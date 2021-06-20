Lady Eagles win Regional Championship

Surry Central’s Peggy Prevette won a bronze medal in the girls pole vault at Saturday’s Regional Championship.
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt leaped his way to a silver medal in the long jump.
Amelia York runs the final stretch of the 1600-meter run at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship.
Surry Central’s Charlie Hernandez hops over the final hurdle in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Surry Central’s Mia McMillen (left) takes a slight lead in the 200-meter dash.
North Surry’s Elijah Moore advanced to the State Championship Meet after finishing fourth in the 2A Midwest Regional.
Surry Central’s Landon Pack clears the crossbar in the boys pole vault.
Yeira Munoz powers through the final lap of the 3200-meter run.
North Surry’s Aiden Gates sprints the final stretch of the boys 4x200-meter relay.
DOBSON — The press box overlooking Rex Mitchell Track proudly declares it to be the “Home of the Golden Eagles.”
The Surry Central girls track team shouldered the burden of protecting their home track against 25 other teams at the 2A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship on June 19.
Surry Central’s girls won with a total of 78 points, edging out Lexington with 70 points and West Stanly with 59.
Teams were awarded 10 points for every first-place finish, eight for second place, six for third place and then one point fewer for each place through eighth. All 10 Lady Eagles that qualified for the Regional Championship won points at the event.
The following Lady Eagles finished in the top four of at least one event, qualified for the State Championship Meet and were given All-Region Honors: Mia McMillen, Ivy Toney, Peggy Prevette, Yeira Munoz, Shanell Daniels, Lanie Fitzgerald and Ella Priddy.
In addition to the Lady Eagles that qualified, Charlie Hernandez will represent Surry Central’s boys in the State Championship Meet. He was one of seven Central boys competing in the Regional Meet.
Also competing in the Midwest Regional Championship were nine representatives from North Surry.
Three Greyhounds qualified for the State Championship meet: Elijah Moore, Jared Hiatt and Amelia York.
Surry Central
Leading the Regional Champs was junior Mia McMillen, who finished with three gold medals and one silver medal. She won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and took second in the long jump.
McMillen had a pair of near-photo finishes against Lexington’s Alyssa Thompson Rowe. The duo were only separated by 0.1 seconds in the 200 meters and .01 seconds in the 100 meters. McMillen’s win in the 300 hurdles came by a two-second difference.
The junior also took part in the long jump in an attempt to get Surry Central extra points. McMillen ended up taking second with a leap of 16-10.00 feet.
Peggy Prevette, Shanell Daniels and Yeira Munoz all took home bronze medals for the Regional Champions.
Prevette continues Surry Central’s tradition of pole vaulting excellence by qualifying for the state meet. She finished third with a vault of 9-00.00. Teammate Ivy Toney also qualified for the state meet by finishing fourth at 8-00.00.
Daniels finished third in the discus throw with a mark of 89-05. Munoz also finished third in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:45.67.
Toney and Munoz will also compete 4×800 relay after the duo, paired with Ella Priddy and Lanie Fitzgerald, finished fourth with a time of 11:05.16.
Although not qualifying for the State Championship, the following Surry Central girls earned points at the Regional Meet: Claire Marion, Toney, Priddy and Prevette finished sixth in the 4×200, Andrea Gonzalez teamed with Toney, Priddy and Prevette to finish eighth in the 4×400, Abigail Hernandez finished sixth in the 3,200 meters, Fitzgerald finished sixth in the pole vault and seventh in the 3,200 meters.
Charlie Hernandez became the only Central boy to qualify for the State Meet by finishing in second place for the 300 hurdles. He finished the race in 42.92 seconds, which was just .96 seconds behind first place.
Eddy Osorio-Ramirez and Landon Pack finished just outside the qualifying range in two events. Osorio-Ramirez finished fifth in the 800 meters by .71 seconds, and Pack finished fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 10-06.00.
Also competing in the Regional Meet for Surry Central: Ignacio Morales finished seventh in the 1,600 meters, Hector Morales finished eighth in the 3,200 meters, and the 4×400 relay team of Osorio-Ramirez, Charlie Hernandez, Angel Maya and Carter Jones finished 12th.
North Surry
Amelia York was the only Lady Greyhound to compete in the Regional Championship. The senior extended her high school track career another week by finishing third in the 1,600-meter run.
North Surry senior Elijah Moore qualified for the state championship meet in the discus and came dangerously close to qualifying in the shot put.
Moore’s discuss throw of 117-09.00 was good enough for fourth place in the event. The senior Greyhound also competed in the shot put, but finished fifth. Moore was only 1.5 inches behind the fourth-place finisher with a mark of 42-04.25.
Sophomore Jared Hiatt broke the North Surry school record – which he already held – to finish second in the long jump. Hiatt and Terry Hayes, the event’s winner, were the only two to jump more than 20 feet. Hiatt’s best mark was at 20-06.00
Hiatt also took part in the high jump, finishing eighth with a leap of 5-10.00. Teammate Tanner Woods took 11th in the event with a mark of 5-04.00.
Woods, Matthew Senter, Jake Simmons and Aiden Gates all teamed together for the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. The group took 10th in the 4×200 and 11th in the 4×100.
North’s final entrant in the Regional Meet was Isaac Riggs. Riggs finished ninth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:12.65.
The 2A State Championship Meet will be held Saturday, June 26 at N.C. A&T’s Truist Stadium. Events are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.
