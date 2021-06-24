Horan, Hearl compete in Women’s Invitational

Mount Airy’s Hope Horan (second from right) receives her silver medal in the 113-pound weight class.
Submitted Photo
Mount Airy freshmen Jamie Hearl (left) and Hope Horan made history as the first wrestlers from the Surry County to compete in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
Submitted Photo
KERNERSVILLE — The N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) held the third annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational at Glenn High School on June 19.
More than 130 participants, from across the state and all four classifications, competed in 13 weight divisions. For the first time in the tournament’s three-year history, Surry County was represented on the mats.
Mount Airy freshmen Jamie Hearl and Hope Horan both took part in the Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
“The girls invitational was a completely new experience for me as a coach,” said Mount Airy wrestling coach Cody Atkins. “I was amazed at the level of technique and ability of the girls across the state of North Carolina. I feel like girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in our country; there were a large number of girls competing in the invitational and that number continues to grow every year.”
The Women’s Wrestling Invitational was divided into the following weight classes: 106A, 106B, 113A, 113B, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170, 195 and 285 pounds.
Both Hearl and Horan competed mostly in the 106-pound class during the regular season. For this tournament, Hearl was placed in the 106A class and Horan in the 113A.
“I feel really honored to be able to coach two girls in the North Carolina State Invitational,” Atkins said. “Jamie and Hope are two of the hardest working wrestlers in my practice room. They are really tough competitors and usually go in a group with Brison George and Jeremiah Wall, who both go 100% against them every day – pushing each other to be better.”
Hearl had an unfortunate first-round draw against Wake Forest High School’s Bryanna Luihn, who came into the tournament 14-4 on the season. Luihn defeated Hearl via fall in the third period of the opening round.
Luihn went on to finish fourth in the bracket.
“Jamie is a first year wrestler but is extremely smart and learns technique at a fast pace,” Atkins said. “She has a smaller frame. So, only being a freshman she should be a 106 all the way through high school, giving her plenty of success in the upcoming years.
“Jamie’s dad Joey Hearl has helped a lot this season, teaching kids and making sure that they have the best instruction possible. Joey Hearl has an all-girls camp set up for Jamie and Hope to go wrestle in this summer after the season is over.”
Horan already made history before the women’s invitational kicked off. At the 1A West Regional Meet on June 15, Horan upset two higher seeds to finish second in the 106-pound class. This made her the first female in Mount Airy history to qualify for the state wrestling tournament.
Atkins said Horan is the definition of “you get out what you put in.” He said she started wrestling in the sixth grade and practiced with two clubs before wrestling for JD Allen and Chris Martin at the middle school.
When COVID-19 shut things down her eighth-grade year, Horan started going to Combat Club and lifting weights with Atkins’ dad. Horan also went on Sundays to roll at Galax Club.
“Hope Horan is something special,” Atkins said. “She has improved throughout the season and always wants to know what to work on next to get better.”
“She puts in the work year around and gets the results she deserves.”
Horan added to her resume by taking home a silver medal in the 113 bracket. She earned a first-round BYE before picking up a quick win over Purnell Swett’s Brylee Neville in the quarterfinals.
Horan advanced to the championship match when she won via disqualification against Westover’s Ayonna McNeill in the semifinals.
Horan ran into tournament favorite Reagan Riddick of First Flight in the championship match. Riddick won the 120-pound Championship at the 2020 women’s invitational and qualified for the 2A State Tournament that year too.
Riddick went on to win the championship over Horan.
“I feel blessed and honored to be able to coach both of these young ladies,” Atkins said. “It has definitely been a highlight for me as a coach and I can’t wait to see what their future holds. They are paving the way for other females to start wrestling.”
Horan will compete in the 2021 1A State Championship Tournament at Wheatmore High School on June 26.
