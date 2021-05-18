Northwest 1A releases All-Conference soccer selections

May 18, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy freshman Kate Deaton takes a corner kick. Deaton earned her first All-Conference selection and was leading scorer for the Bears with eight goals in 2021.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Morgan Bryant (3) fights Mount Airy’s Kinlee Reece for a throw-in.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Morgan Bryant (3) fights Mount Airy’s Kinlee Reece for a throw-in.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Grey Moore takes a free kick against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Grey Moore takes a free kick against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Nazonika Bell (16) shields the ball from East Surry’s Kynsley Penney.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Nazonika Bell (16) shields the ball from East Surry’s Kynsley Penney.

Cory Smith | The News

Awards for girls soccer were released this week following the conclusion of the State Championship games over the weekend.

Teams looked a little different this year as the class of 2021, who last played a full season in 2019, became the elder statesman. Teams came into this season after competing less than two weeks in 2020.

Bishop McGuinness reigned supreme in the Northwest 1A Conference with a final conference record of 11-1. The Villains’ only conference loss came at the hands of South Stokes, who finished second in the conference with a 10-2 record. Both of South Stokes’ losses were against Bishop.

Mount Airy took third place with a conference record of 4-7-1. The Bears defeated North Stokes three times and East Surry once. The Bears and Cardinals also tied once.

East Surry was next with a record of 2-9-1. The Cardinals opened conference play with a win over North Stokes and closed it with a win over Mount Airy.

North Stokes finished last in the conference with a 2-10 record. Both wins came against East Surry.

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy did not field a team in 2021.

Coach/Players of the Year

South Stokes boasted both the Coach of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

The Sauras’ Danny Bowman was named Coach of the Year. Bowman led the team to an overall record of 11-3 and made it back to the playoffs.

South Stokes Senior Evan O’Leary was named Offensive Player of the Year for the conference. O’Leary led the 1A division in points (95), goals (37) and assists (24). Compared to players from all classifications, O’Leary was in the top 10 for all three categories.

Bishop McGuinness took home two of the awards as well. Senior sweeper Sunita Agarwala was named Defensive Player of the Year (stats not available) and senior Emily Agejew was named Co-Goal Keeper of the Year.

The other Co-Goal Keeper of the Year was Mount Airy’s Mackenzie Hudson. Hudson, a junior, finished with 97 saves for an average of 7.5 per game.

All-Conference selections

Players of the Year are in bold. All of the All-Conference selections were also named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s All-Region Team for Region 9.

Bishop McGuinness: Sunita Agarwala, Anna Krawczyk, Katelynn Williams, Emily Silva, Emilia Pirkl, Emily Agejew

East Surry: Morgan Bryant

Mount Airy: Grey Moore, Nazonika Bell, Kate Deaton, Mackenzie Hudson

North Stokes: Lexie Knight, Elizabeth McBride

South Stokes: Evan O’Leary, Jenna Shotton, Abby Tilley, Rhi Dunlap

All-Conference Honorable Mentions

Bishop McGuinness: Justine Grimsley, Eliza Ofsanko

East Surry: Emma Hutchens, Charity Rosenhauer

Mount Airy: Morgan Hiatt, Katherine Lachino

North Stokes: Lydia Cook, Emma Farmer

South Stokes: Kera Simmons, McKinley Barczy

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports