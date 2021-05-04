Late homer sends Cards to Sweet 16

Clara Willard (4) hugs teammate Riley Pennington (3) as Pennington crosses home plate following a two-run home run.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal freshman Bella Hutchens (10) slides safely into home plate to score East Surry’s second run.
Cory Smith | The News
Haley Chilton gets the Cardinals on the board with an RBI single in the second inning.
Cory Smith | The News
Maegan Banks hits a pop fly to left field against Hiwassee Dam.
Cory Smith | The News
Cardinal junior Rosie Craven had a double and a single in Tuesday’s win over Hiwassee Dam.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A sixth-inning home run from Riley Pennington gave East Surry the edge in its first-round playoff game against Hiwassee Dam.
Pennington’s two-run homer gave the Lady Cards a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning. East Surry’s defense held the visiting Eagles hitless in the top of the seventh to clinch the playoff win.
East Surry (12-2) is currently riding an 11-game winning streak that dates back to March 24. This is the Cards’ second-longest winning streak under coach Randy Marion. Marion’s Cardinals won 12-straight games during the 2017 season.
There were very few strikeouts for either team as batters couldn’t seem to miss. Penning threw all seven innings for East Surry and finished with three strikeouts, while Hiwassee Dam (10-5) had two pitchers combine for three strikeouts in six innings.
Pennington started the game by walking two of the first three batters. After walking the leadoff, Pennington caught a bunt attempt by the Eagles then fired the ball to Bella Hutchens for the double play. Haley Chilton made a play on the next fly ball to end the inning.
All three of the Cardinals first inning batters flied out, but East forced three quick outs to get back to the plate in the second inning.
Clara Willard led off with single that hit third base. Tynlee Jones moved Willard to second with a sacrifice bunt, then Chilton scored Willard on an RBI single to left field.
The Eagles countered with three runs in the top of the third inning. Lauren Brooks hit a blooper over first base to start the inning. An East Surry fielding error allowed Taylee Hall to reach second and move Brooks to third. Dezeray Adams scored both girls on a double to the left-center fence.
With no outs, Kiera Taylor hit a single up the middle and made it all the way second while Adams was held up at third. Katie Gibson then crushed a sacrifice fly to right field that gave Adams time to score.
East Surry put runners on base in both the third and fourth innings, but couldn’t get past second base.
Rosie Craven doubled with one out in the bottom of the third, and was joined by Maegan Banks who was walked. East Surry soon picked up its second out and the inning ended on a fielder’s choice at second base.
Chilton got to first in the fourth inning after a pop fly was dropped in right field. Courtesy runner Alexis Cummings intended to steal second, but was picked off at first with Kenzie Shoffner at the plate.
The deficit nearly increased for East in the top of the fifth. Adams led off with a double, and Taylor was hit by a pitch. East’s Tynlee Jones caught a pop fly in foul territory for the first out of the inning, but then a Payton McNabb single loaded the bases.
Payton Palmer hit a ground ball to Jones with one out. So, Jones fielded the hit and tossed it to Craven at the plate for the force out. Rylie Hall was next for Hiwassee and hit a short pop fly that was caught by Hutchens, leaving three runners on base.
East Surry began to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Shoffner came back to the plate and doubled with a hit down the first base line. Shoffner was able to reach third after a fielding error by the Eagles. Shoffner never made it home, though, as she was tagged out at the plate after a Hutchens hit.
Hutchens went to second on a line drive hit by Craven. Banks scored Hutchens from second with a single up the middle.
The Eagles left two runners on base in the top of the sixth to stay at three runs. In the bottom of the inning, Willard got to first on a Hiwassee Dam error. Willard advanced to second on a passed ball.
With Willard on second, Pennington crushed a home run out of center field to give East Surry the 4-3 lead.
East went three up, three down in the top of the seventh to hold off the Eagles and advance to the Sweet 16.
East Surry travels to No. 4 Alleghany (10-5) on May 5. The winner of that game will advance to the Regional Semifinal to face the winner of No. 1 South Stanly (12-2) and either No. 8 Chatham Central (10-2) or Union Academy (11-3) on May 7.
Scoring
Hiwassee Dam – 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 3
East Surry – 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2, x = 4
