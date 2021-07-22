Lady Blues win back-to-back tourneys

July 22, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Triad Lady Blues 12U softball team pose for a team picture after winning the gold-bracket championship at the NSA Fastpitch 12U Tournament in Hickory.

Submitted Photo

<p>Triad Lady Blues 12U players Jaiden Dixon, left, Tesslea Colbert, center, and Jaidyn Blankenship are pictured with the Top Gun Sports Championship Plaque on June 26.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Triad Lady Blues 12U players Jaiden Dixon, left, Tesslea Colbert, center, and Jaidyn Blankenship are pictured with the Top Gun Sports Championship Plaque on June 26.

Submitted Photo

<p>The Triad Lady Blues 12U softball team celebrate after winning gold medals in Siler City in June.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

The Triad Lady Blues 12U softball team celebrate after winning gold medals in Siler City in June.

Submitted Photo

The Triad Lady Blues 12U Softball team won two recent tournaments to gain momentum ahead of the Summer World Series.

The Lady Blues roster features players from counties across northwest N.C., including: Jayden Robertson, Lexie Mackie, Mac Boyles, Avery Reece, Addison Hawks, Naomi Christy, Madison Haskin, Dalynn Meadows, Jaidyn Blankenship, Nina Casertano, Jaiden Dixon, Emme Martin, Cassidy Inman and Tesslea Colbert.

The Lady Blues’ most recent tourney win came on July 17 in the NSA Fastpitch 12U Tournament in Hickory. The Blues won three-straight games after falling to the FCA Warriors 5-4 in the opening game.

Following the loss to FCA, the Blues played their first of two games against the NR Thunder. Blankenship pitched all three innings in the 6-2 win, throwing five strikeouts, walking one batter and giving up just one hit.

Colbert led the team with two hits and two RBIs, followed by one hit and RBI each from Blankenship and Hawks. Boyles and Dixon each had a hit to round out the team’s six hits.

The Lady Blues faced the NR Thunder again in the next and advanced with a decisive 12-0 win. Dixon struck out four batters and only gave up one hit in the shutout win.

Dixon, Blankenship, and Haskin each had three hits, followed by Boyles and Colbert with two, and Robertson, Hawks and Casertano with one each. Blakenship and Casertano each had triples, and Colbert had a double.

The Lady Blues showed even more dominance in the championship game by defeating the SWVA Punishers 14-0.

Dixon struck out two batters, allowed four hits and threw 73% strikes in the shutout. She was named MVP of the championship game.

Blankenship recorded three hits and five RBIs in blowout win. Robertson had two hits, and Boyles, Colbert, Haskin and Hawks each had one.

The Lady Blues have won nine of their last 11 games. This includes four wins in the Top Gun Sports Zone Championship in Siler City on June 26. The Blues won the tournament with the following victories: 12-1 vs. Dirt Devils, 1-0 vs. Lady Luckies George, 3-1 vs. Diamond Dreams Xtreme and 1-0 vs. Carolina Elite Tucker 09.

The Top Gun Summer World Series takes place July 23-25 in Concord.