These cleats were made for walk-offs

Surry Central’s Gavin Schendel is recognized on his Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Brady Woods is recognized on his Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News Dakota Mills (3) slides into home plate to score the Golden Eagles’ first run as teammate Kade Norman (9) cheers him on. Cory Smith | The News Max Lambert makes the force out at first after fielding a ground ball hit by Atkins. Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Even in a shortened 2020-21 baseball season, Surry Central’s had its fair share of walk-off victories this year.

On May 18, the Golden Eagles (6-8) hit two home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat No. 13-ranked Walkertown. It was a 3-run walk-off home run hit by Dakota Mills that lifted Central to its first win of the season.

Fast-forward to June 9 and the Eagles are walking off for their sixth win in eight games. Except this time, the term walk-off was taken literally in the 4-3 win for Surry Central.

The game was all tied up 3-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Atkins pitcher Jimmy Wormack threw four-straight balls to walk Central’s Clay Whitaker. Whitaker stole second with Brady Edmonds at the plate for the Eagles. New pitcher Cooper Whitley then tried to pick off Whitaker at second.

Instead of diving back toward the bag, Whitaker took off for third and beat the throw. With the winning run now on third, Atkins elected to intentionally walk Edmonds – the third batter in the lineup – and cleanup Kade Norman.

This put Brady Woods up to bat with no outs and bases loaded. Woods, who came into Wednesday’s game with the second-most hits on the team, hit an infield fly for the first out.

Up next was Max Lambert. Lambert never had to swing as Whitley tossed three consecutive balls. Whitley eventually threw a strike with a 3-0 count, but then threw another ball to walk Lambert and score the winning run.

A walk-off turned the Eagles season around back in May, so it was only fitting that the season come to an end with a walk-off.

After upsetting Walkertown in Dobson on May 18, Surry Central was defeated by the Wolfpack on the road. Central then won three-straight games, dropped a close 8-6 battle against the No. 4-ranked 1A team in the state in East Surry, then won back-to-back games to end the season.

Central turned an 0-6 start into a 6-8 final record.

Surry Central’s two seniors, Woods and Gavin Schendel, helped make the turnaround possible. The duo was recognized prior to Wednesday’s game. The Eagles also recognized the four seniors that made up the class of 2020 that never had a Senior Night due to the COVID-19 pandemic: Aaron Cave, Payton O’Rourke, Ethan Leonard and Daniel Valenzuela.

The game began with Atkins putting two runners on base. Mills, who pitched all seven innings for the Eagles, walked a batter with one out then Central committed a fielding error that put another runner on base. Mills threw his first of eight strikeouts for the second out, then forced a ground-out.

Mills was the Eagles’ first batter and hit a double when faced with a full count. Mills stole third with Whitaker at the plate, then scored the opening run on a wild pitch.

The 1-0 Golden Eagle lead survived until the fourth inning. Atkins’ Kadynce Watson singled on a grounder hit perfectly between the third baseman and shortstop. Aundray Russell followed with a grounder to third, and reached first when the throw sailed away from the bag.

Both runners moved into scoring position as Mills struck out Craig Belden. Lackey hit a grounder to Lambert at third, and Lambert made the throw to first for the out while Watson was held up at third.

The Camels evened the game at 1-1 when Watson scored on a wild pitch.

Central nearly regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Kendall White was walked on a full count, then stole second with Landon Johnson at the plate. When Johnson was walked, White took off for third on ball four and reached the bag safely.

Schendel tried to bunt and get White home, but the Atkins pitcher threw the ball to third to try and get White out as he retreated to the bag. White was called safe and the bases were loaded with no outs.

Mills hit a pop fly to center field that was meant to be a sacrifice. White tagged up and made a mad dash for the plate. White was called out at the plate for the double play. The next batter, Whitaker, grounded out to leave two runners on.

Atkins took the lead for the first time in the top of the sixth. Watson led with a single, moved to second on a ground-out then stole third. Bryce Mabe hit a short grounder fielded by Mills. Mills checked on the runner at third before making the play at first.

Norman caught the ball at first for the second out, but his throw to the plate was a hair behind. Watson gave the Camels the 2-1 lead.

The Eagles countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Norman got to first on an Atkins fielding error, moved to second on a Woods hit to center field and then made it to third when Lambert was walked. White hit a grounder to first with bases loaded and the ball skidded underneath the fielder’s glove. This allowed two runners to score and put Central back in the driver’s seat heading into the seventh.

Mills struck out the first batter of the seventh, but gave up a grounder to Jacob’e Hooks. The next batter flied out, but before he did Hooks reached third when Mills tried to pick him off at first. The throw sailed into the outfield and gave Hooks time to round second and get to third.

Hooks scored the tying run on a wild pitch. This could have been catastrophic had the Eagles not gone on to walk-off for the victory in the bottom of the inning.

