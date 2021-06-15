No. 2 Cards advance with 3-2 win

Evan McCreary fouls off a pitch from Community School of Davidson in Tuesday’s playoff game. Cory Smith | The News Luke Brown got the win on the mound for East Surry in Tuesday’s win over Community School of Davidson. Cory Smith | The News East Surry lead-off Carson Willoughby hits a single to record the Cardinals’ first hit of the game. Cory Smith | The News Tristen Mason takes a lead off of third base with teammate Evan McCreary at the plate. Cory Smith | The News Benji Gosnell hits a line drive to the right field fence in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s playoff game against Community School of Davidson. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry outlasted Community School of Davidson Tuesday to advance to the Sweet 16.

East Surry started the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but wouldn’t score again until the sixth. Cardinal junior Anthony Ayers drove in the decisive run with a line drive to center field with two outs.

Folger Boaz started the game on the mound by throwing seven strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Luke Brown got the win by throwing the next 2.2 innings and had a pair of strikeouts, then Benji Gosnell got the save with two strikeouts the final inning.

The playoff victory marks East Surry’s 14th-straight win of the 2021 season. This is the team’s longest winning streak since the 2016 Cards won 16-straight en route to an appearance in the West Regional Semifinal.

No. 2 East Surry improves to 14-1 with the win. No. 15 Community School of Davidson’s season ends at 10-4.

Both sides left their fair share of runners stranded on base during Tuesday’s game. CSD left eight runners stranded, including six in the first three innings, and East left seven runners on.

The Spartans had one player walked, and then another got on base with a grounder to right field. Both runners ended up in scoring position before Boaz struck out the next two batters to keep the scoreboard clean.

Boaz did the same in the second inning. A walk and Cardinal error put runners on first and second, then a single to right-center loaded the bases with just one out. The sophomore pitcher sent the next two batters back to the dugout.

Carson Willoughby and Luke Bowman scored to give East Surry its early lead. Willoughby hit leadoff in the bottom of the first inning and got on with a high chopper up the middle. CSD pitcher Jacob Glassman attempted to pick Willoughby off at first, but a bad throw allowed the Cardinal senior to advance to second.

Bowman joined Willoughby on base after being walked. Boaz hit a grounder to the second baseman, but the Spartan fielder missed it and Willoughby went home. Boaz’s hit also put Bowman on third.

Gosnell scored Bowman by grounding out at first. East nearly packed on more runs when Tristen Mason, running for Boaz, got to third and Trey Armstrong was hit by a pitch (more on this later). However, a fly-out left both runners on base.

Ayers was hit by a pitch in the second inning, but was caught stealing. Glassman threw his first two strikeouts in the second as well.

Community School of Davidson threatened to score once again in the third when a double put runners on second and third. A wild pitch sent the runner at third home, but Bowman quickly tracked it down and tossed the ball to Boaz who made the tag.

The Cardinals were also called out at the plate in the third inning. Boaz got to first on a Spartan fielding error, then courtesy runner Mason entered the game. Gosnell placed a line drive perfectly between the right and center fielders for a double, and Mason had eyes on the plate. The laser-like throw from CSD caught Mason out at home.

CSD got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth inning. Boaz struck out lead-off hitter Connor Fergusson, but a passed ball allowed the Spartan to safely reach first.

Brown took over on the mound and CSD bunted to move Fergusson to second, then a wild pitch allowed the Spartan to move to third. A sacrifice fly hit by Ry McCreary scored Fergusson and cut the lead to one run.

Armstrong was hit by another pitch to start the bottom of the fourth. The junior got to second on an Evan McCreary bunt, then reached third on a controversial ground-out hit by Ayers. Armstrong never could make it home as a strikeout ended the inning.

The Spartans put two runners on quickly in the fifth thanks to a walk and a single. The bases were then loaded with just one out after a player was hit by a pitch.

Glassman scored the game-tying run with a pop fly hit to center field. Ryan Clarke tagged up at third to score. Tristan Harless made the catch in the outfield and fired a throw to the cutoff man, who turned around and threw to Ayers at third base for the third out of the inning.

The teams combined for just one baserunner in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth innings.

East Surry’s lead-off in the bottom of the sixth struck out, then Glassman hit Brown with a pitch to put the Cardinal pitcher on first. Armstrong joined Brown on base after being hit for a third time.

Glassman struck out another batter for the second out, but then gave up a hit to Ayers. Ayers sent a line drive to center field that bounced and was mishandled by the Spartan fielder. This scored Mason, who was running for Brown, and put Armstrong on third. Caden Lasley was walked to load the bases.

The Cards were back to the top of the lineup when CSD swapped pitchers. Alex Griffin took over and gave up a line drive hit to Willoughby. The Spartan shortstop made a diving catch to end the inning with three runners still on base.

Gosnell began pitching in the seventh inning. Community School of Davidson’s Clarke got to first on a Cardinal fielding error, then the potential game-tying run moved to second on a bunt.

Gosnell struck the next two batters out to send the Cardinals to the Sweet 16.

East Surry will host No. 7 Cherryville on Thursday. Cherryville (14-1) defeated No. 10 Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Scoring

C.S. Davidson – 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0 = 2

East Surry – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, – = 3

