East Surry wins Wells Fargo Conference Cup

August 4, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry football won back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>The East Surry Lady Cardinals basketball team won its third-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference title in 2020-21.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

The East Surry Lady Cardinals basketball team won its third-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference title in 2020-21.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>The Mount Airy Bears won the 2020-21 Northwest 1A Conference Championship with a 9-1 record.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The Mount Airy Bears won the 2020-21 Northwest 1A Conference Championship with a 9-1 record.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>The 2020-21 Mount Airy wrestling team celebrates winning the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament at South Stokes.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The 2020-21 Mount Airy wrestling team celebrates winning the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament at South Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

A few things stayed the same in 2020-21 despite it being the most unorthodox school year on record.

One of this consistencies was East Surry High School winning the Wells Fargo Conference Cup, which the Cardinals did for the third time in as many years.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA’s conferences.

The award has been sponsored by Wells Fargo and prior to that Wachovia since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.

East Surry won three-of-four Conference Cups for the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A) in the realignment cycle that began in 2017-18 and lasted through the 2020-21 school year. The top three teams in the Conference Cup standings stayed consistent all four years, with East Surry, Mount Airy and Bishop McGuinness dominating the podium. Mount Airy won the award in 2017-18.

East Surry claimed the conference cup in the six-team NW1A Conference with a total of 90 points for its conference finishes.

In 19 total sports: East Surry won conference titles in six, finished second in five, took third in five and only finished outside the top three in three sports. East was the only school in the conference to compete in all 19 sports as a team.

The Cardinals six conference titles came in football, girls basketball, baseball, boys golf, boys track and field and softball. The school’s five second-place finishes came in boys cross country, girls golf, girls track and field, volleyball and girls tennis. East Surry finished third in the conference standings in five sports: girls swimming, wrestling, boys soccer, boys swimming and boys tennis.

The Cardinals edged Bishop McGuinness 90 to 88.5 in the final Conference Cup standings. Bishop claimed conference titles in nine sports, but only finished second in two sports, third in three sports and outside the top three in three sports. The Villains didn’t have enough wrestlers to compete as a team and failed to field a softball team.

Bishop’s nine conference titles came from the following sports: boys swimming, girls swimming, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls golf, girls soccer and volleyball. The Villains took second in boys soccer and girls basketball, while finishing third in boys basketball, boys golf and girls track and field.

Mount Airy finished third in the team standings with 77 total points. Mount Airy won three conference titles, finished second in five sports, took third in six sports, finished outside the top three in four sports and didn’t have enough participants to compete as a team in girls golf.

The Granite Bears’ three conference titles came in wrestling, boys basketball and boys soccer. The school finished second in the following five sports: football, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys tennis and boys track and field. Mount Airy took third in the following six sports: girls basketball, girls soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls cross country and boys cross country.

The only conference championship not won by East Surry, Bishop McGuinness or Mount Airy was girls track and field, which went to North Stokes.

Full Conference Cup standings for the NW1A Conference are below.

1) East Surry 90

2) Bishop McGuinness – 88.5

3) Mount Airy – 77

4) North Stokes – 35.5

5) South Stokes – 33

6) Winston-Salem Prep – 16