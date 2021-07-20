Sports Hall of Fame seeks nominations

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry County Sports Hall of Famer James Holleman holds his great-grandson, Oliver, at the dedication of James Holleman Court in 2020.

Ted McBride's posthumous induction into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 marked the third hall of fame inclusion for the former Olympic medalist. He was inducted North Carolina School for the Deaf Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Southeast Athletic Association of the Deaf Hall of Fame in 2012.

Ted McBride’s posthumous induction into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 marked the third hall of fame inclusion for the former Olympic medalist. He was inducted North Carolina School for the Deaf Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Southeast Athletic Association of the Deaf Hall of Fame in 2012.

A member of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020, Ricky Thomas was selected for both the North Carolina East-West All-Stars game and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas while at North Surry High School.

A member of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020, Ricky Thomas was selected for both the North Carolina East-West All-Stars game and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas while at North Surry High School.

Deane Hall talks about his days with the Elkin football team in his acceptance speech for the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Deane Hall talks about his days with the Elkin football team in his acceptance speech for the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Justin Jones, center, is welcomed as a member of the founding class of the North Surry Hall of Fame in 2014. Jones was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

Justin Jones, center, is welcomed as a member of the founding class of the North Surry Hall of Fame in 2014. Jones was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

DOBSON — The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department is seeking nominations for the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor class of 2021.

Nominations to honor the area’s top sports figures will be accepted through Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

Both the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor were created in 2006 to honor the best and most influential sports figures in county history. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements in the field of athletics as a player, coach or administrator.

Only individuals may be nominated for the Hall of Fame. The individual must be of good character and reputation and must have completed their athletic achievement or service at least five years immediately preceding the date of induction. The five-year period may be waived by the Committee under special circumstances.

The maximum number for each annual class will be six, who may be living or posthumously honored.

Criteria for inductions into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame are different for athletes, coaches and administrators.

  • Athletes: An athlete who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County, 2. attended at least two years of high school in Surry County, 3. had two years of athletic achievement while a resident of Surry County and 4. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.
  • Coaches: A coach who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.
  • Administrators: An administrator who has received local, state or national recognition must meet two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of administrative achievement either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of administrative achievement in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.

Ring of Honor nominations recognize individuals, teams, corporations/companies or organizations that have made a significant impact on sports through contributions in the field of athletics.

The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2019 featured: Kelly Holder, Justin Jones, Richard Godwin Joyce, David Mabe, Ted McBride, and Joe Simmons Jr.

The Ring of Honor class of 2019 saw the induction of Catherine Cloukey and Rickey Thomas.

Including the class of 2020, the Hall of Fame now includes 100 members and the Ring of Honor includes 40.

Nominations will be accepted at the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department, 122 Hamby Rd. Dobson 27017 (Central Permitting Building). Nomination forms can be found:

  • On the Surry County Parks and Recreation website at co.surry.nc.us >Parks and Recreation
  • At the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department
  • By contacting a member of the Hall of Fame Committee.

Hall of Fame Committee members are Paige Badgett, Myra Cox, Donald Davis, Dave Diamont, Ronnie Eaton, Lin Hamilton, Rodney King, John Lawson, Darren Lewis, Adam McComb, Scott Reynolds, Tony Searcy, Robert Smith and Jim Wilmoth.

To find out more about the criteria for nominations and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame, please contact the director of Surry County Parks and Recreation, Daniel White, at 336-401-8235.

