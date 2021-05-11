Greyhounds run wild against Eagles

Greyhound pitcher Zach Bryant threw nine strikeouts in Tuesday’s 10-0 win over North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Brady Woods hits a grounder in Tuesday’s game against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central third baseman Dawson Payne rifles a throw to first.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Cameron Taylor gets a lead off of third base in the top of the third inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Brady Edmonds had six strikeouts in six innings against North Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — North Surry struggled with leaving runners on base early in the 2021 season.
Against Surry Central on Tuesday, the Greyhounds seemed to have cracked the code. North Surry turned 16 hits into 10 runs to give coach Daryll Johnson his first win as head coach.
Zach Bryant threw all seven innings for the Hounds (1-3). Bryant finished with nine strikeouts and allowed four hits in the shutout win.
Surry Central utilized two pitchers in Tuesday’s Western Piedmont 1A Conference game. Brady Edmonds started the game on the mound and threw for six innings, tallying six strikeouts and allowing seven runs. Spencer LeClair took over in the seventh inning and had one strikeout and allowed three runs.
Strong play in the field kept the game scoreless for the first two innings.
North’s leadoff, Kolby Watson, was walked before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild throw. Edmonds struck out Ethan Edwards for the first out, then Ty Montgomery flied out to Avery Wilmoth in left field. Wilmoth threw a rocket to the plate just in time for catcher Dakota Mills to tag Watson out at the plate.
Mills was up first in the bottom of the inning. He hit a high fly ball that wasn’t caught until he was already close to second base.
Clay Whitaker faced a full count before being walked. Edmonds singled on a hit to right field, and Whitaker made a mad dash for third. Andrew Johnson fielded Edmonds’ hit and rifled a throw to Edwards on third to tag Whitaker out. Kade Norman grounded out to end the inning.
North had its first hit of the game when Johnson put one over second base, but he was picked off trying to steal second.
Wilmoth crushed a hit to center field that looked like it might clear the fence in the bottom of the second. However, his hit came up just short and was snagged by North Surry.
The Greyhounds got on the board in the top of the third inning thanks to three hits from its first three batters. Jake Bullin and Cameron Taylor each singled with hits to left field, then James McCreary safely reached first after bunting. The Eagles held off a run when Watson flied out to Wilmoth, but an RBI single from Edwards with loaded bases scored Bullin.
Surry Central (0-5) looked to match North’s run in the bottom of the third. Kendall White singled up the middle with one out. White was joined on base by Mills after the latter was walked. This is as far as the Eagles would reach, however, as North forced two quick outs to leave both runners on base.
North added its second run in the top of the fourth when McCreary hit an RBI double that scored Caleb Collins, who was running for Bryant. The Hounds only had one hit in the fourth inning, but went wild in the fifth.
Edwards opened the top of the fifth inning with a single to right field. Edwards successfully stole second, then advanced to third on a grounder from Montgomery. Brodie Robertson scored Edwards with an RBI single.
Bryant, Johnson and Bullin each added singles in the fifth to score two more runs and increase the lead to 5-0.
Central’s Dawson Payne was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the fifth. Bryant struck the next batter out, then Payne advanced to second on a sacrifice from Mills. Payne ended up being left on second when Whitaker flied out.
North Surry’s lead increased to 7-0 when Montgomery hit a two-run homer that scored both himself and Edwards in the sixth.
The Eagles continued to fight in the bottom of the sixth inning. Edmonds led with a single, then Kade Norman reached first on a Greyhound fielding error. Norman was called out at second on a fielder’s choice hit by Wilmoth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Bryant struck out the next batter to save a run.
Johnson reached second on a ground rule double to start the seventh inning. Johnson advanced to third on a ground-out by Bullin, then scored on an RBI double from Keaton Hudson.
Hudson moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored the ninth run on an RBI single hit by Watson. Watson scored the final run of the game on an RBI triple hit by Edwards.
Gavin Schendel was the only Golden Eagle to get on base in the seventh inning. Schendel was walked, but Bryant struck out three other Eagles to end the game.
North Surry and Surry Central will play again in Toast on Thursday.
