Hounds dominate on Senior Night

Zach Bryant is honored during North Surry baseball’s Senior Night on Tuesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Jake Bullin is honored during North Surry baseball’s Senior Night on Tuesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Andrew Johnson is honored during North Surry baseball’s Senior Night on Tuesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Ty Montgomery is honored during North Surry baseball’s Senior Night on Tuesday.
Cory Smith | The News
Senior Night baseball in June isn’t exactly conventional, but neither is anything else that went down during the 2020-21 school year.
North Surry honored its four senior players on Tuesday prior to a game against Atkins. The seniors technically graduated over the weekend, but are allowed to finish out their final high school season.
Andrew Johnson, Zach Bryant, Ty Montgomery and Jake Bullin made up North Surry baseball’s class of 2021 – the first under the command of coach Daryll Johnson. The four seniors were recognized before taking the field for their final home game.
And what a finale it was. The Greyhounds defended the Kennel by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Although North didn’t cross home plate after the second inning, the Hounds contained Atkins’ comeback and held the visiting Camels to just three runs.
Bryant pitched 6.2 innings for North Surry (4-6). The senior recorded six strikeouts while allowing four hits and three runs. Johnson took the mound for the final out of the seventh inning, ending the game with strikeout of his own.
North improves to 4-2 at home with the win.
Only one player reached base in the first inning. Atkins leadoff Jacob’e Hooks was hit by a Bryant pitch, but was caught stealing second when catcher Brodie Robertson made the throw to Montgomery. The other two Camel batters flied out.
Atkins (3-8) put two runners on in the second inning when Tom Moyer hit a fielder’s choice and Jackson Lackey was hit by a pitch. Jimmy Wormack hit a grounder to Ethan Edwards at third with only one out. Edwards tagged the bag before rifling a throw to Bullin at first for the double play.
Things escalated quickly in the bottom of the second. Johnson was up first and he hit a line drive just out of the shortstops reach. The perfectly-placed hit allowed Johnson to reach third, but he wouldn’t stay on base long.
Keaton Hudson followed Johnson by hitting a grounder to third. The Atkins third baseman wasn’t sure if he should make the throw to first or the plate, and his indecision Hudson to reach first safely.
Robertson was up next and he also hit a grounder to third. This time he decided to make the throw home, but it wasn’t on target and Johnson scored the Greyhounds’ first run.
Bullin loaded the bases by safely bunting. Bryant took advantage of the loaded bases by hitting a 2RBI double that scored Hudson and Robertson. The lead grew to 4-0 soon after when Bullin scored on a wild pitch.
Cameron Taylor had the misfortune of recording the inning’s first out, but his sacrifice allowed Caleb Collins – running for Bryant – to score the fifth run.
Kolby Watson was then walked, and made it around to third on a hit from Edwards. An Atkins fielding error committed when fielding a Montgomery hit scored both Watson and Edwards.
The final hit of the inning came from Johnson, who also had the first hit of the inning. Johnson singled on a hit to right field, but he and Hudson got out on a double play to end the inning.
Aundray Russell had the first hit of the game for the Camels in the top of the third. A pop fly hit by Griffin Icenhower was lost in the sun, allowing Russell and teammate Cooper Whitley to score.
North relied on its defense to keep the game under control for the remaining innings.
In the top of the fourth, Montgomery recovered from having a line drive hit right at him by picking it up and making the play at first. Then in the fifth inning, Hudson robbed Atkins’ Craig Belden of at least a double by making a catch just a few feet inside the left field fence.
Bryant also struck out five batters in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Bryant’s final strikeout came after Belden hit an RBI single to score Atkins’ third run.
Bryant got the second out, then Johnson secured the win with a strikeout.
North Surry will travel to Atkins on Thursday.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith