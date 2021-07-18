Carroll native in NBA Finals

HOPE MILLS — It’s often said that the path one takes to reach a destination is more meaningful than the destination itself.

While that principle may be easier to recognize in hindsight, East Surry baseball coach Chad Freeman admitted that – even if that saying is true – it doesn’t alleviate the pain he currently feels after Sunday’s loss in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A State Championship Series. The Cardinals fell to the Perquimans Pirates in the first two games of the series on June 27.

“I’m not going to lie: it stings a lot, and I’m still experiencing a lot of emotions,” Freeman said in an interview Monday afternoon. “I’m hurting for our kids and hurting for our community because this is something that they deserve. Just because of the hard work and dedication they put in. It really breaks my heart for them.”

The resilient East Surry team had to battle this school year. For the most part, the Cardinals came out on top against their various obstacles. A postponed season, condensed schedule, gauntlet of worthy opponents and a pandemic itself weren’t enough to derail Freeman’s gritty squad that worked to compete at the highest level.

The glorious path the Cardinals started on back in April led them to the State Championship Series. The team continued to fight curveballs thrown at them, both on and off the field, in pursuit of the school’s first state title.

But, the Cardinals came up just short of the ultimate prize.

After numerous postponements, a venue change and what felt like the most humid day in recorded history, East Surry fell to Perquimans in back-to-back games.

The first was a 10-inning marathon that went the way of the Pirates after the courtesy runner for Perquimans’ Tanner Thach, who was later named Most Valuable Player of the Series, scored on a hit to left field. Perquimans (17-1) took Game 1 by a score of 5-4.

“We had numerous chances to win Game 1, but just couldn’t pull it out,” Freeman said. “It wasn’t because of our guys’ effort, though. We had some tremendous approaches and played hard. We just had a couple breaks go against us, and I definitely have to tip my hat to Perquimans for battling and making some big plays.”

Freeman said it would have been easy for his team to deflate after losing such a grueling first game and having to immediately play again. Instead, he witnessed his players picking each other up and refocusing on Game 2.

This worked and, much like the first game in the series, East Surry (17-3) jumped out to an early lead. The Cards led 4-2 in the third inning, but Perquimans scored five unanswered runs through the sixth inning. East battled back and scored one run in the seventh before putting runners on second and third.

Thach, who is committed to play baseball at UNC-Wilmington, ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts to give the Pirates their first State Championship in 58 years.

“There’s a difference between losing because you lost focus and didn’t try your best” Freeman said “and having a great effort and great attitude but maybe not executing everything to perfection. Our guys never stopped fighting and that’s all I can ever ask for.”

The Cardinal coaching staff preached all weekend that, as a team, East Surry was going to focus on what they could control and not get caught up in anything else.

This was easier said than done with the series constantly changing. The Cardinals were originally scheduled to play Game 1 at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Game 2 at 2 p.m. on Saturday and then Game 3, if necessary, at 8 p.m. that night.

Bad weather made the host field at Fayetteville Tech’s J.P. Riddle Stadium unplayable Friday night. As a result, games 1 and 2 were pushed back to Saturday with a possible Game 3 being held on Sunday.

Game 1

Game 1 Saturday afternoon barely made it an hour before rain forced players into the dugout before it was eventually called due to poor field conditions. The games were postponed yet again and would all take place Sunday at nearby South View High School.

Players were forced to move hotels and stay an extra night. On top of that, East Surry faced a potential triple header the next day.

“We have to be mentally strong; control what we can control,” Freeman told his team. “You can’t let those things get in your head. If you do, you’re setting yourself up for failure.

“Our losses were not the results of our kids letting those things affect them. They reacted wonderfully to all the adversity. I can’t reiterate enough just how proud I am of their attitude and their effort. That’s a product of having great parents that have taught them well.”

Game 1 continued Sunday afternoon with Thach hitting a 2RBI double to put Perquimans up 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.

The lead lasted until the top of the fifth inning. East’s Evan McCreary led with a single, but was called out on a fielder’s choice hit by Caden Lasley. The fielder covering second base dropped the ball when attempted to turn a double play, but the umpire ruled McCreary was still out at second.

Carson Willoughby put Lasley on second with a single straight up the middle. Luke Bowman put the Cards back in front with a 2RBI double that hit the fence in right-center field.

The Pirates countered in the bottom of the sixth after Cardinal pitcher Luke Brown hit two batters and walked another to load the bases. Perquimans hit a pop fly to left field that was caught by Trey Armstrong. Armstrong dropped the ball when retrieving it from his glove to throw home, but was still able to make the throw to Anthony Ayers to catch a runner trying to go to third.

A field umpire said Armstrong’s catch wasn’t an out and, after two long periods of deliberation between all four umpires, the decision was upheld. The plate umpire explained that the decision was a “judgement call.”

East Surry got out of the sticky situation by getting the next two outs quickly.

Perquimans left the game-winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh as the teams headed to extra innings. East Surry left two on in the eighth inning and had Bowman on third in the top of the 10th. However, the Cardinals couldn’t find their way back to the plate.

Benji Gosnell, now pitching for East Surry, picked up a crucial strikeout with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth. Thach doubled in the next inning, and his courtesy runner moved to third on a balk. Jackson Russell hit a grounder to left field to score the runner and give Perquimans the victory in Game 1.

Scoring

Game 1

East Surry – 0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 4

Perquimans – 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 5

Game 2

Game 2 began after a 30-minute intermission with the home and away teams swapped. Folger Boaz pitched for East Surry and threw three strikeouts in the top of the first, but not before Perquimans could score on a Cardinal error. East evened the score at 1-1 when an Ayers RBI scored Willoughby in the bottom of the inning.

The Pirates scored another run in the top of the second before East went on a big run. Ayers and Willoughby were on base when Bowman was walked with two outs. Gosnell hit a grounder to third that was mishandled by Perquimans, allowing Ayers to score. Boaz scored Willoughby and Bowman with a 2RBI single.

Perquimans failed to score in the third inning, but tied the game with a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Pirates regained the lead in the top of the sixth by scoring three runs: twice on wild pitches and once on an RBI single.

East fought back in the bottom of the sixth when McCreary hit a single to right field. McCreary was off the bag when Ayers struck out and the Perquimans catcher tried to pick him off at first. McCreary took off for second, so the first baseman caught the throw from the plate and rifled the ball to second base.

Instead of finding the second baseman’s glove, the throw hit McCreary in the helmet causing him to stumble forward into the second baseman. After some deliberation between umpires, McCreary was called out and disqualified from the game for what the umpire called “malicious contact.”

A similar play happened in the top of the seventh when a Pirate baserunner failed to slide when stealing second and ran into East’s Willoughby. He was called out due to the tag, but not disqualified.

East Surry wasn’t done fighting in the bottom of the seventh. Bowman hit a double to left-center with one out on the board. Gosnell followed with a single by error when the Perquimans first baseman dropped the ball.

Runners sat on the corners when Boaz came up to bat. He sent the ball to left field on a hit, but it was called foul. Boaz followed with an RBI single to right field that scored Bowman and cut the lead to 7-5.

A wild Perquimans pitch moved Gosnell to third and Boaz to second. However, the Pirates struck out the next two Cardinal batters to end the game and the series.

Scoring

Game 2

Perquimans – 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 3, 0 = 7

East Surry – 1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 5

Perspective

East Surry won 17-consecutive games during the 2021 season.

This year’s Cardinals captured the school’s 18th Conference Championship and its fourth West Regional Championship. East Surry also kept a tradition alive by having Boaz named Conference Player of the Year. This marks the eight straight year that a player from East Surry was named Conference Player of the Year.

Freeman recorded his 100th-career win this season.

“When the dust settles, they (the players) can look back and be proud of all they did in a COVID year,” Freeman said. “With everything that we went up against this year, to still win the conference title, make a great run in the playoffs, win the regional title and come so close to a state title is just incredible.”

Although the playing conditions for the State Championship Series were less than ideal, Freeman tries to remind himself just how fortunate the team was to be in that position.

“It’s all about perspective,” he said. “There were hundreds of teams that would’ve loved to be in our position come Sunday. They would have gladly played two or three times back-to-back in that heat because they realize just how hard it is to get to that point. East Surry has had a tremendous baseball program for 40 years because of people like Coach [Barry] Hall, yet we’ve only made it a few times.

“We have a wonderful group of kids that have great heart and I’m honored to be their coach. Whether we won or lost, I’m just proud and extremely grateful to have been along for the ride on this journey with them.”