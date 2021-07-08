East’s Carter signs with Emory & Henry

East Surry graduate joins Wasps

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Brandon Carter is flanked by family, coaches and school administration before signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Emory & Henry College. Pictured from left – back row: East Surry head coach Chad Freeman, assistant coach Jerry Freeman, assistant coach Brandon Holmes, assistant principal Danny Lyons; front row: Brandon Carter and Rex Carter.

East Surry baseball’s four members of the class of 2021 hold the 2021 1A State Championship Runner-Up trophy. Pictured from left: Brandon Carter, Carson Willoughby, Tristan Harless and Evan McCreary.

East Surry’s Brandon Carter (left) is joined by his father Rex before signing to play college baseball at Emory and Henry College.

Brandon Carter is surrounded by his Cardinal teammates at his college signing.

Brandon Carter signs his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at Emory & Henry College.

Brandon Carter recently added his name to the long list of East Surry baseball players to take their game to the collegiate level.

Carter signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent in June and will continue his academic and athletic careers at Emory & Henry College

“I just want to thank my parents, coaches and teammates that have helped me throughout this journey,” Carter said. “I can’t thank them enough. I appreciate everything they’ve done to get me to this stage in my life.”

When asked about Carter, East Surry baseball coach Chad Freeman said: “I have been lucky enough to both teach Brandon in history class and coach him on the baseball field. He is an amazing person, an incredibly hard worker, and he is also one of the most respectful, courteous young men I’ve ever coached or taught. I’m happy for him that he has an opportunity to continue playing baseball beyond high school while also receiving a quality education at Emory & Henry.”

Carter played four years of baseball for East Surry: two on JV and two on varsity.

The son of Rex and Linda, Brandon spent time as an outfielder and third baseman for the Cardinals. The JV Cards, coached by Rodney Sheets, went 27-4 during those Carter’s two years with the team. As a varsity player, Carter’s teams combined for a record of 21-4.

Carter dreamed of playing college baseball for years. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older sister, Ashley, who played softball for North Carolina A&T.

This dream was complicated when Carter’s first season on the varsity squad ended after just five games. East Surry was 4-1 and primed for a successful season when it was abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” Carter said. “It was very sad to see it end like that. But, I kept training and saw that as an opportunity to work even harder reach my goal.”

Brandon had to get creative with his training exercises during the pandemic.

“My dad and I put in work here at the house and away from the field,” he said. “We had to improvise a little: hitting buckets of balls off the tee, running up hills, jumping rope, running ladders and anything we thought could help me get noticed when we were able to play again.”

Carter attended various baseball camps to get his name out to coaches. He wanted them to know he was willing to put in the work needed to play in college.

He found himself on the radar of numerous coaches and had serious talks with four schools: Greensboro College, Brevard college, West Virginia Wesleyan and of course Emory & Henry.

Carter went on an official visit to the Emory & Henry, located in Emory, Va., and came away ready to commit.

“It just felt comfortable to me; it was just the right fit,” he said. “I felt good about it and told the coach ‘I’ll give you all I’ve got.’”

The Wasps currently compete in the NCAA’s Division III. Formerly a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Emory & Henry announced in 2020 that it was leaving the ODAC and apply to move into the NCAA’s Division II and join the South Atlantic Conference. Carter plans on majoring in civil engineering.

After committing, Carter was able to compete in his senior season at East Surry. The Cardinals dropped their season opener, but won the next 17 games to capture both the Northwest 1A Conference Championship and the 1A West Regional Championship.

East Surry reached the 1A State Championship Series for the fourth time in school history. The Cards fell to Perquimans to finish State Runner-up.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith