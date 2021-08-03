North Surry’s Moore headed to Emory & Henry

Elijah Moore smiles at the crowd during the fourth quarter of a 2021 win over Atkins.
Cory Smith | The News
Elijah Moore officially signs his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play football at Emory & Henry College.
Cory Smith | The News
Some of North Surry’s coaching staff joins Elijah Moore and his family at Elijah’s college signing.
Cory Smith | The News
Elijah Moore, a 2021 graduate of North Surry High School, will continue his academic and athletic careers at Emory & Henry College this fall.
Moore played four years of football for North Surry, carving his niche as one of Surry County’s top offensive lineman during his time with the Greyhounds. The two-time member of the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic All-Conference team looks to make a similar impact when he suits up for the Wasps.
“It’s been a long, hard ride,” Moore said. “This is the dream. I’ve always wanted to sign the paper and be able to go play ball and continue my education. It’s just crazy to think about how I just signed to go play football for Emory & Henry. I want to thank my family for putting up with me and taking me everywhere, paying for gas and food and everything.”
Moore wasn’t a hard man to find on the football field. Standing 6-feet 4-inches and listed at 311 pounds, he grew into someone opposing players hated to take on.
It only took Moore about a year of playing little league football to realize he wanted to stay involved with the sport as long as possible.
“I fell in love with the game,” he said. “It was awesome being able to hit people and not get in trouble. It was really fun.”
Already towering over kids his own age, Moore said it was Chris Martin and Surry County Sports Hall of Famer Ricky Thomas that got him into being a lineman. Moore was fortunate to have many inspirational coaches guide him on his decade-long journey in the sport and extended thanks to them.
He thanked Thomas, Martin and all of his little league coaches with the White Plains Raiders. Daryll Johnson coached Moore for a year and, in Moore’s words, Johnson “really put a fire under my butt.” Moore also thanked his middle school coach, Dalton Tedder, as well as all his coaches in middle and high school.
When Moore reached high school, he played under head coach Danny Lyons for two years and then coach Patrick Taylor for two years. Taylor, who was an assistant on the JV and varsity teams during Moore’s freshman and sophomore seasons, spoke highly of Elijah’s work ethic both on and off the field.
“My first memory with Elijah is in JV football against Elkin his freshman year,” Taylor said. “He struggled a little bit against some faster defensive ends. We watched film the next Monday to clean up some things, and from that game forward it was just, ‘Elijah, give me one more second,’ and then it was a steady climb upward from there.”
When Taylor took over as head coach in 2019 he brought Will Hodges in as an assistant. Hodges worked directly with Moore and the offensive line, which is a move that Moore credits heavily to his success.
“He did a phenomenal job,” Moore said when discussing Hodges. “He knew exactly what he was doing. I trusted him every step of the way. Me and him may have had our hard times arguing with each other, but he did an amazing job to be the young O-lineman and the young man I am now.”
Moore played a large part in the Greyhounds’ 2019 season in which North Surry led the 2A division with 406.7 yards per game. With Moore serving as the left tackle, North Surry rushed for 1,364 yards and passed for 3,516 that season.
“We asked him to pull, pass block and just about get out on safeties on our screen plays,” Taylor said. “He’s got to get downfield on a lot more athletic men. When you watch him in practice he strides really well for a guy his size.”
Taylor remembers sitting down with Elijah and his parents and discussing what needed to be done for Moore to play football at the next level. Taylor outlined certain marks Moore needed to hit in the weight room, and Moore got to work.
Moore recalls seeing other people going off to college and saying, “I want to be able to go and do that.” He began working with Kaleb Hunter, who graduated from North Surry in 2019 and signed to play football at Guilford College.
“We were like two peas in a pod,” Moore said. “He always pushed me as hard as he could to get me to be better every day.”
A cancelled 2020 track and field season and the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t even enough to keep Moore away from achieving his dream.
“Last summer I look at my phone and he’s sending me videos of him running an 8-minute mile,” Taylor said. “He has a light case of asthma too, but here he was out there trying to trim down to find new ways to stay in shape and ways to get better. He’d send me videos of pass sets and things of that nature. When you see a kid put in that extra work, it gives him an opportunity to do this.”
Taylor continued: “We always talk about how ‘perseverance always wins.’ He’s persevered and worked hard, and now he’s got a chance to get an education from a really good university and he’s going to use football as a gateway to get that education.”
After months of waiting, Moore got his chance to shine when the 2020-21 football season began in February. The Greyhounds faced adversity early on the season, but rattled off four wins to close the season with a winning record. Moore had 30 pancake blocks and helped block for team’s 900+ yards rushing and 800+ yards passing.
Taylor said it was North’s seven seniors, Moore included, that turned the season around and built a solid foundation for the younger team members.
“The seniors really made a big impact on my life,” Moore said. “This is the closest I’ve ever been with a football team in my life. We’ve all played from little league up. Been playing with them since fourth grade. We’re just seven peas in a pod. It’s just like a brotherhood. If anybody needs something, we’ll do it for them.”
Moore was recruited by several schools during his senior year and had a tough choice before ultimately deciding to commit to Emory & Henry.
“Whenever I went up to Emory & Henry it was like an atmosphere I had never felt before,” Moore said. “It felt just like home. It was amazing. All the coaching staff was great to me, the campus is beautiful and the engineering program that I’m going for just started. It’s not like a big engineering class where it’s going to be like 50 people to one professor. It’s going to be almost a 1-on-1 environment, and that’s another thing that was a big deciding factor.”
“The level that everybody talks about isn’t as important as what you’re wanting to get out of the end product,” Taylor said. “Emory & Henry is a Division-II football school. They’re going to be competing against the likes of Lenoir-Rhyne and Mars Hill in the next year or so. He’s going into a very competitive and high-intensity football environment, and that says something about him.”
