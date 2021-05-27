Cardinals wrestle Sauras in home opener

East Surry’s Troy Haywood (back) wraps up South Stokes’ Harley Johnson for a pin.
Cory Smith | The News
Victor Flores (right) earned three points for East Surry with a decision victory in the 220-pound match against South Stokes.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Israel Flores (left) gets tied up with South Stokes’ Cody Lawson in the 138-pound match.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Joshua Pack (top) gets the upper hand over South Stokes’ Cody Lawson
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry coach Darrin Haywood pays close attention to the match at hand.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — The 2020-21 school year comes to a close this weekend for most area schools, but some high school sports still have a long way to go.
East Surry finally made its debut in front of the hometown crowd on Thursday after starting the wrestling season with a slew of away matches. The Cardinals came up short in the dual against South 54-27.
Despite the outcome, East Surry coach Darrin Haywood was buzzing after the match.
“A lot of people are complaining that we’re going deep into June, but I’m just glad these kids are getting a chance to wrestle,” Haywood said. “These kids deserve that. I’d hate for them to miss another sports season.”
The Cardinals’ season got off to a slow start with the football team making its third-straight appearance in the 1AA State Championship game. Many of the team’s wrestlers went straight from the gridiron to the mats during spring in this one-of-a-kind school year.
Such is life. Haywood has encouraged his team to roll with the punches during this unique time. Team members spent months training for a season they weren’t even guaranteed, so Haywood wants to take advantage of every second his guys get on the mats.
“We’re really young and we have too many kids at the same weight,” Haywood joked. “But we’re improving. I’ve really enjoyed coaching these guys. They’re getting better every match.
“People can come out and see some wrestling now that some restrictions are lifted. There aren’t as many other sports going on right now and we hope to see some interest because these kids are working really hard in that hot, sweaty fieldhouse every day.”
The dual opened with the 152-pound match. The Cardinals’ Corbin East fell to Joshua Rice in the first period. Rice took a 2-0 lead with a takedown, then pinned East’s shoulders to the mat with just under 30 seconds left in the period.
Joshua Pack was up next against the Sauras’ Johnny Dotson. Dotson went up 2-0 with a first-period takedown, but Pack evened the score with a reversal. Dotson went up 4-2 in the second period with a reversal of his own before pinning Pack with 18.4 seconds left on the clock.
East Surry evened the overall score with a pair of forfeit victories. Kaleb Tilley picked up the “W” in the 170 match and Eli Becker did so in the 182 match.
East’s Daniel Villasenor had the pleasure of facing Jordan Mitchell, who finished third in the 2020 195 State Championship, in the next match. Villasenor held the Saura to just four points through nearly two periods. In the end, Mitchell pinned Villasenor late in the second period.
Victor Flores earned the win for East Surry in the 220 match. The Cardinal senior took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a takedown, only for Moises Jaramillo to tie the score with a second-period reversal.
Flores pulled away in the third period with a reversal and takedown while holding Jaramillo to one point.
East Surry earned another forfeit win in the 285 class, but gave up forfeit losses in the 106, 113 and 120 matches. Then, Colby Stowers dropped the 126 match to South’s Gage Shaffer and the Sauras earned another forfeit win at 132.
South Stokes’ other returning medalist from the 2020 state championships, Cody Lawson, took on Israel Flores in the 138 match. Lawson made it to the championship match in the 113-pound bracket, but had to forfeit when he sustained an injury.
Lawson pinned Israel in the first period.
The final match put East Surry’s Troy Haywood up against South’s Harley Johnson. The score was tied 2-2 when Haywood pinned Johnson late in the first period.
East Surry will be back at home on June 4 against Mount Airy.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports