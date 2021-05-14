Young, hungry Bears ready to take over

In likely the most unorthodox season of high school football ever, it was only fitting that the regular season finale between Mount Airy and East Surry be a four-hour emotional roller coaster.

Kickoff was pushed back due to a hailstorm Friday afternoon, then multiple weather delays halted action in the Granite City for more than 90 minutes. It was after 11:00 p.m. when the final whistle blew.

East Surry survived a fourth-quarter Bears comeback to win 17-10 in the 57th meeting between the two schools. The win gives East Surry the Northwest 1A Conference Championship for the second year in a row and is the Cards’ third consecutive win over Mount Airy.

For Cardinal coach Trent Lowman, it’s an accomplishment he knew his team was capable of. However, he was wary of the circumstances surrounding the season.

“I remember standing in the office at school months ago and thinking, with the pattern of how things were then, that with a seven game regular season and potentially four games in playoffs it would be a success if we could if we could play five or six games – now here we are winning a conference championship,” Lowman said.

“It’s been a blessing for our kids that they’ve got to play. It’s a reward for all their hard work and I’m so happy for them. After the game, you could see the emotion of some of the seniors that didn’t know if they’d get to finish the season. Now hopefully we get to play another month and reach our ultimate goal of a state championship.”

Neither squad scored in the first quarter as the teams felt each other out. Each team had two possessions in the first quarter and both also had a takeaway. East Surry recovered a Granite Bear fumble on a punt, and Mount Airy’s Kasen Taylor forced Cardinal quarterback Folger Boaz’s second interception of the season.

The first score of the game didn’t come until after the 97-minute weather delay. East had gained momentum prior to the delay on a drive that started on its 3-yard line. Boaz completed six passes to four different receivers and Luke Bullington carried three times to put the Cards on the Bear 26 with 10:54 left in the first half.

Just 48 seconds into the restart, East Surry senior Derek Sutterby knocked down a 39-yard field goal to put the visitors up 3-0. The Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out, then capped off a drive with a Boaz 9-yard rushing TD and Sutterby PAT to go up 10-0.

Stephen Brantley’s next kickoff sailed into the back of the end zone for a touchback. Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter looked to pass on the first play of the drive, but was picked off by East’s Tye Needham. Seven plays later Bullington punched in a 3-yard TD. Sutterby’s PAT made it 17-0 with 2:04 left in the half.

“We had a 10-minute span there coming out of the lightning delay where we just did not play well and it cost us the game,” said Bears coach J.K. Adkins. “That’s what it really boiled down to. They made some plays, turned us over on the pick there and converted.”

East Surry finished the first half with 215 yards of offense: 122 passing and 93 rushing. Bullington already had 18 carries at the midway point. He went on to record a career-high 30 carries for 145 yards.

Mount Airy was held to 130 yards in the first half, and only 12 of those came on the ground.

The Bears regrouped in the second half and held East Surry to just 2:25 of possession and no first downs in the third quarter. East Surry’s only possession started on the Bears 36 after Kaleb Tilley got a hand on a Mount Airy punt, but East turned the ball over on downs.

Mount Airy held the ball for the next 7:30 of game time. Unable to move the ball efficiently on the ground, Poindexter looked to pass on nearly every play. The senior QB had gains of 24, 27 and 41 yards in the first half, but was held to shorter passes in the second half.

The drive carried over to the fourth quarter and ended just six yards from the end zone on a turnover-on-downs.

“Our defense was really big on ‘bend don’t break’ in the third quarter,” Lowman said. “Mount Airy did a good job of moving Poindexter around so our defensive line couldn’t pin him down. They did a good job of getting 2, 3 or 4 yards at a time, but we were also happy to hold them to just 2, 3 or 4 yards at a time.

“I was proud of our defense for holding up against a team that scored a lot of points in conference play. Since halftime of Reidsville game, our defense has been pretty lights out.”

The Cardinal offense started deep in their own territory and, due to penalties and a sack by Mount Airy’s Nic Isom and Nazrel Bell, failed to get past the 10-yard line.

A short punt from the end zone gave Mount Airy possession on the 17. Poindexter connected with Stroup for a 17-yard TD on the first play of the drive, with Dylan Tilley’s PAT making it 17-7 with 7:51 to play.

