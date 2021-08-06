Local football players rank among the nation’s best

Tyler Hull (Mount Airy class of 2010) shows off his South Carolina gear in April 2012 after committing to the Gamecocks, where he would punt for three seasons.
News File Photo
Jefferson Boaz shows off his award for Most Valuable Player following East Surry’s win in the 2019 1AA State Championship game.
Robert Brown nails a 40-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to lift Mount Airy to a 16-15 win over North Surry in 2015.
News File Photo
With the 2021-22 high school football season kicking off in less than two weeks, MaxPreps.com assembled lists of the sport’s best offensive single-season performances in history.
The various lists include players that later became college standouts, as well as some players currently competing in the NFL.
Joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry on these 14 lists are four players that attended local high schools. Two are from East Surry and two are from Mount Airy.
Local players are listed alphabetically by last name below. The full lists can be found at https://t.maxpreps.com/3AhUCh7
Jefferson Boaz – East Surry class of 2020
There weren’t many records Boaz and the East Surry Cardinals didn’t break/threaten to break during their incredible 15-0 season in 2019.
That East Surry team, which went on to win the 1AA State Championship, is fifth all-time in single-season points (799) and fourth in single-season touchdowns (113) in the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book. Boaz alone has his name in that record book 15 times.
The two categories in which Boaz is ranks among the nation’s best-of-the-best are touchdown passes and total yards passing.
Boaz tossed 65 touchdowns in 2019, which is tied for the 31st-most in the history of American high school football. He contributed to 82 total touchdowns that season which is also a state record, but MaxPreps has not compiled a national list for this category yet.
Boaz is also recognized in total yards passing, where he ranks just outside the top 100 at spot No. 101, by finishing with 4,615. This list states that only 427 individuals have thrown at least 4,000 yards passing in the single season. Only 45 have surpassed the 5,000-yard mark, while two have thrown for at least 6,000 yards.
Boaz’s mark of 4,615 yards was top-10 in the nation in 2019 and is fifth all-time in NCHSAA history.
He currently plays for UNC-Chapel Hill.
Robert Brown – Mount Airy class of 2018
Mount Airy’s Robert Brown was the closest thing to a guarantee when it came to placekicking.
Brown is in the NCHSAA record book six times, and is ranked in the top six in four of those categories. This includes two appearances on the list of most consecutive made extra points.
As a senior for the 2017 season, Brown only missed one extra point in 84 attempts. This sharpshooting helped Brown earn a spot inside the top-50 on MaxPreps’ list of single season kicking points. He is tied for 44th with 119 kicking points in 2017.This is tied for the sixth-most kicking points in NCHSAA history.
Brown’s 119 points comes of 83 PATs and 12 field goals. He helped the Bears win 14-straight games in a season that concluded with Mount Airy falling to undefeated Tarboro in the 1AA State Championship game.
Brown currently kicks for Campbell University.
Tyler Hull – Mount Airy class of 2010
Like Boaz, Hull is on two of MaxPreps’ all-time lists. He was also part of a historic championship team that took home the ultimate prize in 2008.
The 2008 Mount Airy Bears finished 16-0 in the school’s first undefeated season since 1946. The ‘08 Bears are third all-time in the NCHSAA record book for points in a season (845) and second in touchdowns (119). The team also has the 13th-most rushing yards in NCHSAA history.
Hull is recognized by MaxPreps for kicking points and PATs in a season. His 94 PATS that season are tied for the 74th-most in history. He also kicked six field goals to finish with 118 total points, which puts him just one point behind Brown.
Hull hit a total of 162 PATs in his high school career, putting him at No. 16 in NCHSAA history.
He went on to play football at Guilford College before transferring to the University of South Carolina. It was here that Hull served as a punter from 2012-2014 under legendary coach Steve Spurrier. Hull played and started in three consecutive bowl games (Outback, Capital One and Independence).
Hull was inducted into the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
Derek Sutterby – East Surry class of 2021
The youngest of these local players just walked across the stage less than three months ago.
Sutterby was a part of the 2019 East Surry team that was mentioned in Boaz’s bio. The high-scoring offense helped Sutterby become one of the top kickers in state history.
Sutterby was recognized in two categories by MaxPreps: kicking points and PATs. He ranks inside the NCHSAA’s top 10 in both categories.
For PATs, Sutterby led the nation in 2019 with 110 successful PATs. That would hold the state record in 46 U.S. States, but unfortunately not North Carolina. That title goes to Albemarle’s Tyler Lewis for making 112 PATS during the 2001 season. MaxPreps puts Sutterby’s 110 PATs at No. 6 in national history.
Sutterby’s other appearance in the top 100 is in kicking points. He only attempted two field goals all season, making one to put him at 113 points for the season. This puts Sutterby tied for 89th in the nation.