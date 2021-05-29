Northwest 1A All-Conference Softball

Mount Airy junior Sydney Seagraves pitches in a game against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry junior Clara Willard prepares to swing in a game against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry junior Maegan Banks records a hit in a game against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry junior Rosie Craven watches her hit soar into the outfield.
Cory Smith | The News
The Northwest 1A Conference recently released its selections for the All-Conference softball team for the 2021 season.
East Surry took home the awards for Coach of the Year and one half of the Co-Players of the Year after winning the NW1A Championship. The Cardinals’ conference championship is the team’s first since 2017.
East Surry advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 1A State Championship by defeating Hiwassee Dam 4-3 in the Round of 32. The Cards’ fell to Alleghany in the Sweet 16.
South Stokes finished second in the NW1A conference with a 6-2 record. Both losses were against East Surry.
The Sauras received a wild card bid for the playoffs and lost to Robbinsville in the first round.
North Stokes finished third in the conference with a 2-7 record, and Mount Airy finished fourth with a record of 1-8.
Mount Airy’s 6-5 win over North Stokes on April 1 was the team’s first conference win since the 2017 season. The Bears finished 4-9 overall to finish with the program’s highest win percentage in six years.
Neither Bishop McGuinness nor Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy fielded a softball team in 2021.
Coach of the Year
East Surry’s Randy Marion was named NW1A Coach of the Year. Marion led the Lady Cardinals to an 8-0 conference record and an overall record of 12-3. East outscored conference opponents 53-10.
Since taking over the softball program prior to the 2014 season, Marion has led the Cards to the state playoffs every season except the suspended COVID-19 season in 2020. East Surry has won at least one playoff game in each of the last six postseasons.
Players of the Year
East Surry pitcher/shortstop Hali Scott and North Stokes catcher Sydney Mabe were named NW1A Conference Co-Players of the Year.
Scott tied for the third-most home runs in the state’s 1A division with six in 15 games. She had a .285 batting average, 13 hits, 18 RBIs and scored 11 runs.
Scott also had a 4-1 record on the mound. Her 1.55 ERA was eighth in all of 1A. She also threw 85 strikeouts, 15th in 1A, in 40 innings.
On March 24, Scott threw 19 strikeouts in a win over North Surry. She was just the second player in nine years and the 30th person in state history to throw at least 19 strikeouts in a seven-inning game.
Mabe finished the year with a .458 batting average and a .480 on-base percentage. The North Stokes senior also had a .708 slugging percentage, hit six doubles, hit seven of the team’s 18 RBIs and scored four of the team’s 20 runs.
As catcher for the Lady Vikings, Mabe threw out 6-of-14 batters attempting to steal. Her 42.9 caught stealing percentage was second in the 1A division.
Mabe committed no fielding errors on 33 total chances and let by three passed balls.
All-Conference Selections
East Surry: Hali Scott, Clara Willard, Maegan Banks, Rosie Craven
Mount Airy: Sydney Seagraves
North Stokes: Sydney Mabe, Meagan Heath
South Stokes: Sydney Patterson, Molly Crouse, Madison Wilson, Brandie Shelton, Grace Mabe
All-Conference Honorable Mentions
East Surry: Riley Pennington, Tynlee Jones
North Stokes: Brittany Murray, Kinley Mabe
Mount Airy: Chloe Potts, Sofia Stafford
South Stokes: Tatumn Brim, Emily Mitchell
