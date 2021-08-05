Lambert to play basketball at Coker University

East Surry’s Dasia Lambert, right, and Carmen Gonzalez embrace after a playoff win over Cherokee in 2019.
Dale Sands | Special to the News
East Surry’s Dasia Lambert signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Coker University.
Cory Smith | The News
Coaches from throughout her career join Dasia Lambert at her college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Dasia Lambert is joined by former East Surry and Surry Storm teammates at her NLI signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Dasia Lambert, a 2021 graduate of East Surry High School, will continue her academic and athletic careers at Coker University this fall.
Lambert already signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent and will suit up for the Cobras. Coker University is located in Hartsville, S.C., and is a member of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
“I’m really excited,” Lambert said. “I played volleyball a few years and then this year I picked up golf, but basketball is always the one thing I wanted to keep going as long as it could. I’ve always wanted to do it, so actually making it come true was very overwhelming at first.”
Lambert started playing basketball as soon as she could. This later led to travel ball, with Lambert playing for Alan Hiatt and Surry Storm.
Playing with the Storm prepared Lambert for a successful high school career at East Surry. A four-year varsity player, Lambert helped the Cardinals win three-straight Northwest 1A Conference Championships, back-to-back NW1A Conference Tournament Championships (no tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19) and was named Conference Player of the Year for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
“Dasia was a pure joy to coach,” said Caleb Gilley, who coached Lambert for four years at East Surry. “It was obvious from day one how talented she was, but she also had leadership qualities which have made her so successful. She works so hard when no one is in the gym and it’s paid off.
“Players want to be around her and we loved coaching her every single day. I can’t wait to see what she does at Coker and the success she will have.”
Lambert graduated ninth on East Surry’s all-time scorer list with 1,029 points.
“It was just so much fun. It really was,” said Lambert, talking about her time at East Surry. “I think with each team it was like a different environment. We never had that much drama, it was always fun to come into practice and it was just one of those things where I think everybody just liked being around each other.”
Looking back at her career at East Surry, Lambert said she has great memories from each season. However, some experiences – like the Lady Cardinals’ run to the 2019 1A State Championship game – stand out above the rest.
“I know one moment we all have talked about that we’ll never forget was the Cherokee game that year,” Lambert said. “We went out for that Cherokee game and it was a Saturday night. Not a lot of people watch girls basketball, let’s be real, and we weren’t expecting a huge crowd. Then we came out to a gym that was packed. Everybody had their little pom-poms and were cheering…it was just so overwhelming.”
The Lady Cards put on an unforgettable show against Cherokee that saw the Lady Cards win their 22nd-consecutive game in overtime. East Surry overcame a six-point deficit with 9.6 seconds left in regulation to win 79-76 in OT. Lambert scored 17 in the win.
Another memorable game that season was the West Regional Final against Murphy that was played at Lenoir-Rhyne University. East Surry didn’t lead for a single second of the game, but hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the game and advance to the state championship for the first time in 18 years.
“I’ll never forget just how much fun it was playing there because it was just packed,” Lambert said. “It took us 15 minutes to find our parents after the game.”
The Lady Cardinals also made great runs in 2020 and 2021 as Lambert won NW1A Conference Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
As a junior, Lambert led the conference in average assists (3.6), rebounding (7.8) and steals (5.2). She also finishing first in free throw percentage (80%), first in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.41, minimum 70 assists), first in steal-to-turnover ratio (2.32) and tied for first in 3-point percentage (32%, minimum 200 attempts).
This past season, Lambert finished first in the conference in average assists (4.8), steals (3.8) and blocks (0.6), while taking second in points (16.4) and rebounds (7.4) per game. She also led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.19), field goals made (76), field goal percentage (55%) and 3-point percentage (52%).
The 2021 season wasn’t an ideal way to end her career since COVID-19 restrictions limited fan attendance to 25 people. Lambert did say there was one moment this past season that made it feel like things were normal again: when she scored her 1,000th point in the regular season finale against Mount Airy.
“I had no idea I was that close,” she said. “All of the guys [JV and Varsity boys] and people in the stands went crazy whenever I touched the ball. I was like, ‘what are they doing,’ and then I finally got it and the place went nuts. That’s something that I will probably never forget. It was like the fans coming back.”
Lambert is the 12th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
“I want to thank God, first off, because literally without him we couldn’t do anything,” Lambert said. “Thankfully I’ve stayed healthy throughout the years. I want to thank my parents and all of my coaches because they’ve all been supporting me forever. Then probably my teammates. They are all amazing. They are the reason I got all the awards I did. I wouldn’t have been able to score my 1,000th point without other people helping me out. It all comes together.”
In addition to basketball, Lambert was named All-Conference in golf and an All-Conference Honorable Mention in volleyball.
East Surry named Lambert the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year at Awards Day.
