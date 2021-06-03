Bears come up short against Villains

Reece Deaton hits an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to score Mount Airy’s third run of the night.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy coach Weston Payne councils freshman Landon Cox between pitches.
Cory Smith | The News
Logan Dowell scores the Granite Bears’ second run against Bishop McGuinness on a wild pitch.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Kamden Hawks swings at a Bishop McGuinness pitch during Wednesday’s home game against the Villains.
Cory Smith | The News
Three late runs by Bishop McGuinness gave the Villains the edge in a game against Mount Airy on Wednesday.
The game was tied 4-4 heading into the top of the seventh inning. Bishop took advantage of a Mount Airy fielding error to score two runs with just one out on the board. The Villains added another run to round out its seven runs.
Mount Airy had a runner on a third when Bishop got the third out in the bottom of the inning.
Bishop defeated Mount Airy 8-0 in week one of the season back in April, but Mount Airy responded with a 4-0 win in Kernersville two weeks later. The Villains win the season series against the Bears with a 7-4 win in the Granite City.
Wednesday’s Northwest 1A Conference game was book-ended with action. Four of Mount Airy’s seven hits took place in either the first two or final two innings. Bishop only had one hit during the middle three innings and had five in the remaining four.
Mount Airy pitcher Reece McDuffie pitched the first six innings of Wednesday’s game. McDuffie tied a season-high by throwing 11 strikeouts, including three in the top of the first inning. He only gave up one hit in the first inning as the Villains first potential run was left on base.
Bears leadoff Reece Deaton was walked in the bottom of the first. Deaton advanced all the way to third on two wild pitches, then scored on a single hit by Logan Dowell.
Dowell also made his way around the bases thanks to wild pitches thrown to McDuffie and Kamden Hawks. Dowell eventually scored on a wild pitch with Landon Cox at the plate.
The Villains responded to Mount Airy’s 2-0 lead by scoring three runs in the top of the second. The inning began with a hit from Tommy Mattox bouncing of the glove of a Mount Airy infielder leading to a double. Ryan Porter scored Mattox with an RBI single down the third-base line.
After a McDuffie strikeout, Bishop got on base once again thanks to an error by the Bears. The following batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
David Krawczyk hit a blooper over the third baseman to score two runners and give Bishop the lead 3-2.
Mount Airy’s Bryson George began the bottom of the inning with a single to left field. Carson Webb safely bunted while moving George to third.
Bishop’s Joe Criscuolo struck the next two batters out before Deaton came up to bat for the second time. A wild pitch gave George plenty of time to cross the plate, then Deaton hit a bouncy ball in the infield to score Webb.
The third through fifth innings only featured one hit by either team. Cian Hogan singled to start the third inning, but was left on base.
McDuffie brought his strikeout total to 10 by the start of the sixth inning, and a diving catch in the fifth by Deaton kept Mount Airy’s 4-3 lead alive.
The Villains tied things up in the sixth inning. With two outs, Ben Ritzel doubled with a line drive to right field. Ritzel evened the score at 4-4 when Mount Airy committed a fielding error on a hit from Shea Allen-Bolton.
Hogan took the mound for Bishop in the bottom of the sixth and immediately gave up a single to McDuffie. The junior stole second and made it to third on a wild pitch, but would be left on base.
Dowell took over the mound for Mount Airy in the seventh. He had his first and only strikeout sandwiched between a pair of walks. The Villains got the edge when a fielding error allowed Krawczyk to score. Bishop added two more runs when Mattox hit a 2RBI double.
The Bears were under a lot of pressure with just three outs to score at least three runs. Josh Penn was up first and he flied out on a deep hit to left field. Rylan Venable kept hope alive by reaching first.
Venable went to second on a wild pitch, but the Villains got the second out of the inning on a strikeout. Another wild pitch sent Venable to third.
Kasen Taylor came up to bat with two outs and was faced with a full count. Taylor connected with Hogan’s pitch and sent a line drive scream to left-center field. Unfortunately for the Bears, the Villains shortstop made an incredible leaping catch to intercept the hit and end the game.
Mount Airy travels to Watauga on Friday.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports