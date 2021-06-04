Cards top Eagles in slugfest

Surry Central senior Brady Woods high fives coach Jeff Edmonds on his way back to the plate after crushing a home run.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Luke Brown had seven strikeouts in five innings on the mound against Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle Dakota Mills struck out eight batters in five innings on the mound.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Trey Armstrong (left) tags out Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Avery Wilmoth singles in his first at-bat against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Tristan Mason hits a pop fly during Thursday’s game at Surry Central.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central and East Surry put on a show Thursday night.
The rain cleared up just in time for the Golden Eagles to host the Cardinals in non-conference competition.
Surry Central went off for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, stunning the No. 3-ranked team in the 1A division. East Surry slowly battled back before gaining the lead off a two-run home run from Benji Gosnell. East added another run for good measure and held the Eagles scoreless to win its 10th-straight game.
Each team utilized two pitchers during Thursday’s game. Surry Central’s Dakota Mills pitched the first five innings, throwing eight strikeouts and walking four batters. Spencer LeClair threw the final two innings, had one strikeout and walked no batters.
East Surry’s Luke Brown started the game and threw seven strikeouts in five innings, also walking three batters. Anthony Ayers pitched the final two innings and had one strikeout and one base on balls.
The Cardinals (10-1), who have now scored at least seven runs in nine games this season, started the game with two runs in the top of the first. Carson Willoughby was walked, stole second and then moved to third on a single from Luke Bowman. Willoughby scored the first run when Folger Boaz grounded out at first, then Bowman scored on an RBI double hit by Brown.
Surry Central entered Thursday’s game having won three straight, it’s longest winning streak of the season.
Mills led off with a single before stealing second base. Clay Whitaker was walked, then Mills scored on a double hit by Brady Edmonds. Whitaker tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on a groundout by Kade Norman.
Brady Woods got on base when East played it safe and protected the plate. Avery Wilmoth scored Edmonds anyway with a short grounder placed perfectly between the plate and the mound.
The lead grew to 4-2 when Max Lambert hit one up the middle of the field to score Woods. The final run of the inning came off a Kendall White hit that was fielded and thrown wide of the plate, allowing Wilmoth to score.
East Surry battled back and scored three runs in the top of the second. Mills struck out two batters, but also walked two. Bowman scored Trey Armstrong with a line drive up the middle, then a fielding error by Central on a Boaz hit scored Willoughby and Bowman.
Woods put the Eagles up 6-5 with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. Gosnell responded with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth that also scored Bowman.
Central left two men on base in the fourth and one in the fifth. These missed opportunities allowed East Surry to increase the lead to 8-6 in the top of the sixth. Bowman scored for the fourth time on a hit from Gosnell.
Woods and Lambert were both on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the Eagles had two outs already. LeClair was up with runners on the corners and grounded out to end the game.
Surry Central will travel to Atkins on June 8, while East Surry returns home June 4 to host North Stokes.
