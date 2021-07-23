Post 123 hosts Disco Turkeys

Garrett Leftwich of Carroll County High School pitches for Mount Airy Post 123.
Mount Airy High School senior Reece McDuffie prepares to field a Disco Turkey hit.
Boogie the Disco Turkey dances for the crowd at Mount Airy High School.
Surry Community College’s Evan Dorsett returned to his alma mater Wednesday to take part in an exhibition game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.
Nick Mackedon of Trinity Baptist College pitched four innings for the Carolina Disco Turkey’s against Mount Airy Post 123.
Patrick County’s Daniel Shearin hits a grounder toward third base.
Kix Ferrel of West Texas A&M had three hits and was walked twice against Mount Airy Post 123.
Brian Hawks and the Mount Airy Post 123 Legion baseball team welcomed the Carolina Disco Turkeys to town for an exhibition on Wednesday.
Mount Airy High School’s Landon Cox searches for a pop fly.
The crack of a wood bat hitting a baseball echoed through Mount Airy on Wednesday as the Mount Airy Post 123 Senior Legion team hosted an exhibition game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys.
The Disco Turkeys are a summer wood bat team out of Winston-Salem competing in their inaugural season. The team, which plays its home games at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, is a member of the All American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) and has a roster of players ranging from the junior college ranks to NCAA Division I.
Concessions were sold, merchandise was available and Disco Turkey mascot Boogie even made an appearance for the summer scrimmage at Mount Airy High School. The exhibition provided local baseball fans with a show while also giving both teams a chance to let loose as their seasons wind down.
Fans were treated to some big hits in the game, which including a seventh-inning home run that thumped the top of the outfield fence before bouncing over, as well as the impact of three (unintentionally) thrown wood bats that flew farther than some actual hits.
Post 123 is made up of mostly high school student-athletes from local schools. The team is coached by Brian Hawks and features players from the following high schools: Mount Airy, North Surry, Surry Central, Patrick County (Va.) and Carroll County (Va.).
Two players for Post 123 are 2020 graduates of Mount Airy High School: Colby Baker and Evan Dorsett. Dorsett played baseball for Surry Community College during the 2020-21 school year. A Surry Community teammate of Dorsett’s, Bryson Bebber, also plays for the Disco Turkeys.
The Legion team was allowed to use metal bats, while the Turkeys elected to stick to wood.
The Disco Turkeys came out swinging and scored 11 runs in the first three innings, with errors proving costly for Post 123. The Mount Airy-based team scored in the second, third and fifth innings, but gave up four more runs to the visitors in the final four innings.
The Disco Turkeys won the exhibition 15-4.
Both teams utilized the bullpen in Wednesday’s game. The Disco Turkeys used three pitchers, and Post 123 used six.
Nick Mackedon of Trinity Baptist College started the game for the Disco Turkeys. In his four innings on the mound, Mackedon threw seven strikeouts, allowed three hits and two runs.
Brevard College’s Zane Beaver pitched the fifth inning, throwing one strikeout and allowing two runs on two hits. Husson University’s Ben Taneman closed the game with seven strikeouts in three innings, giving up two hits and no runs.
Carroll County’s Garrett Leftwich started and threw the first two innings for Post 123. Leftwich struck out two batters and gave up seven runs on six hits.
The two Mount Airy grads followed, with Baker throwing the third inning and Dorsett the fourth, fifth and sixth. Baker had one strikeout and allowed four runs on three hits, while Dorsett had five strikeouts, giving up one run on three hits.
Just a rising sophomore on a 19U team, Mount Airy’s Kamden Hawks had one strikeout and gave up two runs on two hits in the seventh inning. Granite Bear teammate Reece McDuffie got the final out of the seventh inning and all three in the eighth with three strikeouts. McDuffie allowed no hits and no runs.
Surry Central’s Jacob Edmonds threw the final inning of the night, recording one strikeout and giving up one run on one hit.
Post 123 struggle early on defense, giving up three runs in the first inning and four runs in both the second and third innings. The Mount Airy team did have its bright spots though. For instance, a first-inning double play fielded by shortstop Logan Dowell (Mount Airy, tossed to Daniel Shearin (Patrick Co.) at second then rifled to Jake Bullin (North Surry) at first.
But, the Disco Turkey’s powerful offense went through the lineup almost three times in the first three innings. Eight of the Turkey’s nine players got on base at least once in the opening innings.
Post 123 loaded the bases in the first inning. Leadoff Edmonds singled with a grounder up the middle, then Dowell was hit by a pitch and Hawks got to first on a Disco Turkey error. Mackedon closed the inning before the home team could do much damage.
Carroll County’s Sheldon Leonard scored Post 123’s first run in the bottom of the second. With just an out on the board, Leonard was hit by a pitch then moved to second when Mount Airy’s Landon Cox ricocheted the ball off a Turkey-player’s cleat. Edmonds hit a bouncy shot to shortstop that scored Leonard.
Shearin added to the Legion’s total by leading off with a double in the third inning. He moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a sacrifice fly.
The score sat at 11-2 for the entire fourth inning and most of the fifth. Post 123 was faced with two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth when McDuffie doubles with a line drive to right-center. Hawks scored McDuffie with a blooper over the shortstop.
Dorsett scored another run for the Legion with a shot to right field. Hawks was likely going to stop at third base, but Dorsett’s hit was mishandled in the outfield so Hawks went home for the fourth run.
Taneman took over on the mound for the Disco Turkeys in the sixth inning. He struck out seven batters in the next three innings, only giving up two hits in that time: a line-drive single to center field by Edmonds and a double hit by Hawks.
The Disco Turkey’s Jeffery Davis, who plays for Guilford Tech, increased the lead to 13-4 with a home run out of center field in the top of the seventh. West Texas A&M’s Kason Haggard had an RBI double in the eighth for the 14th run, then Caldwell Community College’s Hayden Setzer had one of his own in the top of the ninth to round out the 15-4 final score.
Scoring
Disco Turkeys – 3, 4, 4, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1 = 15
Legion Post 123 – 0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 4
