Golden Eagle trio qualifies for State Meet

Karson Crouse (right) will represent Surry Central in the State Championship Wrestling Meet after taking fourth place in the 170-pound weight class.
Amy Cave | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price (left) cruised to a major decision victory in the 145-pound Regional Championship Match.
Amy Cave | Special to the News
Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price (center) at the podium after winning the 145-pound bracket at Regionals.
Submitted Photo
Surry Central’s Karson Crouse (far right) at the podium after finishing fourth in the 170-pound bracket at Regionals.
Submitted Photo
Jacob Price (far left) at the podium after finishing third in the 152-pound bracket at Regionals.
Submitted Photo
CONCORD — Three Surry Central wrestlers are headed to the state championship wrestling meet.
One Golden Eagle looks to repeat as State Champion, one will attempt to get on the podium a year after coming up just short of that mark and another will compete on the big stage for the first time.
The 2A Midwest Regional took place June 15 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Wrestlers from 25 schools battled for four spots in each weight class.
Surry Central sent nine wrestlers to the Regional Championship: Landon Pack, Xavier Salazar, Miguel Gonzalez, Jeremiah Price, Jacob Price, Karson Crouse, Cole Butcher, Sam Whitaker and Enoch Lopez.
Five Eagles won at least one match, three won at least two matches, two won at least three matches and one took home four victories.
Central sophomore Jeremiah Price repeated as 2A Midwest 145-pound Regional Championship with a clean sweep of his competition. Price is the defending 145 State Champion and hasn’t lost a match this year.
Jacob Price won his first two matches before falling to the eventual champion in the semifinals. Jacob won the consolation finals to take third place in the 152 class.
Crouse had a first-round BYE, then defeated a wrestler from West Wilkes to reach the semifinals. Crouse fell in the semifinals and consolation finals, but still qualified for the state championship meet.
North Surry sent six wrestlers to the Regional Championship: Caleb Utt, William France, Mason Dollyhigh, Adam Martin, Adam Slate and Jace Hernandez.
Three of the Greyhounds advanced to the second round, but none advanced further than the quarterfinals.
Full results for both schools by weight class:
106
Surry Central’s Landon Pack defeated East Lincoln’s Jordan Dexter in the first round with a quick fall, but fell to Mount Pleasant’s Trent Almond in the second round.
113
Surry Central’s Xavier Salazar lost via second period fall to eventual 113 runner-up, Devean Huskey of East Lincoln.
120
North Surry’s Caleb Utt was defeated by West Stokes’ Cole Waddell via fall in the first period.
126
Surry Central’s Miguel Gonzalez was defeated in the first round by East Lincoln’s Luke Davidson, who went on to win the bracket’s silver medal.
132
North Surry’s William France won his first match against Bunker Hill’s Alan Morales via fall in the first round, then dropped his second-round match to North Lincoln’s Jorden Schlossman. Schlossman finished second in the bracket.
138
North Surry’s Mason Dollyhigh fell to North Lincoln’s Cole Ellis via major decision in the first round.
145
Jeremiah Price earned first- and second-round BYEs as the bracket’s top seed. Jeremiah defeated North Davidson’s Oliver Navarro in the quarterfinals via first-period fall, then picked up another first-period fall in the semifinals Colin Lutz of Central Academy of the Arts.
Jeremiah went up against Salisbury’s Michael Lowry in the championship round and won via 13-0 major decision. Lowry came into the match undefeated.
152
North Surry’s Adam Martin earned a quick fall victory in the opening round, but dropped his second-round match to South Point’s Tyson Ryley.
Surry Central’s Jacob Price won his first-round match against Salisbury’s Aiden Mowry via fall in the first period, then defeated East Gaston’s via major decision against in the second round. In the semifinals, Jacob lost just his second match of the year to eventual undefeated champion, Aidan Hiott of West Stanly.
Jacob won his consolation finals against Ryley from South Point.
170
Surry Central’s Karson Crouse got a first-round BYE, then defeated Wilkes Central’s Jordan Jarvis with a late fall in the second round. Crouse was defeated by eventual silver-medalist Kyler Pickard in the semifinals, then dropped the consolation finals to North Lincoln’s Joseph Plyler.
182
North Surry’s Adam Slate defeated Central Academy’s Josh Keller in the first round, but fell to East Lincoln’s Grayson Cannon in the second round. Cannon went on to win the championship with a 23-0 season record.
Surry Central’s Cole Butcher lost his first-round match against Bandys’ Matthew Cranfill via 3-1 decision.
195
Surry Central’s Sam Whitaker defeated Wilkes Central’s Matthew Bell via fall in the first round, then fell to eventual champion Levi Kluttz of Mount Pleasant in the second round.
220
Surry Central’s Enoch Lopez earned a first-round BYE, then lost to West Stanly’s Andrew Becker in the quarterfinals.
North Surry’s Jace Hernandez lost his first-round match to South Rowan’s Aquiles Bernal.