we put balls down and found good holes in defense. Hopefully we can work on some of those things in our next match tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Mount Airy travels to Davie County Wednesday, and Surry Central’s next match will come against Alleghany on Thursday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports