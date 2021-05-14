Young, hungry Bears ready to take over

Mount Airy wrestling reloads with young talent

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Avery Poindexter (left) keeps Elkin's Ethan Van Horn wrapped up in the 138-pound match.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy's Alex Cox (right) grapples with with his Elkin opponent during Wednesday's tri-meet.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Alex Cox (right) grapples with with his Elkin opponent during Wednesday’s tri-meet.

Cory Smith | The News

Brison George (top) takes the upper hand in a match against Elkin.

Cory Smith | The News

Brison George (top) takes the upper hand in a match against Elkin.

Cory Smith | The News

Jeremiah Wall (top) attempts to pin Elkin's Manuel Salas in the 120-pound match.

Cory Smith | The News

Jeremiah Wall (top) attempts to pin Elkin’s Manuel Salas in the 120-pound match.

Cory Smith | The News

The Mount Airy wrestling team improved to 6-1 after defeating Elkin and North Stokes in a home tri-meet on Wednesday.

The Bears are undefeated against fellow 1A schools, and the win over North Stokes gave Mount Airy its first win in the Northwest 1A Conference.

“I think they’ve done really well,” said coach Cody Atkins.

The Bears are young team with only one senior and six juniors, but that hasn’t stopped the team from succeeding early on. Mount Airy’s only loss came at the hands of North Iredell – a strong squad that is undefeated in the 3A division.

“We try to wrestle up as much as possible before conference to get the guys as much competition as we can,” Atkins said. “We’ve got good numbers considering most the 1A schools are having a hard time filling the lineup. We have to do some bumping and stuff, but we’re able to fill the lineup and that’s the big thing.”

“Being a 1A school” Atkins continued ”I shoot for having around 20 wrestlers each year. I figured with this year with the COVID changes, with baseball and track going on right now, we would have a hard time reaching that number.”

But the young Bears are thriving on the mats and ready to take on all challengers.

Mount Airy’s first match in the tri meet was against North Stokes. The Bears’ NW1A Conference foe only had four wrestlers, so Mount Airy won 10 matches by forfeit to claim the 60-19 victory.

The following wrestlers won via forfeit (weight class in parentheses: Hope Horan (106), Alex Cox (126), Avery Poindexter (138), Franklin Bennett (145), Connor Medvar (152), Aidan Horton (160), Luke Leonard (170), Morgan Edwards (195), Saverio Lennon (220) and Matthew Bagley (285).

North Stokes won all four individual matches that took place. Top-ranked Hunter Fulk defeated Brison George, Tyler Thorton earned a decision win over Jeremiah Wall, Clayton Utt won via decision against Caleb Johnson and Garrett Smith pinned Mount Airy’s Edwin Ramirez.

Elkin also only had four wrestlers, and Mount Airy won each of those matches.

Wall pinned Manuel Salas in the second period of the 120 match, Alex Cox pinned Alejandro Lopez in the first period of the 126 match, Avery Poindexter pinned Ethan Van Horn in the first period of the 138 match and George pinned David Rojas in the first period of the 113 match.

Elkin won the 220-pound match via forfeit.

The following Mount Airy wrestlers won via forfeit: Johnson, Poindexter, Bennett, Medvar, Horton, Leonard, Ramirez, Edwards and Lennon.

Mount Airy’s nine forfeit wins and four victories on the mat gave the Bears the overall win 78-6.

Mount Airy returns to the mats on May 21 to face RJ Reynolds and Mount Tabor.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports