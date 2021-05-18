Granite Bears host track meet

Mount Airy’s Canaan Cassell takes flight in the long jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff (left) and East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger lead the pack in the 1600-meter run.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy junior Gracie Butcher won the girls long jump with a leap of nearly 15 feet.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Sam Whitt competes in the discuss throw in last week’s meet.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Tye Needham took home first place in the boys high jump.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy High School hosted its first track and field meet of the season on May 13.
The Granite Bears welcomed two Northwest 1A Conference opponents, East Surry and South Stokes, as well as representatives from Pine Lake Preparatory Academy.
Pine Lake Prep won both the girls and boys’ competition. For the boys, Pine Lake Prep finished with 96 overall points, followed by East Surry at 78, South Stokes at 41 and Mount Airy at 40.
Pine Lake Prep won the boys competion with 111 points. East Surry took second with 74 points, followed by South Stokes at 38 and Mount Airy at 41.
The top finishers in each event are listed below.
Finish-Name-Grade-School-Time/Distance
Girls 100 meters
1 Faith Braithwaite 9 (ESHS) 12.94
2 Haley Garrett 12 (PLP) 13.95
3 Bella Hutchens 9 (ESHS) 13.97
4 Ember Midkiff 9 (ESHS) 14.04
5 Gracie Butcher 11 (MAHS) 14.29
Girls 200 meters
1 Faith Braithwaite 9 (ESHS) 27.76
2 Elizabeth Perry 10 (PLP) 29.08
3 Gracie Butcher 11 (MAHS) 29.10
4 Bella Hutchens 9 (ESHS) 29.83
5 Sara Bolen 12 (SSHS) 32.28
Girls 400 meters
1 Rylee Hegedus 11 (PLP) 1:01.49
2 Caroline Ingram 10 (PLP) 1:04.48
3 Bella Hutchens (ESHS) 1:10.81
4 Madeline Dayton 9 (ESHS) 1:11.66
5 Siena Stefanac 10 (PLP) 1:13.69
Girls 800 meters
1 Abby Pike 9 (PLP) 2:45.13
2 Mara Vicario 12 (PLP) 2:51.57
3 Madeline Hiteshue 10 (PLP) 2:53.61
4 Gwen Wall 12 (SSHS) 3:01.47
5 Addyson Sechrist 9 (ESHS) 3:06.12
Girls 1600 meters
1 Abby Pike 9 (PLP) 5:52.07
2 Ashley Jones 12 (PLP) 6:12.99
3 Kate Deaton 9 (MAHS) 7:20.32
4 Ali Arnder 9 (MAHS) 7:26.32
5 Gwen Wall 12 (SSHS) 7:48.25
Girls 3200 meters
1 Ashley Jones 12 (PLP) 13:26.27
2 Gwen Wall 12 (SSHS) 14:45.94
3 Logan Hedrick 9 (ESHS) 18:50.52
Girls 100 hurdles
1 Maci Martin 10 (ESHS) 20.09
2 Ryley Lawson 12 (SSHS) 20.13
3 Stefania Williams 9 (PLP) 21.18
4 Laci Morefield 12 (SSHS) 21.67
4 Timirika Moyer 12 (SSHS) 21.67
Girls 300 hurdles
1 Stefania Williams 9 (PLP) 57.99
2 Ryley Lawson 12 (SSHS) 59.71
3 Maci Martin 10 (ESHS) 1:00.25
4 Laci Morefield 12 (SSHS) 1:00.95
5 Timirika Moyer 12 (SSHS) 1:01.32
Girls 4×100
1 East Surry ‘A’ 56.09
2 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 56.96
3 South Stokes ‘A’ 1:02.08
4 Mount Airy ‘A’ 1:05.05
Girls 4×200
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 1:57.69
2 East Surry ‘A’ 2:00.82
3 Pine Like Prep ‘B’ 2:10.06
Girls 4×400
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 4:36.18
2 Pine Like Prep ‘B’ 5:16.09
3 East Surry ‘A’ 5:18.91
Girls 4×800
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 10:47.63
2 East Surry ‘A’ 12:46.39
Girls high jump
1 Chloe Ann Tew 10 (ESHS) 4-05.00
2 Ember Midkiff 9 (ESHS) 4-04.00
3 Ryley Lawson 12 (SSHS) J4-04.00
4 Jenna Sidberry 11 (PLP) 4-02.00
5 Timirika Moyer 12 (SSHS) 4-01.00
Girls pole vault
1 Emily Dotson (PLP) 7-02.00
2 Ione Johnson 12 (SSHS) 5-00.00
Girls long jump
1 Gracie Butcher 11 (MAHS) 14-09.00
2 Stefania Williams 9 (PLP) 13-09.00
3 Kaley Mabry 12 (SSHS) 13-00.50
4 Laci Morefield 12 (SSHS) 12-11.00
5 Ione Johnson 12 (SSHS) 11-07.00
Girls triple jump
1 Gracie Butcher 11 (MAHS) 30-02.50
2 Stefania Williams 9 (PLP) 29-05.00
3 Karli Campbell 10 (ESHS) 25-01.00
Girls shot put
1 Sydney Seagraves 11 (MAHS) 27-04.00
2 Grey Moore 12 (MAHS) 26-01.00
3 Clara Willard 11 (ESHS) 25-04.00
4 Abby Cain 10 (SSHS) 24-08.00
5 Savannah Foutch 11 (PLP) 24-07.00
Girls discus throw
1 Grey Moore 12 (MAHS) 73-10
2 Kaithlyn Smith 9 (ESHS) 71-05
3 Clara Willard 11 (ESHS) 69-00
4 Jozy Combs 12 (MAHS) 64-08
5 Sydney Seagraves 11 (MAHS) 63-08
Boys 100 meters
1 William Mayfield 12 (MAHS) 11.43
2 Demitrius Johnson 11 (PLP) 11.96
3 Blake Hawks 9 (MAHS) 12.14
3 Kyle Zinn 10 (ESHS) 12.14
5 Noah Lambert 10 (MAHS) 12.24
Boys 200 meters
1 Lukas Valley 11 (PLP) 23.96
2 Demitrius Johnson 11 (PLP) 24.32
3 Blake Hawks 9 (MAHS) 24.70
4 Noah Lambert 10 (MAHS) 24.81
5 Noah Booe 12 (SSHS) 25.46
Boys 400 meters
1 Jeremy Shatsha 12 (PLP) 54.78
2 Ben Kern 11 (PLP) 57.05
3 Jackson Meyer 12 (PLP) 58.02
4 Isaiah Arrington 11 (ESHS) 1:00.77
5 Hilton Gibson 11 (PLP) 1:03.26
Boys 800 meters
1 KJ Grossbeck 11 (PLP) 2:28.05
2 Gabe Perri 11 (PLP) 2:31.09
3 Montgomery Maddox 11 (PLP) 2:33.23
4 Jackson Fowler 10 (PLP) 2:35.94
5 Jake Lozzi 12 (SSHS) 2:36.37
Boys 1600 meters
1 Caden Ratcliff 9 (MAHS) 5:14.37
2 Cooper Motsinger 11 (ESHS) 5:16.13
3 KJ Grossbeck 11 (PLP) 5:17.47
4 Corbin Hasslinger 10 (PLP) 5:28.15
5 Montgomery Maddox 11 (PLP) 5:31.03
Boys 3200 meters
1 Cooper Motsinger 11 (ESHS) 11:22.85
2 Connor Detiveaux 11 (PLP) 11:35.53
3 Corbin Hasslinger 10 (PLP) 12:02.30
4 Caden Ratcliff 9 (MAHS) 12:02.96
5 Jacob Haywood 12 (ESHS) 13:43.67
Boys 110 hurdles
1 Lukas Valley 11 (PLP) 18.11
2 Seth Vogt 10 (SSHS) 19.89
3 Taylor Thornton 12 (SSHS) 21.08
4 Colby Needham 12 (ESHS) 22.75
5 Gus Linker 9 (PLP) 23.56
Boys 300 hurdles
1 Jake Morgan 11 (PLP) 47.04
2 Seth Vogt 10 (SSHS) 48.42
3 Taylor Thornton 12 (SSHS) 51.62
4 Corbin Hasslinger 10 (PLP) 53.86
5 Luke Brownwell 11 (PLP) 53.88
Boys 4×100
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 47.45
2 East Surry ‘A’ 47.73
3 Pine Like Prep ‘B’ x51.19
4 South Stokes ‘A’ 51.84 3
Boys 4×200
1 East Surry ‘A’ 1:39.81 6
2 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 1:43.28 4
3 Pine Like Prep ‘B’ x1:50.12
Boys 4×400
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 3:55.49 6
2 East Surry ‘A’ 4:06.39 4
3 Pine Like Prep ‘B’ 4:22.51
4 South Stokes ‘A’ 4:24.23
Boys 4×800
1 Pine Like Prep ‘A’ 9:48.48
2 East Surry ‘A’ 10:28.81
3 South Stokes ‘A’ 10:37.88
Boys high jump
1 Tye Needham 12 (ESHS) 5-08.00
2 Gus Linker 9 (PLP) 5-00.00
Boys pole vault
1 Jake Morgan 11 (PLP) 13-04.00
Boys long jump
1 Blake Hawks 9 (MAHS) 20-00.00
2 Evan Ashley 12 (SSHS) 18-10.50
3 Jeremy Shatsha 12 (PLP) 18-05.00
4 Ethan Faw 12 (ESHS) 17-05.00
5 Canaan Cassell 12 (MAHS) 16-07.50
5 Colby Johnson (ESHS) 16-07.50
Boys triple jump
1 Layton Allen 11 (ESHS) 37-08.00
2 Ethan Faw 12 (ESHS) 33-07.00
3 Gabe Perri 11 (PLP) 32-06.50
4 Skylar Lawson 12 (ESHS) 32-00.00
5 Lukas Valley 11 (PLP) 31-10.50
Boys shot put
1 Sam Whitt 11 (ESHS) 41-06.00
2 Devin Goolsby 12 (SSHS) 40-08.00
3 isaac Vaden 9 (ESHS) 38-04.50
4 Mason Hill 11 (MAHS) 36-09.00
5 Steven Johnson 10 (MAHS) 33-08.25
Boys discus throw
1 Isaac Vaden 9 (ESHS) 130-11
2 Devin Goolsby 12 (SSHS) 126-06
3 Sam Whitt 11 (ESHS) 106-01
4 Mason Hill 11 (MAHS) 102-04
5 Arlyn Durrell 12 (SSHS) 93-03
