Brown named Second Team All-American

July 20, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Surry Central grad takes 12th at Nationals

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central graduate Sarah Brown (‘20) clears the bar with ease at a UNC-Charlotte track and field meet in the spring.

Sarah Brown capped off her freshman year of college by finishing 12th in the nation in pole vaulting.

Sarah Brown capped off her freshman year of college by finishing 12th in the nation in pole vaulting.

Sarah Brown has no trouble clearing the bar at the UNC-Charlotte Kickoff Meet in March 2021.

Sarah Brown has no trouble clearing the bar at the UNC-Charlotte Kickoff Meet in March 2021.

EUGENE, Ore. — First she was All-Conference, then All-State and now All-American.

Sarah Brown, a 2020 graduate of Surry Central High School, has always delivered on the biggest stages. In high school, Brown captured five conference titles, five regional titles and five state titles in pole vaulting.

She proved she was more than just a big fish in a small pond when she joined the track team at Division I UNC-Charlotte. Brown continued to elevate her game and started winning at the collegiate level, eventually rising to the top of the ranks in the state and region.

Brown’s meteoric rise continued as she qualified for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in June. She was one of 24 competitors, and one of only six freshman, to contend for the national title at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

With a vault of 4.05 meters (13-03.50 feet), Brown tied for 12th place and was named to the NCAA All-American Second Team.

“It was really cool,” Brown said. “I really didn’t expect to go there at all; I was honestly really shocked. The meet before, the regional qualifying meet, I was just happy to be there and competing. There were a lot of girls I thought would beat me but ended up not.”

The 49er freshman turned heads at the East Regional Championship by setting a new personal record of 4.17 meters (13-08.25 ft). This also set a new UNC-Charlotte school record previously held by…Sarah Brown.

Brown set new school records for UNCC three times her freshman season.

“What’s allowed her to achieve as much as she has as a freshman has been her mentality,” said Surry Central track coach Jason Bryant. “She’s always hungry and wants to be pushed to the highest level so she can see where she stacks up.”

Bryant said that Brown is constantly aiming higher and higher in pole vaulting. He said she’s very competitive, and Brown didn’t disagree.

“Competing is definitely my favorite part of the sport,” she said.

“When she won the state championship in 2A, she said, ‘well, the 4A girl was so much higher,’ and wanted to have the top height overall,” Bryant said. “So then that was her new goal.”

Which is exactly what she did. Brown’s 2019 outdoor track championship and 2020 indoor track championship marks were the highest of any division in the state.

“She won a college meet too, but after said, ‘Well the good people aren’t here though,’” Bryant joked.

Brown credited Bryant as one of the big reasons she’s accomplished as much as she has.

“I got extremely lucky having Jason as a coach,” Brown said. “I had a lot more opportunities than most people in my situation. I was able to travel and he took me places to compete. People I know now have to pay to vault at clubs and rent poles. I didn’t have to do that.”

Bryant said the Surry Central track teams have a long-standing family dynamic. He said the structure was established long before him by Coach Rex Mitchell.

It’s the kind of familial relationship that prompts Brown to return to her alma mater to volunteer at the 2A Midwest Regional Track and Field Meet, as she and many other alumni did this year. The bond shared by Surry Central student-athletes, of both the past and present, is the kind that gets a watch party together to cheer Brown on when she competed in nationals.

“They’re a group that gets together, that’s for sure,” Bryant said. “They don’t always get along, but they still support each other and come together as a team. I even saw people that were on Surry Central teams in the ’80s that liked or commented on articles about Sarah. That says a lot about the culture that Coach Mitchell established over his 30 years.”

Although you won’t catch Bryant taking credit, Brown did have the following to say about her former coach: “I talk about Jason especially a lot because, if you call it a family, I think Jason is the glue that holds the family together.”

Brown said she was honored to hear that people got together to cheer her on. She also hopes that the students still competing will see what she’s done and know they can do it too.

Bryant recalled telling Brown something similar when she was a high school freshman in 2016. In this scenario, Bryant wanted Brown to be inspired by 2017 graduate Daniel Alvarez-Orlachia, who won four state titles while at Surry Central.

“I told her when she was a freshman that she could be like Daniel, and she said ‘But he’s special,’” Bryant said. “I told her that there was nothing special about him that she didn’t possess. He’s human and so is she. I tell my kids not to impose limits, and that it’s all about putting in the work.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith