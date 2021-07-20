Disco Turkeys coming to Mount Airy High for exhibition

July 20, 2021
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
The Carolina Disco Turkeys, a new summer wood bat team formed this season that plays out of Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium, is taking its popular show on the road with an exhibition match-up at Mount Airy High School on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

They’ll be taking on a team of local players that should be very familiar to those keeping up with local baseball. The exhibition match-up will pit the summer collegiate team against Mount Airy’s senior legion team, which just finished up its season.

The Disco Turkeys will be bringing along their mascot Boogie for the trip and will sell their team merchandise at the game. The team shipped out merchandise orders to all 50 states within a few weeks of their launch in the spring and has been a hit with fans all over the world this season. They made news nationally this past weekend by playing a game in shorts at Truist Stadium against a summer wood bat team from Greensboro.

Tickets are $8 at the gate and concessions will be available for purchase. The Disco Turkeys will use wood bats for the match-up, while the hometown favorites will use their usual bats of the aluminum variety.

“We’re excited to do something cool for both teams that will give fans a fun, grassroots experience in one of our nearby communities,” said Greg Sullivan, team president and co-owner of the Disco Turkeys. “We love the role Legion ball plays in towns across the region and country and we think this can be a great experience for all the players and a great way for some our fans up that way to check us out closer to home. We’d love to see people come out and cheer on both teams.”

Sullivan said he expects a competitive game since Mount Airy has some current college players on their roster, along with some future college ballplayers. The Disco Turkeys feature players from schools like Wake Forest, UNC Greensboro, East Carolina and others. Their first baseman, Bryson Bebber, also has a local tie since he plays during the school year at Surry Community College.

“We know this game is a fun way for the Mount Airy team to finish out their year, and this is something we wanted to come out and do, as well,” Sullivan said.