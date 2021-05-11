North Surry wrestling off to an 8-0 start

May 11, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s William France (top) won his match against Forbush in just 19 seconds.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jace Hernandez (top) wrestles his Forbush opponent to the mat during Monday’s match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mason Dollyhigh (right) endured nearly three full periods against his Forbush opponent before winning via pin with nine seconds on the clock.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Caleb Utt looks to gain an advantage in the 120-pound match against Forbush.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Landon Hiatt (front) gets tied up with his opponent in the 126-pound match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

As recent as a month ago, North Surry wasn’t even sure its wrestling season would happen in 2021.

Now, the Greyhounds are not only competing – the Greyhounds are winning.

With wins over Forbush and Starmount on Monday, North Surry is now 8-0 on the season. The win over Forbush moves the Hounds to 3-0 in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.

“I’m just tickled these kids are able to get on the mat again in wrestle,” said Greyhounds coach Eric Jessup. “This is a good way for a young team to start a season out. You have some success and the kids want to come to practice every day; they want to keep getting better and learning.”

North Surry opened the season with conference wins over Carver and Atkins. The Hounds added two more wins in a tri meet against Starmount and East Surry, then defeated both Mount Tabor and Eastern Alamance days later.

“I’m really pleased with how the kids have done in this weird COVID season,” Jessup said. “They’re getting better every match. They’re getting a lot better movement on bottom, we’re shooting better, taking some more shots on our feet and they’ve just continued to work hard.”

Monday’s meet in Toast opened with North Surry taking on Forbush.

Taylor Vernon started the night off in the 106-pound weight class, and was awarded a forfeit victory when Forbush didn’t have anyone that could face her.

The Falcons took the next three matches. Luke Wagner (113) and Caleb Utt (120) were each pinned in the second period of their matches, and Landon Hiatt lost on a 14-5 decision in the 126 match.

The tide began to turn for the Greyhounds in the 132 and 138 matches. William France pinned Forbush’s Jacob Myers in 19 seconds in the 132 match. North’s Mason Dollyhigh battled against David Hall in the 138 match, with the score reaching 17-16 in the third period. Dollyhigh managed to pin his opponent with less than 10 seconds remaining in the period.

Forbush’s Armando Velasquez pinned North’s Garrett Leftwich in the 145 match, but North Surry secured the overall victory with four-straight forfeit wins: Bryson O’Neal at 152, Adam Martin at 160, Garrett Shore at 170 and Adam Slate at 182.

The Falcons’ final win came in the 195 match, where Luke Hurley won via decision over James Jessup. North’s Jace Hernandez (220) and Zeke Moore (285) each posted wins to round out the 54-26 final score.

Starmount defeated Forbush 48-30 in the second match of the night, setting up a match between the Rams and Greyhounds.

Starmount’s Austen Jones pinned Caleb Utt in the 120 match, but North’s Landon Hiatt responded by pinning Drew Livadaras in the 126 match. William France then won the 132 via forfeit.

Mason Dollyhigh picked up his second win of the evening by pinning Starmount’s Joshua Drane in the 138 match. Starmount earned victories in the 145 and 152 matches, but North’s Adam Martin (160) and Garrett Shore (170) both pinned their Ram opponents.

Jace Hernandez (220) and Ty Gwyn (285) picked up pinning wins to solidify the win for the Hounds, who also earned points for forfeits in the 106 and 113 classes. Taylor Vernon got her second forfeit win of the night at 106, and Luke Wagner won uncontested in the 113 match.

North Surry travels to Walkertown to face the Wolfpack as well as West Stokes on Wednesday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports