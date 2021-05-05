East Surry ties for first at Regionals

May 4, 2021
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s boys golf team will compete in the 1A State Championship after tying for first in the Midwest Regional Championship on Monday. Team members, from left: coach Darrin Haywood, Chase Harris, Anderson Badgett, Austin Reeves, Jace Goldbach and Bradley Davis.

LOUISBURG — East Surry is headed to the 1A State Championship in boys golf after a strong performance at Monday’s Regional Championship.

The Midwest Regional Championship was held at The River Golf Club at Lake Royale in Louisburg, N.C. Par for the course is 72 strokes

The meet featured teams from the Northwest, Mountain Valley, PAC 7 and Yadkin Valley Conferences.

East Surry and Community School of Davidson both finished at 307 strokes to tie for first place. Fortunately for the schools, the top two teams in each region advance to the State Championship.

East Surry’s top finisher was junior Bradley Davis, who finished one over par with a score of 73. Anderson Badgett was next at 74, followed by Chase Harris at 78 and Jace Goldbach at 82.

Davis finished eighth overall out of 37 competitors. Badgett tied for 10th overall, Harris was 15th and Goldbach tied for 20th.

Austin Reeves finished 31st with a score of 90. Only the top four scores for each school were considered for the team competition.

The 1A State Championship will take place Monday, May 10 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Jackson Springs.