Cardinals outlast Granite Bears 3-2

Mount Airy’s Logan Dowell traps Trey Armstrong in a pickle between second and third base.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie tossed 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Luke Brown threw got the win on the mound for East Surry in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Reece Deaton anticipates an East Surry bunt.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Anthony Ayers hits a foul ball in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry put an exclamation point on its conference championship season by defeating Mount Airy 3-2 on Tuesday.
The third encounter between the Bears and Cardinals was by far the most competitive of the trilogy. After defeating Mount Airy by a combined score of 19-1 in the first two meetings this season, East Surry was held to its lowest run total since May 2019.
Luke Brown got the win on the mound for East (12-1). Brown threw the first five innings of the game, struck out four batters and allowed one run. Benji Gosnell got the save by throwing the final two innings. Gosnell had four strikeouts and allowed no hits.
Granite Bear pitcher Reece McDuffie threw 10 strikeouts in six innings and only allowed three Cardinal hits.
East Surry’s opening run was actually scored by the first player McDuffie struck out. East’s Luke Bowman struck out off a 1-2 count, but reached first base on a passed ball. Bowman proceeded to reach third on a Mount Airy throwing miscue.
A sacrifice fly from Folger Boaz scored Bowman and gave East Surry an early lead.
After flying out three times in the first inning, Mount Airy (3-9) got its first hit of the night in the top of the second. Kamden Hawks led with a single when faced with an 0-2 count. When the Cardinals tried to pick the Granite Bear freshman off at first, the throw sailed wide of the bag and gave Hawks time to reach third.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Kasen Taylor hit an RBI single that scored Hawks. Taylor nearly scored himself, but East ended the inning to leave him on third.
The next time either team put a runner on base was the bottom of the third. The first two batters, Caden Lasley and Carson Willoughby, were both walked. The runners moved to second and third with only one out.
McDuffie made sure both runners were left on forcing a fly-out and striking out back-to-back batters.
The Bears followed suit and put two runners on in the top of the fourth. McDuffie flied out for the first out, then Hawks was walked on a full count and Josh Penn singled up the middle.
The runners got to second and third on a ground-out from Taylor. Like McDuffie in the fourth, Brown ended the inning with a strikeout and kept the score all tied up.
Gosnell crushed a line drive right at McDuffie to start the bottom of the fourth. The pitcher was able to dodge the hit as it sailed into center field. Gosnell managed to steal second before Anthony Ayers was walked.
Trey Armstrong attempted to bunt and move runners into scoring position with no outs, but a wild pitch did that for him. This opened the door for Armstrong to hit a grounder between the first and second basemen that scored both Gosnell and Ayers. East went ahead 3-1.
Evan McCreary was walked before Mount Airy got its first out of the inning. McDuffie struck the next two batters out, then Landon Cox picked off Armstrong trying to steal third. Armstrong found himself in a pickle before being tagged out by Logan Dowell.
Carson Webb was walked to start the fifth inning, but got out on a fielder’s choice hit by Ashton Gwyn. Willoughby fielded the grounder at short and tossed it to McCreary at second. McCreary tried to get a double play, but Gwyn beat the throw to Boaz at first.
Reece Deaton moved Gwyn to second on a single straight up the middle. Gwyn and Deaton each moved into scoring position after a miscue between Brown and Bowman. Brown ended up walking Dowell.
McDuffie approached the plate with the bases loaded and just one out. The Bear junior hit a grounder to Ayers at third base, and Ayers made the force out by tagging the bag and threw to first to attempt a double play.
Instead, the throw sailed high. Gwyn scored, Deaton went to third and McDuffie got to second. Brown regrouped and threw a strikeout to leave two runners on with the score still favoring the Cardinals 3-2.
Neither team recorded a hit for the remainder of the game. McDuffie struck out two batters and forced a ground-out in bottom of the fifth. In the top of the sixth, Gosnell’s first batter flied out and the junior struck out the next two.
Gosnell grounded out to start the bottom of the sixth before a lightning delay. It was 9:30 before Ayers was able to bat, then he was struck out and Armstrong grounded out.
Webb was struck out by Gosnell to start the make-or-break seventh inning. Gwyn faced a full count before grounded out at first, then Gosnell ended the game by striking out Deaton.
East Surry has now won 12-straight games and is the No. 4 ranked team in the 1A division by MaxPreps. The Cardinals have won their last 20 meetings against Mount Airy.
East Surry closes the season on Friday at Bishop McGuinness. Mount Airy hosts South Stokes the same night.
Scoring
Mount Airy – 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 = 2
East Surry – 1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, x = 3
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith