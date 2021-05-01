Pardue wins WPAC singles title

Members of Surry Central’s tennis team shows off their various awards from the conference championship meet. Pictured from left: Daniel Atkins, Abbott Nixon, coach Mason Midkiff, Josh Pardue, Jacob Edmonds, Maddox Martin and Chris Chambers.
Submitted Photo
Second-year Surry Central head coach Mason Midkiff was named WPAC Coach of the Year.
Submitted Photo
The doubles team of Jacob Edmonds (left) and Chris Chambers upset three higher-seeded opponents before falling in the championship match.
Submitted Photo
Daniel Atkins (left) and Abbott Nixon were both named All-Conference Honorable Mentions following last week’s conference championship.
Submitted Photo
KING — Surry Central took home some hardware from last week’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Meet.
The meet took place April 29 and was hosted by West Stokes. Six of the eight WPAC member schools sent two singles competitors as well as two doubles teams to the championship tournament.
Surry Central had strong performances in both tournaments.
Golden Eagle sophomore Josh Pardue won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Singles Championship in his first try. No tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Pardue was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the singles tournament and earned a first-round BYE. his quarterfinal match came was against No. 8-seeded Owen Anderson of Atkins, the regular season WPAC champions. Pardue won in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.
His next test came against No. 4 seed, West Stokes’ Matt Allen. Pardue faced resistance in the second set, but eventually won in straight sets yet again 6-2, 6-4.
The championship match came down to the top two seeds, Pardue and No. 2 seed Sammie Heath of West Stokes. The pair faced off twice already this season and Pardue won both times.
The third time proved no different as Pardue won 6-2, 6-2 to capture the singles title.
Central’s Maddox Martin also competed in the singles tournament and reached the semifinal match. Martin, a freshman, was the No. 11 overall seed. He upset North Surry’s Caleb Doss, the No. 6 seed, 8-5. All first round matches were eight-game pro sets.
Martin advanced to the second round where he met No. 3 James Brown of Walkertown. Martin once again pulled the upset, winning 6-4, 6-0.
Martin’s day ended against West Stokes’ Heath in the semifinals.
Another local competitor in the singles tournament was North Surry’s McKinley Nixon. Nixon was the No. 5 overall seed and was defeated 8-5 in the opening round.
Daniel Atkins and Abbott Nixon teamed together for the doubles tournament as the No. 5 overall seed. Atkins and Nixon defeated the No. 12 team of Walkertown’s Christian Diaz and Christopher Ross in the first round.
Atkins and Nixon fell to Forbush’s Payton Compton and Wyatt Graham, the No. 4 seeded team, in the quarterfinals.
Jacob Edmonds and Chris Chambers were seeded No. 11 overall, but that didn’t stop them in the doubles tournament. Edmonds and Chambers upset No. 6-seeded Walkertown team of John Tzintzin and Anthony Jiminez 8-4 in the first round, then beat the No. 3-seeded duo of Atkins’ Kathan Gandhi and Matthew Burris 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Edmonds and Chambers were tested in the semifinal match against No. 2-seeded Calvin Norman and Cooper Hennings of Forbush. But after the Golden Eagle team won the first set 7-5, the duo cruised to a 6-1 second set win to reach the title match.
The doubles championship put Edmonds and Chambers against the No. 1 overall seed: Atkins’ Jackson Brown and Sreyes Venkat. Neither Brown nor Venkat had lost a singles match all year while also being undefeated in doubles.
The Camels won the doubles championship in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
North Surry had two doubles teams in the tournament, but both lost in the first round.
No. 8 Holdin Hall and William Gonzalez dropped their match to West Stokes’s Draven Sellers and Todd Mendenhall. The No. 10 Greyhound duo of Nathan Lattimore and Colby Calloway also lost to a West Stokes team.
Following the match, Surry Central coach Mason Midkiff was named WPAC Coach of the Year for leading the team to a 9-3 overall finish and second place in the conference.
Central’s Pardue, Edmonds, Chambers and Martin all received All-Conference Honors and qualified for the 2A Regional Tournament.
Surry Central’s Nixon and Atkins were selected as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. North Surry’s Connor Nichols was also named an All-Conference Honorable Mention, but was unable to compete in the tournament.