Mount Airy wins NW1A Tournament

East Surry wrestlers pose with their All-Conference certificates following Friday’s Northwest 1A Conference Tournament.
Mount Airy’s Hope Horan (right) looks for an opening in the 106-pound Championship Match.
Mount Airy’s Luke Leonard (right) prepares to slam East Surry’s Joshua Pack in the 170-pound Championship.
Mount Airy’s Sao Lennon (top) wears down East Surry’s Izaiah Gulledge in the 220-pound Championship.
East Surry’s Kaleb Tilley (top) attempts to keep his opponent from escaping out-of-bounds in the 160-pound Championship Match.
WALNUT COVE — The Northwest 1A Conference wrestling tournament wrapped up with a familiar team being crowned champion.
The Mount Airy Bears won their eighth consecutive NW1A Tournament Title on Friday. The Granite Bears outlasted four other schools to win 13 total medals at the conference championship.
Mount Airy took home six gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze. The next-closest schools were East Surry with a total of nine and South Stokes with eight.
The Sauras secured second place in at the tournament, just as they did in the regular season standings. South Stokes won gold in four weight classes, silver in two and bronze in two.
East Surry finished third with one gold, six silver and two bronze, followed by Bishop’s two gold and one silver and finally North Stokes’ one gold, one silver and one bronze.
South Stokes boasted both the Coach and Wrestler of the Year. Coach Chad Amos was voted NW1A Coach of the Year, and senior Cody Lawson – who finished the year undefeated and captured the 132-pound championship – was named Wrestler of the Year.
Bishop McGuinness’ Daniel Cancro was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the NW1A Tournament. Cancro won the 195-pound title with wins over East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor and South Stokes’ Jordan Mitchell.
The following local wrestler were named to the NW1A All-Conference Squad:
From Mount Airy: Hope Horan, Brison George, Jeremiah Wall, Alex Cox, Avery Poindexter, Franklin Bennett, Connor Medvar, Aiden Horton, Morgan Edwards, Saverio Lennon, Luke Leonard
From East Surry: Jacob Haywood, Israel Flores, Charlie Cummings, Troy Haywood, Kaleb Tilley, Josh Pack, Eli Becker, Daniel Villasenor, Izaiah Gulledge, Kevin Blakeney
Championship results and bronze medalists from the conference championship are listed below. Not every weight class had a third-place finisher.
106
Championship: Austin Allen (SS) def. Hope Horan (MA) via fall 4:26
113
Championship: Hunter Fulp (NS) def. Brison George (MA) via 7-2 decision
120
Championship: Nathan Grogan (SS) def. Jeremiah Wall (MA) via fall 2:23
126
Championship: Alex Cox (MA) def. Gage Shaffer (SS) via fall 1:56
Third place: Colby Stowers (ES)
132
Championship: Cody Lawson (SS) def. Clayton Utt (NS) via fall 1:53
Third place: Caleb Johnson (MA)
138
Championship: Avery Poindexter (MA) def. Israel Flores (ES) via fall 1:03
Third place: Harley Johnson (SS)
145
Championship: Franklin Bennett (MA) def. Charlie Cummings (ES) via fall 0:13
152
Championship: Connor Medvar (MA) def. Jacob Regitz (BM) via fall 1:13
Third place: Evan Patterson (SS)
160
Championship: Johnny Dotson (SS) def. Kaleb Tilley (ES) via fall 3:58
Third place: Aiden Horton (MA)
170
Championship: Luke Leonard (MA) def. Joshua Pack (ES) via fall 3:08
182
Championship: Eli Becker (ES) def. Morgan Edwards (MA) via fall 0:40
Third place: Garrett Smith (NS)
195
Championship: Daniel Cancro (BM) def. Jordan Mitchell (SS) via fall 1:54
Third place: Daniel Villasenor (ES)
220
Championship: Saverio Lennon (MA) def. Izaiah Gulledge (ES) via 12-5 decision
285
Championship: Gideon Hope (BM) def. Kevin Blakeney (ES) via fall 0:31
Third place: Matthew Bagley (MA)