Mount Airy quickly regained possession after holding East to one first down and sacking Boaz again. The Cardinals only had two first downs in the entire second half.

“To be honest with you, it wasn’t a big change,” Adkins said when asked about defensive changes from the first to second half. “We were not getting lined up correctly there in a short span and it ate us alive. Some of that just comes from youth and inexperience. Once we got those guys to line up correctly, I thought we did pretty good. We did better as far as applying pressure and getting to their quarterback in the second half and I think that played a big part.”

Mount Airy moved into Cardinal territory with less than four minutes on the clock. Poindexter took a deep shot only to be intercepted by Carson Hawks near the 20. The Cardinals ate 1:10 off the clock and punted with 2:41 to play.

Poindexter continued letting it fly as he set a new career high in passing attempts with 36, tied a career high in completions with 18 and eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark in career yards passing.

“I don’t think I’ve ever thrown that much in my entire life,” Adkins said. “You have to do what you have to do. We felt like that our best chance of moving the football down the field was to throw the ball around the yard a bit. We looked good at times doing it, and then sometimes we didn’t.”

A Poindexter pass to Dalton Nance put Mount Airy on the 4-yard line with just over a minute to play. Poindexter spiked the ball on first down. East Surry anticipated a hand-off and tackled Tyler Mason for a four-yard loss. Out of timeouts, the Bears quickly snapped the ball and Poindexter looked to pass. The ball slipped out of Poindexter’s hands and fell dead as Stroup and Needham dove for it.

Because the Bears trailed by two scores, Adkins and his staff elected to kick a field goal with 56 seconds left and hope to recover the onside kick. Tilley split the uprights on a 25-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

Mount Airy attempted the onside kick with 52 seconds left, but it was recovered by East’s Will Hiatt. Boaz kneeled twice to run out the clock.

“We got ourselves in a hole and I am proud of our kids resiliency,” Adkins said. “It would have been easy to come out of halftime against them and just kind of fold it up. We fought and we got some stops. We’ve got to be more efficient in the red zone, that’s a problem, but I was proud of our guys.”

“Defensively, I think we played well enough to win the football game. And then offensively, our inability to run the ball was the deciding factor in the game as far as we just couldn’t run it.”

Poindexter finished 18-of-34 passing for 227 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. Four Bears combined for 18 carries for 54 yards, led by Cameron Moore’s 12 carries for 33 yards.

Ten of Mount Airy’s carries went for one yard or less thanks to East Surry defenders, including Benji Gosnell (15 total tackles, 13 solo), Bullington (seven total tackles, five solo) and Tilley (seven total tackles, five solo).

Stroup led all receivers with six catches for 108 yards. For the Bears, Josh Penn added four receptions for 34 yards, Nance had four catches for 33 yards, William Mayfield added three catches for 37 yards and Mason had one catch for 15 yards.

East Surry’s offense finished with 300 total yards. Boaz completed 11-of-18 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Gosnell and Layton Allen each had four receptions; Allen for 52 yards and Gosnell for 31. Hawks added 34 yards on two receptions and Needham had one catch for 11 yards.

In addition to Bullington’s 30 rushes for 145 yards and a touchdown, Boaz rushed 11 times for 22 yards and a TD, Trey Armstrong carried the ball twice for three yards and Gosnell rushed once for two yards.

Both schools will compete in the 1AA State Playoffs. East Surry (6-1) is the No. 2 seed in the West and will host No. 7 North Moore (4-3). Mount Airy (4-2) is the No. 6 seed in the West and will travel to No. 3 Pine Lake Prep (7-0).

If both East and Mount Airy win their respective first-round games, the two would face off again in the second round.

Scoring

East Surry – 0, 17, 0, 0 = 17

Mount Airy – 0, 0, 0, 10 = 10

2Q

10:08 ESHS 0-3 – Derek Sutterby 39-yard field goal

4:22 ESHS 0-10 – Folger Boaz 9-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

2:04 ESHS 0-17 – Luke Bullington 3-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

4Q

7:51 MAHS 7-17 – Holden Poindexter pass to Zeb Stroup 17-yard TD reception, Dylan Tilley PAT

0:56 MAHS 10-17 – Dylan Tilley 25-yard field goal