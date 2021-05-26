Cards merciless on Senior Night

Brandon Carter is honored during East Surry baseball’s Senior Night.
Evan McCreary is honored during East Surry baseball’s Senior Night.
Carson Willoughby is honored during East Surry baseball’s Senior Night.
Tristan Harless is honored during East Surry baseball’s Senior Night.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry recorded its seventh-straight win on Tuesday by defeating Bishop McGuinness 11-0.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 4 in the state by MaxPreps, improve to 6-1 in the Northwest 1A Conference with the five-inning win over the Villains. Since dropping the season opener to South Stokes, East has outscored NW1A teams 52-10 for six conference wins.
The win was another feather in the cap of the class of 2021. East Surry’s four seniors have only lost six games during their time as Cardinals. The seniors are: Carson Willoughby, Tristan Harless, Evan McCreary and Brandon Carter.
Sophomore Luke Brown pitched all five innings in the mercy rule win. Brown gave up just two hits, walked one batter and struck out nine.
Bishop’s fielders never got a chance to rest as East finished with 11 hits.
Willoughby started the Cardinals off with a single in the bottom of the first. Willoughby rounded second and reached third on a Luke Bowman single to center field. Both runners scored on a hit from Folger Boaz, who reached second when the Villains tried to get Bowman out at the plate.
Boaz advanced to third on a wild pitch thrown to Benji Gosnell. Boaz went on to score the Cardinals’ third run on a Gosnell sacrifice fly.
The Villains had their first hit of the game in the top of the second. Ryan Porter singled with a hit to right-center field, but never reached second as was called out on a fielder’s choice.
Trey Armstrong led off in the bottom of the second with a single. Armstrong stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch thrown to Carter. Harless was walked, then waltzed to second as Bishop held the throw at the plate. Both Armstrong and Harless were in scoring position when Willoughby crushed a shot over the right fielder that ended up as a 2RBI triple.
Willoughby’s hit increased the lead to 5-0. The senior shortstop made it 6-0 by scoring on a hit by Bowman.
Runners were put on the corners once again after Brett Clayton, running for Bowman, stole his way to third and Boaz was walked. A wild pitch allowed Clayton to score, and then a Bishop error on a Gosnell grounder permitted Boaz to score and make it 8-0.
The game was relatively calm in the next 1.5 innings. Two Bishop players got on base, one with a single and the other was walked, but neither got past first. East Surry went three-up three-down in the third, but made up for it in the fourth inning.
A fielding error put Bowman on first. Boaz moved Bowman to third on a grounder down the first base line, then Bowman scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Anthony Ayers.
Boaz was called out via runners interference when he found himself in line with a Gosnell hit. Gosnell got to third on a McCreary double, then scored on an RBI single hit by Armstrong.
The final run of the game came when McCreary scored on a wild pitch thrown to Carter.
East Surry sits atop the NW1A Conference with a 6-1 record. South Stokes is next at 5-3 with two losses to the Cardinals and one to North Stokes, followed by North Stokes at 3-4, Mount Airy at 3-5 and Bishop at 2-5.
The Cardinals are back in action against North Stokes on Wednesday.
