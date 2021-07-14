Surry Volleyball hosts summer camp

July 14, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Community College’s annual volleyball camp featured 64 campers ranging from rising fourth graders to rising eighth graders.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Surry Community College freshman Michelle Thao, left, assists a camper in a serving exercise.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Surry Community College freshman Michelle Thao, left, assists a camper in a serving exercise.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Surry Community College sophomore Abby Walker congratulates a camper.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Surry Community College sophomore Abby Walker congratulates a camper.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Surry Community College volleyball campers gather for a group huddle.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Surry Community College volleyball campers gather for a group huddle.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Surry Community College sophomore Kalie Mabe, left, helps a camper with serving.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Surry Community College sophomore Kalie Mabe, left, helps a camper with serving.

SCC Knights Athletics

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team hosted its annual volleyball camp this week, July 12-14.

The camp featured 64 campers ranging from rising fourth graders to rising eighth graders. The Surry volleyball team members and coaches instructed each camper in the areas of serving, passing, spiking, digging and other skills inside the Surry Community College gym.

“We had a tremendous camp, and all of those that attended received some great instruction from our players and coaches,” said Surry volleyball coach Caleb Gilley. “Our college team members did an outstanding job with helping teach and develop the fundamentals of volleyball. Hopefully this camp helped to spark an interest in young girls to play volleyball. There are a lot of very talented young volleyball players in our area.”

At the conclusion of the camp, several door prizes and awards were presented, and all participants received a camp shirt.

The Lady Knights will open up the 2021 fall volleyball season on August 20 hosting Sandhills Community College at 3:00 pm. For more information on Surry volleyball, please visit https://knights.surry.edu