Lady Eagles win Regional Championship

WINSTON-SALEM — The Surry Central Lady Eagles captured the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship at Wednesday’s track and field meet.

Surry Central’s girls narrowly defeated Forbush to win the WPAC Championship meet hosted by Atkins. The Lady Eagles finished with 144 points to Forbush’s 130.

North Surry took third with 73, followed by Atkins at 67, West Stokes at 55, Walkertown at 53 and North Forsyth with 20. Carver had two girls compete but neither finished high enough for points.

Central won seven gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals to secure the conference title. Five of the Eagles’ gold medals came from individual races. Another came in a relay race, and the remaining medal was one in the pole vault.

Girls coach Kevin Pack was named WPAC Coach of the Year.

Junior Mia McMillen was named Female Athlete of the Year for the conference. McMillen won gold in all four races in which she competed: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

McMillen finished the 100-meter dash in 12.62 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 25.89 seconds. There was no State Championship for track in 2020, but in 2019 those times would put McMillen at sixth in the state in the 100 meters and fifth in the 200 meters.

In hurdles, McMillen smoked the competition with a 100 hurdles time of 15.19 seconds and a 300 hurdles time of 45.26 seconds. She won a silver medal in 300 hurdles in 2019 with a slower time than she ran on Wednesday. In fact, her mark of 45.26 seconds met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team standard.

In addition to McMillen’s four gold medals, Yeira Munoz and Peggy Prevette each won a conference championship for the Eagles.

Munoz, a freshman, ran the 3200 meters in 13:16.93. This was nearly 15 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Prevette upheld Surry Central’s tradition of exceptional pole vaulting by winning the event with a 9-00.00 foot vault. The Eagles also earned silver and bronze medals in the pole vault.

Ivy Toney took second with a vault of 6-06.00 feet, and Lanie Fitzgerald finished third with a 6-00.00 fault. Both Toney and Fitzgerald are freshman.

The Eagles other gold medal came in the 4×800 relay. The all-freshman team of Fitzgerald, Toney, Munoz and Ella Priddy won gold with a time of 11:14.70.

Priddy and Toney also took silver in the 4×400 relay with teammates Prevette and Wendy Cantor.

Rounding out the Lady Eagles’ podium appearances were a pair of bronze medals in track events and two in field events.

In track, Priddy finished third in the 800 meters by finishing less than one second behind second place, then Abigail Hernandez won bronze in the 1600 meters. The remaining two medals were won by junior Shanell Daniels.

Davis won silver in shot put with a heave of 26-00.00 and bronze in the discus throw with a distance of 78-10.00 feet.

Right by Central in a few of those races was North Surry senior Amelia York. York won silver medals in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. York was less than two seconds away from taking gold in the 1600 meters.

North Surry’s Emily Jones won three individual bronze medals for the Lady Greyhounds. Jones was .01 seconds away from taking silver in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.57 seconds.

Jones’ two other individual medals came from the long jump and triple jump. She finished with a mark of 24-00.50 feet in long jump and 28-09.50 feet in triple jump.

Fellow senior Shelby Roberts jumped her way to a silver medal by taking second in the high jump with a hop of 4-08.00 feet.

Rounding out North Surry’s medals were third-place finishes in relay races. Jones, Isabel Delfin, Isabella Aparicio and Delaney Fulk won bronze in the 4×100 relay with a time of 55.67 seconds, while the team of Delfin, Roberts, Fulk and Aparicio finished third in the 4×200 relay with a time of 2:00.95.

West Stokes emerged as the winner for the boys competition. The Wildcats finished with 100 points, followed by Atkins at 95, Forbush at 89, North Forsyth at 78, North Surry at 73, Surry Central at 51, Walkertown at 48 and Carver with 6.

The North Surry boys won four gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals.

Jared Hiatt won two gold medals and one silver medal in field events. The sophomore won the high jump with a leap of 6-02.00 feet and the long jump with a distance of 19-09.00 feet. Teammate Tanner Woods took third in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.00 feet.

Hiatt’s remaining medal came in the triple jump, where he set a mark of 36-10.00 feet to win silver.

Elijah Moore and Aaron Mauck accounted for the Greyhounds’ three remaining individual medals. Mauck, who doubles as North Surry’s quarterback, won the discuss throw with a mark of 109-05.00 feet. One of the men tasked with protecting Mauck this past football season, Elijah Moore, wasn’t far behind with a mark of 107-11.00 feet.

Moore won bronze in discus throw, but got his gold in shot put with a toss of 43-01.00 feet.

North Surry also won a bronze medal in the 4×100 relay. The team of Woods, Matthew Senter, Jake Simmons and Aiden Gates finished third in the event with a time of 47.41.

The Surry Central boys won a pair of gold medals and three silver medals at the WPAC Championship.

Junior Charlie Hernandez won gold in the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.33 seconds. Hernandez also won a silver in 100 hurdles, finishing the race in 17.81 seconds.

The Central boys’ remaining gold medal was won in the pole vault. Freshman Landon Pack won the event with a vault of 8-06.00 feet. Fellow freshman and Golden Eagle Leo Hobert took second with an 8-00.00 foot vault.

Central’s final medal came in the 4×800 relay. The team of Sebastian Sanchez, Hector Morales, Carter Jones and Eddy Osorio-Ramirez finished second with a time of 9:18.24.