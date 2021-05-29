Brown qualifies for NCAA Track Nationals

Sarah Brown competes in the 2019 NCHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet.
Sarah Brown receives one of her five 2A State Championship rings.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No record is safe around Surry Central graduate Sarah Brown.
“What to do when your kids keep breaking things?” was a question sarcastically posed by Surry Central cross country and track coach Jason Bryant on social media. The quote was attached to a video of Brown, a current freshman at UNC-Charlotte, setting a new outdoor pole vault record back in March.
Setting the school record at a Division I school is a big deal on its own, and doing so as a freshman makes it all the more impressive. But in the two months since Bryant posted about Brown setting a new school record, she has shattered her own record two more times.
In March, Brown set the school record at 4.00 meters. She then broke that record with a vault of 4.10 meters less than a month later.
The most recent instance came on May 27 at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminaries for the Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The preliminaries were held at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Brown became the third Charlotte 49er to qualify for the national championship by clearing a pole vault of 4.17 meters, or 13-feet-8.25-inches.
Brown’s vault put her in the No. 11 spot out of 48 total competitors. Only four freshman pole vaulters from the regional preliminaries qualified for nationals. The National Track and Field Championships will take place June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR.
Brown is no stranger to breaking records. At her time of graduation, Sarah held Surry Central school records in the 55, 100 and 200-meter runs as well as the indoor 300 meters and both indoor and outdoor pole vault.
The five-time state champion won three-straight indoor track state championships and back-to-back outdoor track state championships. Brown was headed for a third outdoor title before her senior season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
She also holds the N.C. High School Athletic Association pole vaulting records for both indoor and outdoor track.
During the summer of 2019, Brown competed in the USA Track and Field under-20 National Championships where she finished fifth with a vault of 12 feet, 11.50 inches.
In addition to her athletic success, Brown has excelled in the classroom at UNC-Charlotte. She was named to the Chancellor’s List for her first semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List during the 2020-2021 academic year, a full-time student must be in good academic standing and earn a grade point average of at least 3.4 and not more than 3.79 in 9 or more credit hours graded A, B, or C, with no grade less than a C.
The Chancellor’s List for the Spring 2021 semester hasn’t been announced yet.
“It has been great for me to see her develop as a great young person from her freshman year in high school,” Bryant said. “I’m excited to see what the next steps of her journey will be as well.”
