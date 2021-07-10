WPAC All-Conference Baseball squad

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry senior Andrew Johnson bats against Surry Central in May.

Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds pitches against East Surry.

North Surry’s Jake Bullin prepares to swing in a game against West Stokes.

Surry Central’s Kade Norman (9) stays ready for pick-off throw to first base.

North Surry’s Zach Bryant throws in a game against West Stokes.

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills watches a pitch soar across home plate against East Surry.

The Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference released the All-Conference selections for its final sport of the 2020-21 school year: baseball.

Most of the current WPAC teams will go their separate ways when the 2021-22 school year begins. North Surry, Surry Central and Forbush will join East Surry and three schools from Wilkes County; Walkertown, West Stokes and North Forsyth are now paired with McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and T.W. Andrews; Atkins moves up to 3A and Carver drops down to 1A.

West Stokes, who last won the WPAC Baseball Championship in the conference’s first season in 2014, won the Conference title in 2021 with a 9-2 conference record. The Wildcats secured the championship with back-to-back wins over Forbush to close the regular season.

Forbush finished second in the conference with an 8-3 record. The Falcons won the most WPAC Championships of any team since it was formed prior to the 2013-14 school year. North Surry won the conference in 2015, West Stokes did so in 2014 and 2021, Forbush won 2016-2019 and no season was held in 2020.

Walkertown and North Surry finished third and fourth in the conference standings this season. Walkertown went 7-4 in WPAC competition, losing once to West Stokes, once to Surry Central and twice to Forbush. North Surry finished 6-5 in the conference, dropping both games against both Walkertown and West Stokes and splitting with Forbush.

Surry Central finished fifth in the WPAC with a conference record of 4-7. The Golden Eagles had the unfortunate pleasure of starting the season with games against the teams that would finish first and second: West Stokes and Forbush.

After dropping the series against North Surry, the Eagles won six of their final eight games. This included three of its final four WPAC games.

Atkins and Carver held the final two spots in the conference standings. Atkins beat Carver once and West Stokes once, while Carver only played each team once and lost each time.

North Forsyth did not field a baseball team in 2021.

Coach and Players of the Year

In addition to winning the WPAC Title, West Stokes took home all of the top individual honors in the conference.

Jonathan Fansler was named Coach of the Year, sophomore Kaden Fuller was named Player of the Year and junior Mason Howell earned Pitcher of the Year honors.

All-Conference Selections

All-Conference selections are listed below and followed by the Honorable Mentions. Selections are sorted by school.

North Surry

AC: Keaton Hudson, Jake Bullin, Andrew Johnson, Zach Bryant, Ethan Edwards

HM: Brodie Robertson

Surry Central

AC: Dakota Mills, Kade Norman, Brady Edmonds

HM: Brady Woods, Clay Whitaker

West Stokes

Jordan White, Dawson Neal, Jacob Smith, Bryson Bowman, Evan Cecil, Brighton Berthrong, Kaden Fuller, Mason Howell

HM: Joshua Jones, Andrew Moran

Forbush

AC: Spencer Hodges, Reid Coe, Adam Conrad, Cannon Doub, Casey Graham, Henry Logan, Will Summers, Dawson Graham

HM: Peyton Wall, Logan Beane

Atkins

AC: Aundray Russell, Griffin Icenhower

HM: Tom Moyer, Jimmy Wormack

Walkertown

AC: Danny Staley, Gabe Wagoner, Brayden Millner, Zach Wagner, Evan Faw

HM: Nate Murphy

