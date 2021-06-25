Locals stand out at 1A Regional

Millennium Charter sophomore Ava Utt became the first Lion in school history to win an N.C. High School Athletic Association Regional Championship by winning the high jump. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry medalists pose for a picture at the 1A Midwest Regional Track Meet. From left: Jamariah Lowery, Madeline Dayton, Bella Hutchens, Ember Midkiff and Faith Braithwaite. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Mount Airy’s Gracie Butcher will represent the Bears at the State Championship Track Meet in both the long jump and triple jump. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Millennium Charter’s Ben Flinchum runs the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay at the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Joshua Parker floats over the bar in the high jump. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

MOCKSVILLE — Fifteen local track athletes are headed to the 1A State Championship after finishing in the top four of the Regional competition.

East Surry, Millennium Charter Academy and Mount Airy each sent representatives to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A Midwest Regional Championship Meet on June 18. All three schools had an individual win a Regional Championship.

Millennium had its first NCHSAA Regional Champion in school history with this being the Lions’ first year in the association. Sophomore Ava Utt was the only girl at the meet to clear five feet in the high jump.

East Surry freshman Isaac Vaden won gold in the boys discus throw. His mark of 130-04.00 feet lifted Vaden past the two competitors that took gold and silver over him at the conference championship.

Mount Airy’s William Mayfield won the Bears’ gold medal in the long jump. His first-place mark helped Mount Airy’s boys finish third overall out of 20 teams.

Teams were awarded 10 points for every first-place finish, eight for second place, six for third place and then one point fewer for each place through eighth.

Mount Airy’s boys recorded 57 points. East Surry finished sixth with 43.50 points, and Millennium Charter finished 17th with three points.

For the girls, East Surry finished seventh with 37 points. Mount Airy took 10th with 27 points, and Millennium finished 16th with 10 points.

Mayfield was the only local athlete to finish in the top four of four different events. In addition to his win in the long jump, Mayfield picked up a second-place finish and two third-place finishes.

Mayfield’s second-place finish in the 400 meters was ranked top-50 in the state by MileSplit. He finished in 50.84 seconds, which was just .12 seconds behind the winner.

Both of Mayfield’s third-place finishes were also within one second of the winners. He finished the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds (.39 seconds behind first place) and the 200 meters in 22.80 seconds (.36 seconds behind first place).

Mayfield’s teammate Blake Hawks was the only local athlete to qualify for three events. Hawks finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 39-04.50, fourth in the long jump at 20-05.00 and fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.57 seconds.

Hawks was the only freshman in any of those events to qualify for the 1A State Championship.

The remaining Granite Bear boy to qualify was freshman Caden Ratcliff. Ratcliff hit a new PR in the 800 meters, 2:08.85, to take fourth place in the event.

Mount Airy’s Mason Hill competed in two events at the Regional Meet. Hill finished fifth in the discus throw and seventh in shot put.

Three Cardinal boys finished the top four of their respective events.

Vaden, as previously mentioned, won the boys discus with a throw of 130-04.00 feet. He finished just outside the qualifying mark in the shot put by finishing sixth.

On the flip side, junior Sam Whitt competed in both events and took home a bronze medal with in boys shot put. His throw of 42-06.00 was just one inch shy of the second-place finisher and two inches shy of the regional champion.

East Surry junior Cooper Motsinger took second in the 3200-meter run. Motsinger came close to qualifying in the 1600 meters by finishing fifth, and also finished seventh in the 4×800 relay with teammates Isaiah Arrington, Sean McCain and Cade Talton.

Finishing just outside the qualifying mark for East Surry’s boys: Tristan Harless finished fifth in triple jump, Layton Allen finished sixth in triple jump, Joshua Parker finished sixth in the high jump, Isaiah Arrington finished sixth in the 400 meters and the 4×400 squad of Arrington, Parker, McCain and Colby Johnson finished ninth.

Millennium Charter only had boys competing in one event: the 4×800 relay. The team of Hartley Devore, Calvin Devore, Ben Flinchum and Cesar Gonzalez finished sixth in the event with a time of 9:37.44.

Utt won all 10 of the Millennium girls’ points with her win in the high jump. Fellow Lion Clara Minix competed in the 400 meters and finished ninth.

The Lady Bears had four girls compete at the Regional Championship: Gracie Butcher, Jozy Combs, Sydney Seagraves and Grey Moore.

Butcher qualified for states in both her events. She finished third in the long jump with leap of 16-10.00, which was just 3.50 inches behind second place. Butcher also qualifies for the state championship with a triple-jump mark of 32-10.00, good enough for fourth place in the event.

Combs and Seagraves each competed in two events and qualified for one. Combs finished third in the discus throw with a mark of 85-00.00, and seventh in the shot put with a mark of 28-07.25.

Seagraves finished in the same spots but with events flipped. She finished third in the shot put with a mark of 29-11.50, and seventh in the discus throw with a mark of 81-10.00.

Moore also competed in the same two events as Seagraves and Combs. Moore finished ninth in the discus throw at 78-07.00, and 11th in the shot put at 25-10.50.

For East Surry, Clara Willard edged out Combs in the discus throw to finish second with a mark of 87-07.00.

Freshman Faith Braithwaite also qualified with a silver medal. Braithwaite was just a hair short of winning the 100-meter dash. Her time of 12.47 seconds was just .01 seconds behind the event’s winner.

The East girls’ third silver medal came from the 4×100 relay. Team members Braithwaite, Jamariah Lowery, Ember Midkiff and Bella Hutchens finished the event in 53.42.

Finishing outside the qualifying mark for East Surry’s girls: the 4×400 team of Dayton, Bella Hutchens, Ansley Cardin and Addyson Sechrist finished fifth, Kaithlyn Smith finished sixth in shot put and 10th in discus throw, Chloe Ann Tew finished sixth in high jump, the 4×800 relay team of Sophie Hutchens, Cardin, Sechrist and Dayton finished seventh, Hannah Johnston finished eighth in the discus throw and Midkiff finished 10th in the 100 meters.

Two Lady Cardinals were listed for events but did not complete their race: Lowery in the 100 hurdles and Braithwaite in the 200 meters.

The 2021 1A State Championship Meet begins at 9:00 a.m. on June 25 at N.C. A&T University.

