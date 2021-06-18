Win the Day: East Surry advances to Elite Eight

East Surry’s Trey Armstrong slides safely into third base. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Evan McCreary makes the throw to first base after fielding a ground ball. Cory Smith | The News Luke Brown threw a complete game on the mound for East Surry against Cherryville, throwing five strikeouts and giving up just four hits. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Luke Bowman takes a few steps off first base in a game against Cherryville. Cory Smith | The News Folger Boaz hits a pop fly that sails just right of the first-base line. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry left no doubts in its Sweet 16 win over Cherryville.

The No. 2-ranked Cardinals led by as many as nine runs on Thursday, going on to defeat the Ironmen 9-2. The win is East Surry’s 15th straight and sends the Cards back to the Elite Eight for the third time in four seasons.

The only exception in that time is the 2020 season in which no postseason took place.

After getting the win on the mound against Community School of Davidson on Tuesday, Cardinal sophomore Luke Brown threw a complete game against Cherryville (14-2). In seven innings, Brown had five strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits.

Brown also had a double and scored one run in the win. Trey Armstrong led the team with two runs scored, and seven other Cardinals scored at least one run.

Caden Lasley and Benji Gosnell led the charge by each recording three of East Surry’s 12 total hits.

Neither team put a runner on base until the bottom of the second. Brown threw three strikeouts in the first two innings, then the three remaining Ironmen flied out. East Surry (15-1) struck out once in the first inning and flied out twice.

Gosnell broke the ice with a blooper to right field to lead off in the bottom of the second. Brown followed with a double to center field that put Gosnell on third. Armstrong faced an 0-2 count with no outs, then placed an RBI single between the first and second basemen to score Gosnell.

Anthony Ayers kept things going after the first out. Ayers doubled with a hit over third base that scored Tristan Mason, running for Brown, and put Armstrong on third. Lasley then took the first pitch thrown at him and hit a 2RBI single to right field, putting East Surry up 4-0.

A balk put Lasley on second, which would’ve happened anyway when Carson Willoughby was walked. Luke Bowman reached first on a Cherryville fielding error to load the bases. All three Cards were left on after the Ironmen got two quick outs.

The third inning began with Evan McCreary fielding a grounder and making the throw to Folger Boaz on first, then a Cherryville player flied out to Armstrong in left field.

Cherryville’s Collin Robinson had the visitors’ first hit of the game by outrunning the throw on a grounder to short. Landon Hahn followed with a single that resulted from a Cardinal error. Facing baserunners for the first time in the game didn’t bother East as Willoughby fielded the next grounder and ended the inning with a tag of second base.

East Surry increased the lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning after going scoreless in the third. Lasley picked up his second hit of the evening with one out on the board. Willoughby moved Lasley to second with a hit up the middle, then Bowman loaded the bases with a single of his own.

Boaz hit a grounder to shortstop to send Lasley home. Cherryville got the force-out at second, but Boaz beat the throw at first to prevent a double play. Meanwhile, Willoughby never stopped running as he rounded third and beat the throw home to make it 6-0.

The Cardinals were back up to bat in no time as the team’s defense made quick work of Cherryville’s three batters. Armstrong led with a bunt that was fielded by the pitcher and thrown well wide of first base. Armstrong got all the way to third, then a sacrifice fly from McCreary scored Armstrong and made it 7-0.

The Ironmen went three-up three-down for the fourth time in the game in the top of the sixth inning. East Surry punished Cherryville with two more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Bowman was up first and was walked, then Boaz put one in right field to reach first.

Just as Cardinal superfan Ted Johnson exclaimed, “Now all we need is a home run and we get to go home early,” Gosnell sent a hit soaring toward the outfield fence. The crowd celebrated, but the ball stopped a few feet short and hit the fence.

The Cards did manage to get two runs, though, as Bowman scored on a wild pitch and Boaz scored on a ground-out from Brown.

Cherryville, who scored three runs in the seventh inning of its first-round game, looked for a miracle to overcome the nine-run deficit. The Ironmen managed to score twice in the seventh, but that was it.

East Surry will now host Uwharrie Charter on Saturday.

No. 3 Uwharrie Charter (12-1) won the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference with a perfect 7-0 record. The Eagles defeated No. 14 Chatham Charter in the first round, then beat No. 11 Murphy in the second round.

Scoring

Cherryville – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2 = 2

East Surry – 0, 4, 0, 2, 1, 2, – = 9

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith