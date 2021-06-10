Lady Cards clinch second place with win over Bears

Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser sprints forward to hit a short return in the No. 5 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens gracefully hits a backhand in the No. 4 singles match against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins hits on the run in the No. 1 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Chloe Koons approaches the net in the No. 6 singles match.
Cory Smith | The News
Katherine Bray volleys with her backhand in the No. 4 singles match against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry defeated Mount Airy 5-4 earlier this week to secure second place in the Northwest 1A Conference.
The Cardinals finish with an 8-2 conference record, with both losses coming at the hands of undefeated Bishop McGuinness. Mount Airy went 8-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play.
In a normal year, Bishop would receive the No. 1 seed for the 1A State Dual Team Tournament, East would be a No. 2 seed and Mount Airy would likely get in as a wild card. However, there will be no state tournament this season; there will only be an individual tournament for singles competitors and doubles teams.
The season-ending match between East and Mount Airy began Monday afternoon. All six singles matches were completed when the match was postponed due to weather. The three doubles matches were contested Tuesday morning.
East Surry held a 4-2 advantage after singles.
The first match to finish was the No. 5 singles contest between Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser and East Surry’s Haley Chilton. Hauser won the first set 6-1 and was up 1-0 in the second set when Chilton forfeited due to injury.
Hauser finishes the regular season with an 11-1 singles record.
The Cardinals fired back with wins in the top two spots. East’s Tara Martin improved to 10-0 on the season by defeating Olivia Perkins 6-1, 6-1. The Cards’ No. 2 seed, Evelyn Ruedisueli, defeated Ella Brant 6-0, 6-2 to finish 8-2 on the season.
Mount Airy tied things up with a straight-set win in the No. 6 spot. Granite Bear senior Alexia Arellano defeated Chloe Koons 6-3, 6-2.
Two matches that were closely contested when the Bears hosted the Cardinals back on May 19 were the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches. The rematches followed suit.
Rosie Craven defeated Mount Airy’s Kancie Tate 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 when the two faced off last month. Craven won the first set of Monday’s match 6-1, but Tate fought back in the second. Craven pulled ahead late to win the second set 7-5.
East’s Sophie Hutchens and Mount Airy’s Katherine Bray needed a third-set tiebreaker in their first match. Bray won the first set 6-2, then Hutchens took the second 6-4 and the third-set tiebreaker 12-10.
This time around, Bray won the first set 7-5 and Hutchens won the second 6-3. The duo once again had a tightly contested tiebreaker that went the way of Hutchens, 12-10.
The Bears kept fighting in doubles despite the 4-2 overall deficit. Mount Airy won both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles: Tate and Hauser defeated Craven and Chilton 8-6 in the No. 2 match, and Bray and Audrey Marion defeated Hutchens and Koons 8-1.
Bray and Marion finished the year 6-0 as a team.
The deciding match was the No. 1 doubles match pitting East’s Martin and Ruedisueli against Mount Airy’s Perkins and Brant. Martin and Ruedisueli improved to 6-0 as a team with the 8-3 win.