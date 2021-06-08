NFHS Address Religious, Cultural Concerns of Participants

East Surry extended its winning streak against rival Mount Airy to 18 by defeating the Bears 9-1.

Thursday’s meeting between the Cardinals and Granite Bears was the first in more than two years. With the 2020 season lasting less than two weeks, the conference foes didn’t have time to do battle.

The 2020 Bears-Cardinals game was highly anticipated before COVID-19 cancelled the season. This year, there were some new faces in both dugouts that were more than ready to step into that spotlight.

In the end, it was East Surry that captured the win and improved to 2-1 on the season. The Cardinals have now won 18-straight meetings against the Bears dating back to the 2013 season.

Early defensive stands kept each teams’ turn at the plate brief. The Cardinals only had one player get on base through the first three quarters, which came when Trey Armstrong was hit by a pitch. Junior pitcher Reece McDuffie made up for the mistake by striking out the next three batters.

McDuffie struck out five batters in 5.1 innings on the mound.

Mount Airy (2-4) had runners in scoring position as soon as the first inning. Leadoff Logan Dowell was walked, then moved to second when McDuffie hit a high fly ball that got lost in the sun. Dowell advanced to third when Rylan Venable laid down a sacrifice that led to McDuffie being called out at second.

Venable stole second with runners on the corners. East Surry catcher Luke Bowman called his bluff and lasered a throw to Carson Willoughby covering second. Venable was called safe and Dowell took off for home plate. Willoughby made the throw back to Bowman keep the scoreboard clean.

Folger Boaz ended the inning with his first strikeout of the game. The sophomore pitcher had six strikeouts and allowed three hits in five innings.

The Bears were able to get on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Bryson George and Ashton Gwyn were both walked to start the inning, then George advanced to third on a ground ball hit by Dowell.

McDuffie crushed a pop fly close to the center field fence that was caught by Tristan Harless. George tagged up and was able to reach the plate, putting the Bears up 1-0.

The lead was short-lived, though, as East went off for six hits in the top of the fourth. Bowman led with a single that was the Cardinals’ first hit of the game. Boaz smacked a hit to center field and Bowman headed for the plate. Mount Airy was too quick for the East Surry baserunner, and Bowman was tagged out at the plate.

The next batter, Anthony Ayers, scored Boaz on a sacrifice that tied the game at 1-1.

Things began to snowball as Luke Brown and Evan McCreary each recorded singles. The bases were then loaded when Armstrong was hit by another pitch. Tristan Mason was walked with the bases full to score Brown and give East the 2-1 advantage.

Harless sent the ball left field on a hit that scored McCreary and Armstrong. Willoughby followed up with a 2RBI single that extended the lead to 6-1.

Kamden Hawks worked to get Mount Airy back in the game by hitting a single to start the bottom of the fourth. Reece Deaton was walked, then both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Hawks and Deaton sat at third and second with only one out.

Boaz kept the Bears off the board with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Mount Airy had another chance to retaliate in the bottom of the fifth. Anthony Gwyn and McDuffie each had singles, but an untimely double play kept the Bears from getting past second base.

The Bears were in a similar situation in the bottom of the sixth inning. Deaton and Josh Penn each hit singles off new pitcher Benji Gosnell, then Kasen Taylor was walked with only one out. Gosnell got his first strikeout of the game for the second out, then a Gwyn hit was fielded by Ayers and brought to third for the force out.

Dowell, now on the mound for Mount Airy, struck out the first two Cardinal batters in the top of the seventh. The second, Boaz, safely reached first on a dropped third strike. This was the first of a series of errors that led to East adding three runs in the seventh.

Gosnell safely reached first after Mount Airy bobbled his hit. Brown scored Boaz on a hit to left-center. The Bears tried to get Gosnell out at second, but the throw soared over the second baseman. Gosnell and Brown each advanced an extra base.

Gosnell scored a sacrifice from McCreary, then Brown added the ninth run on an RBI double from Armstrong.

Mount Airy’s final attempt to put runs on the board ended after two Gosnell strikeouts and a ground out.

The Bears and Cardinals will meet again on May 21 in Pilot Mountain.

Mount Airy travels to Bishop McGuinness Friday, and East Surry travels to North Moore the same day.